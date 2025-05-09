Nestled Between Miami And West Palm Beach Is An Ultra-Luxury Beach Town With Cabanas And Laidback Charm
In 2024, the Apple TV show "Palm Royale" sparked huge interest in Florida's Palm Beach, a glamorous resort town beloved by the jet set since the late 19th century. However, a few miles south lies a tiny community of just 435 residents that is just as exclusive and poised to become the next Palm Beach, according to The Wall Street Journal. Manalapan, Florida, about a 25-minute drive south of Palm Beach's Worth Avenue, encompasses the southern tip of Palm Beach Island, as well as parts of Hypoluxo Island, separated by Boynton Inlet. The town was incorporated and named in 1931 by Vanderbilt heir, Commodore Harold Vanderbilt. Due to its unique geography, nearly all of the homes in the discreet community are oceanfront or waterfront. In fact, the town has some of the most expensive real estate in all of Florida with a median listing home price of $33.5 million. While neighboring Palm Beach grows in popularity, many wealthy homeowners have opted instead for the privacy of Manalapan, which retains a quieter and purely residential atmosphere across its 2.4 square miles. However, for those who can't fork over millions for Manalapan's mansions, a stay at the town's Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa is a luxurious way to experience the Manalapan lifestyle.
Manalapan, Florida is located just a 20-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach. It is also a 1.5-hour drive north of Miami. The best time to visit is between December and May when temperatures hover around 75 degrees Fahrenheit and there is little rain. While the summer and fall months can be very hot, with the threat of heavy rain, the town is even quieter and the hotel rates are more affordable.
What to see and do in Manalapan
While Manalapan encompasses miles of sandy shoreline on the Atlantic Ocean, the beach is private for hotel guests, beach club members, and homeowners. However, head north of the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa to the public Lantana Beach where visitors can lounge in the sand, swim in the waves, paddleboard, kayak, play volleyball, or picnic. At the tip of Manalapan is the Boynton Inlet Pier where you can fish or just admire the scenic views. About 175 yards offshore is the shipwreck of Lofthus, a Norwegian ship that sank in 1898. Divers and snorkelers can visit the shallow shipwreck, which is considered a Florida Underwater Archaeological Preserve and teems with marine life, from spiny lobster to stingrays.
For shopping and dining, visit Plaza del Mar, home to institutions like Art Basil Modern Italian Cuisine or John G's for hearty, upscale diner fare at breakfast and lunch. A number of boutiques such as J. McLaughlin and Chico's also line the plaza. Though Manalapan is quiet, the more bustling communities of West Palm Beach, which was America's most trending destination in 2025, and Palm Beach are just a short drive away. Art lovers will find many cultural institutions nearby, such as the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach's best-kept secret, and the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, which boasts famous European art, tropical charm, and timeless elegance.
Where to stay in Manalapan
Manalapan is home to just one hotel, the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, a beachfront grande dame that befits the town's luxurious nature. The sunny yellow façade, topped with terracotta tiles, reflects the Mediterranean Revival style characteristic of Palm Beach. The 309 rooms and suites are spacious, decorated with colorful whimsy by Jonathan Adler, and many boast prime ocean views. The Lanai Terrace one-bedroom suites even feature private outdoor terraces. For high-touch service, book access to the Eau Club Level, which includes a dedicated lounge with complimentary food and drinks, local chauffeur service, and other amenities.
The resort's multiple restaurants and bars offer the top dining in Manalapan, from fine steakhouse Angle to buzzy Nobu Manalapan. Delicious Italian specialties are served at Polpo Palm Beach, while seafood is on the menu at the casual, beachfront Breeze Ocean Kitchen. Active travelers can play at one of the resort's three tennis courts or enjoy water sports on the beach, while leisure lovers should book one of the resort's luxury beach cabanas. "The hotel is amazing. The staff is what makes you not want to leave," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The cabana service is worth it and the pools are beautiful."
For more serenity, indulge in a pampering treatment at the spa, and lounge at the adults-only pool. Another large swimming pool is family-friendly, and the kids' club also keeps little ones entertained with a slate of scavenger hunts, lawn games, ice cream socials, and more. And just a 20-minute drive away are all the restaurants and shopping of Palm Beach and West Palm Beach.