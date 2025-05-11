Michigan's Secret Whimsical Public Art Park Is An Enchanting Garden For Serene Picnics And Nature Walks

Despite its semi-secretive status (there's no official website for it), McCourtie Park is surprisingly welcoming and offers quite a few amenities, including a sports complex with tennis, basketball, and beach volleyball courts, ball fields, and even a disc golf course. However, the real magic lies in the gorgeous nature spread out across its 42 acres. This little slice of heaven on Earth is characterized by infinite green slopes and majestic trees, split by countless creeks and brooks. The storybook atmosphere is accentuated even more by the aforementioned bridges, each one given a different fantasy-inspired aesthetic. There's no shortage of stunning scenery to take photos of, with breathtaking vistas facing you from every direction.

As one reviewer on Tripadvisor put it, "This park is clean, well cared for, and would give something enjoyable to people of all ages. It can show how people entertained themselves in the past and provides plenty of room to run. I'm sure we will return here again."

Adding to the aura of mystery and wonder of McCourtie Park is the ghost of "The Lady in Blue" that supposedly haunts the grounds in a long blue dress from the mid-1800s. It's said that this apparition is the spirit of a woman who escaped slavery, though her identity has never been verified. She's said to only make her presence known at night, so your chances of encountering her are low since the park closes at dusk. However, stay until closing when the sun is setting, and you just might hear some mysterious footsteps when no one else is around. And for even more things to do in nature, Michigan's chain of lakes is home to a little village with serene waters and outdoor adventure.