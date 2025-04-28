This Timeless Trail Hugging Canada's Coast Boasts Broad Sandy Beaches, Farmland, And Historic Villages

The island province of Nova Scotia in Canada's eastern maritimes is perhaps best known for the Cabot Trail, a unique artisan trail that winds its way through Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia's northernmost destination, and is home to one of the dreamiest national parks in all of Canada. Nova Scotia has so much more to offer than just these features, however. There is another timeless trail that hugs the province's northwestern coast that leads travelers to broad sandy beaches, beautiful farmland, and historic villages: the Sunrise Trail.

Since Canada has more shoreline than any other country, you can hardly be surprised that this trail boasts some of the finest ocean views anywhere. Winding along the shores of the Northumberland Strait, which divides Nova Scotia from Prince Edward Island, the Sunrise Trail is over 200 miles of gentle road that leads from the border with New Brunswick to St. George's Bay. Featuring some of the warmest swimming water in all of Canada and some truly charming and historic towns, the Sunrise Trail is the perfect way to take in a highly condensed Nova Scotia experience.

Accessing the Sunrise Trail is not without its challenges, however; getting to either its eastern or western terminus is a journey in and of itself. Once you arrive, however, you're in for a real treat. Here are the best ways to get the most out of your visit to the Sunrise Trail and what you can expect to find as you drive along this special coast.