Albania's Charming 'Stone City' Is Known For Its Castle, Cobblestone Streets, And Delicious Cuisine
While many savvy travelers come to Albania to experience the beauty of the Mediterranean without crowds, if you're willing to leave the beaches behind, you can have a truly fascinating and beautiful stay in the city of Gjirokaster. It's believed that people have lived on this spot since 2000 B.C. Walking through the city feels like an exploration of time, as you spot castle walls from the 6th century, Ottoman mosques from the 1400s, and a historical bazaar dating back almost three centuries.
Albania is one of the most affordable destinations in Europe, and Gjirokaster is no exception. If you want to see Corfu, Greece's greenest island with pristine beaches, you're in luck. The easiest and typically cheapest way to get to Gjirokaster by plane is to fly into Corfu, take a ferry to Albania (typically costs under $35), and then take the bus from Sarandë to Gjirokaster (about the equivalent of $5). If you're making your way from the capital, Tirana, it'll take about three and a half hours by car or bus to reach Gjirokaster.
You probably don't want to plan your trip as a summer vacation, though. While this isn't a major tourist destination, the majority of crowds are there in the summer, and the temperatures can soar up over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You're better off with a quiet fall visit. It would be worth braving the summer heat for the National Folklore Festival, however, full of music, dance, and food. It only comes around every five years, so you'll have plenty of time to prepare.
What it's like to visit the stone city of Gjirokaster
High up in the mountains, the rocky city of Gjirokaster is a unique place, full of Ottoman architecture, cobblestone streets, and one imposing castle that almost seems to have grown naturally out of the rocky Albanian cliffs. The citadel's stone arches and views of the mountains are more than worth the trip to the city all on their own, but once you're inside, there are two interesting historical museums, too. It'll only cost you about $5 to visit the castle, and an extra $3 or so to see the museums. There, you can learn all about the history of the city and the castle's time as a terrifying prison for political prisoners. There are also some incredible stone manor houses to visit. Explore the 1800s Zekate House to see its elaborate ceilings, painted walls, and impressive stained glass windows. At the time of writing, you can tour it for less than $5.
If you want to get out and stretch your legs, try hiking the Ali Pasha Bridge, pictured above. Once, this towering stone bridge was a part of the city's aqueduct system, but today it is a trail that visitors can explore. Expect to walk for about half an hour to reach it. This is the perfect way to admire the landscape surrounding the city. There are two trails, one of which goes below the bridge and another that goes across.
Indulge in Gjirokaster's local cuisine
There are plenty of delicious new foods to try in Gjirokaster, but one snack you won't want to skip is qifqi. These rice balls have a hint of mint and are a specialty of the city. You'll also want to taste dhallë, a fluffy, frothy, salty yogurt drink. You'll also find byrek pastries filled with meats and cheeses, grilled meats, and herbal mountain tea. If you're looking for places to eat in Gjirokaster, you should head to the Old Bazaar, seen above, in the old town, where you'll find a lot of restaurants and cafes to choose from.
Depending on where you decide to stay, you may not have to worry about where to go for breakfast. A lot of hotels and bed and breakfasts in Gjirokaster offer delicious free morning meals like pispili, fig marmalade, and pastries. Many are family-operated, and you can enjoy a home-cooked meal there, giving you one of the most authentic dining experiences possible while traveling. Consider Kotoni Hotel, a traditionally styled bed and breakfast where they will cook for you.