Ecuador's Secret Crater Lake Is A Vivid Green Jewel Of The Andes Surrounded By Trails And Authentic Culture

Step after step, as you breathe in the rarefied air, you finally reach the top of a demanding trek uphill. The reward is right in front of you: an almost perfectly round ring of deep emerald water, its waters glimmering with the reflection of the sunshine. It may take some effort to reach Ecuador's secret crater lake, but once you make it to the final destination, you immediately realise you're being let in on a precious secret.

Nested in the rural Andes, the beautiful Quilotoa Crater Lake has managed to keep its wonders known only to a few souls. You're not likely to encounter any crowds on your tranquil trek around the lake, once a volcanic caldera in this fiery area of the Ecuadorian mountains. The highest point sits at 12,480ft (3,914 meters) above sea level, making it challenging for travelers who are not used to high altitudes. Local guides recommend beginning to acclimate to altitude a couple of weeks in advance, for example, by taking supplements. It's also recommended that you gradually ascend towards the highest point and stay well hydrated throughout.

You can reach Quilotoa from the buzzing Quito, one of the most underrated cities in South America, which is a three-hour drive away. Alternatively, the nearest town to Quilotoa is Latacunga, which is about 90 minutes away by car on the Panamericana Highway heading south. Quilotoa Crater is also connected to Latacunga by public transport, with three departures a day from the town center.

As long as you are hungry for adventure, this land of waterfalls, biodiversity, and high-adrenaline will keep you well fed with some of the most stunning places you have ever visited.