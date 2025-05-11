Albania's Charming 'Stone City' Is Known For Its Castle, Cobblestone Streets, And Delicious Cuisine

While many savvy travelers come to Albania to experience the beauty of the Mediterranean without crowds, if you're willing to leave the beaches behind, you can have a truly fascinating and beautiful stay in the city of Gjirokaster. It's believed that people have lived on this spot since 2000 B.C. Walking through the city feels like an exploration of time, as you spot castle walls from the 6th century, Ottoman mosques from the 1400s, and a historical bazaar dating back almost three centuries.

Albania is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe, and Gjirokaster is no exception. If you want to see Corfu, Greece's greenest island with pristine beaches, you're in luck. The easiest and typically cheapest way to get to Gjirokaster by plane is to fly into Corfu, take a ferry to Albania (typically costs under $35), and then take the bus from Sarandë to Gjirokaster (about the equivalent of $5). If you're making your way from the capital, Tirana, it'll take about three and a half hours by car or bus to reach Gjirokaster.

You probably don't want to plan your trip as a summer vacation, though. While this isn't a major tourist destination, the majority of crowds are there in the summer, and the temperatures can soar up over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You're better off with a quiet fall visit. It would be worth braving the summer heat for the National Folklore Festival, however, full of music, dance, and food. It only comes around every five years, so you'll have plenty of time to prepare.