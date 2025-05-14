Canada's Remote Islands Where Wild Caribou Roam Offer Artful Stays, Tasty Eats, And Picturesque Villages

Canada is home to some stunning, far-flung islands, including one of the most remote islands on Earth. Among them is the largest offshore island of Newfoundland and Labrador, Fogo Island, and its neighbor, Change Islands. The two islands are peppered with tiny clapboard houses painted red and green, against the backdrop of lush forests. Home to wild caribous and the even wilder shores of the North Atlantic, these islands will make you feel like you're living in a J.M.W. Turner painting. The soul-stirring views at Fogo and Change Islands are painted with an equally deep shade of culture. Fogo was once home to Irish and English settlers who moved there in the 18th century, drawn by the flourishing cod trade.

Cod fishing was the region's raison d'être and, in many ways, it remains so to this day. The community has diverged into 12 communities scattered across both islands, each with its unique traditions. But one common thread that ties them together is warm hospitality. Don't be taken aback if a stranger invites you in for a scrumptious meal of cod au gratin, a comfort food of the islanders with flaked cod baked in white sauce and cheddar cheese. You wouldn't want to miss the gripping tales served alongside. Reaching Fogo and Change Islands isn't much trouble. After landing at Gander International Airport (YQX), head to Newfoundland's Farewell Ferry Terminal. From there, it's a 50-minute ferry ride to Fogo.