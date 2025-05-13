Page's Secret Sand Cave Tucked Behind A Gas Station In Arizona Is A Surreal Orange-Hued Photogenic Gem

A good starting point to get to the cave is in Page, Arizona, a popular city home to scenic mountain trails, Horseshoe Bend, a mesmerizing natural wonder, and Lake Powell, a well-known camping and water sports paradise that boasts nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline. Jump onto Highway 89 going south from Page, and you'll arrive at the Shell gas station, where you can park for free in the sandy lot to the right of the building.

From there, follow an unmarked trail along a wire fence until the fence dips. There's a flat rock on the ground that helps to step over the dip, and after that, the path curves to the left and leads to the alcove. Once you approach the cave be sure to walk to the back and turn around to capture the view of its iconic opening.

It's recommended to use a 0.5x zoom on your phone to get the best photo of the cave. It's also best to visit early in the morning, or late afternoon to catch the cave in its best light. Keep in mind that the sand surrounding the cave gets quite hot, so wear proper shoes to protect the soles of your feet.