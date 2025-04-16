The Best Way To Choose A Grand Canyon River Rafting Trip For Your Time, Budget, And Appetite For Adventure

Spanning 277 miles and attaining a depth of over 6,000 feet, Arizona's Grand Canyon is one of the most mesmerizing places on planet Earth. Whether you gaze at its vastness on an unforgettable canyon helicopter tour or stare into the abyss from the canyon's rim, these birds eye views are so stunning they'll likely stay with you your entire life. Equally magnificent, however, is viewing the canyon from its innermost depths, an otherworldly environment where the raging Colorado River meets dusty cactus-studded desert and towering, fire-splashed cliffs — nature's artistry at her most dramatic.

For the ultimate experience of the inner canyon, embark on a rafting trip on the Colorado River, which winds like a serpent all along the canyon bottom. In some sections, the mighty river is still and smooth, reflecting the finest details of the canyon walls like a shiny mirror. Elsewhere, it narrows into a churning chasm, with rapids that quickly transform from mild and refreshing to thrashing, liquid hell. But you don't have to be a thrill seeker to enjoy a Grand Canyon rafting trip. Many flavors of trips are available for rafters of all ages and levels of experience — short trips, long trips, calm trips, wild trips, you name it. The hardest part is deciding which kind of adventure best matches your needs, preferences, and dreams.