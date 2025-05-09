Nestled Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is An Ultra-Luxury Beach Town With Cabanas And Laidback Charm

In 2024, the Apple TV show "Palm Royale" sparked huge interest in Florida's Palm Beach, a glamorous resort town beloved by the jet set since the late 19th century. However, a few miles south lies a tiny community of just 435 residents that is just as exclusive and poised to become the next Palm Beach, according to The Wall Street Journal. Manalapan, Florida, about a 25-minute drive south of Palm Beach's Worth Avenue, encompasses the southern tip of Palm Beach Island, as well as parts of Hypoluxo Island, separated by Boynton Inlet. The town was incorporated and named in 1931 by Vanderbilt heir, Commodore Harold Vanderbilt. Due to its unique geography, nearly all of the homes in the discreet community are oceanfront or waterfront. In fact, the town has some of the most expensive real estate in all of Florida with a median listing home price of $33.5 million. While neighboring Palm Beach grows in popularity, many wealthy homeowners have opted instead for the privacy of Manalapan, which retains a quieter and purely residential atmosphere across its 2.4 square miles. However, for those who can't fork over millions for Manalapan's mansions, a stay at the town's Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa is a luxurious way to experience the Manalapan lifestyle.

Manalapan, Florida is located just a 20-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. It is also a 1.5-hour drive north of Miami. The best time to visit is between December and May when temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain. While the summer and fall months can be very hot, with the threat of heavy rain, the town is even quieter and the hotel rates are more affordable.