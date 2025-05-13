Page's Secret Sand Cave Tucked Behind A Gas Station In Arizona Is A Surreal Orange-Hued Photogenic Gem
Even beyond the Grand Canyon, Arizona is an extremely picturesque road trip destination, its arid landscape giving way to stunning, under-the-radar state parks, and incredible natural gems like the Painted Desert and Petrified Forest National Park. A whole roster of eye-catching roadside attractions dots the state, and whether it's giant steel teepees or space-age themed hotels, there's always a surprise waiting around every corner. One of the most unique roadside attractions, however, is Page Arizona Caves, an orange-hued cave hidden behind a Shell gas station just outside of Page, Arizona.
The secret cave is just a short walk into the sandy terrain behind the station, and an approach to the small alcove feels as if you've stepped onto a surreal planet like Mars. The cave's ceiling forms a giant arch overhead, and the swirling sandstone grooves on the cave's walls appear to glow with golden light when the sun hits them. The otherworldly hollow wows visitors with its photogenic beauty, and looks unreal when photographed.
Getting to the cave is a bit tricky
A good starting point to get to the cave is in Page, Arizona, a popular city home to scenic mountain trails, Horseshoe Bend, a mesmerizing natural wonder, and Lake Powell, a well-known camping and water sports paradise that boasts nearly 2,000 miles of shoreline. Jump onto Highway 89 going south from Page, and you'll arrive at the Shell gas station, where you can park for free in the sandy lot to the right of the building.
From there, follow an unmarked trail along a wire fence until the fence dips. There's a flat rock on the ground that helps to step over the dip, and after that, the path curves to the left and leads to the alcove. Once you approach the cave be sure to walk to the back and turn around to capture the view of its iconic opening.
It's recommended to use a 0.5x zoom on your phone to get the best photo of the cave. It's also best to visit early in the morning, or late afternoon to catch the cave in its best light. Keep in mind that the sand surrounding the cave gets quite hot, so wear proper shoes to protect the soles of your feet.
Check out natural wonders a few minutes away from Page Caves
Antelope Canyon is another otherworldly natural phenomenon in the area, and it's easy to check out, as it's only a six-minute drive from Page Caves. The just over half-a-mile, in-and-out hike leads to beautiful limestone formations that make the walk well worth the time and effort. You must book a tour in advance to see this natural wonder, but the narrow openings between the curvaceous rocks that flow to the ground and the ethereal beams of light that shine through them, are a must-see.
Access to Red Mesa Rim Trails is also nearby, under a 5-minute drive from Page Caves. Unlike Antelope Canyon, this trail system is a lot less crowded, and is not only a great place to hike, but also to bird-watch and mountain bike. The less than one-square-mile area boasts a varied terrain with gorgeous desert views and a breathtaking sunset. Page, Arizona is near the northern border of Arizona, 20 minutes from Big Water, Utah.