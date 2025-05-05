This Crashing West Virginia River Rafting Route Is A Perfect Outdoor Destination For Thrill Seekers

Thrill seekers searching for the adrenaline rush of crashing through frothy waters have an embarrassment of riches at hand. Tennessee's Ocoee River, for example, offers a whitewater rafting and kayaking paradise. The Grand Canyon has many river-rafting options based on your time, budget, and appetite for adventure. West Virginia's Gauley River National Recreation Area also deserves a place on every river rat's must-visit list. Its 11,000 acres of natural beauty, rapids, and diverse landscapes make it the perfect outdoor destination.

The Summersville Lake feeds the 105-mile Gauley River, creating a steady flow suitable for nearly all visitors. But every fall, waters released from the Summersville Dam crash down the Gauley River, passing through rugged terrain and massive gorges, creating a perfect outdoor adventure. Travelers looking for a calmer experience can enjoy scenic trips along the lower half of the Gauley River. The soothing environs and beauty mix well with some still-challenging Class 3 rapids. (Anyone who wants fully placid waters can visit Summersville Lake, West Virginia's largest.) The cold waters from Summersville Lake also create an angler's paradise. Trout, muskie, bass, and walleye call the lake home. The stretch of comparatively calmer waters offers a perfect juxtaposition to the Upper Gauley's choppy ride.

The Gauley River National Recreation Area is 65 miles from West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. Guided trips down the river, with meals, start at just over $200 during the busiest season. A long day battling rapids will leave you tired; rest your head at local resorts and lodgings, which offer campsites at $15 per night, with classier digs running higher in price. Those looking for a challenging whitewater rafting experience should visit in the six weeks after Labor Day, when the dam water is released. Bring your best trekking gear and a change of clothes.