This Timeless Trail Hugging Canada's Coast Boasts Broad Sandy Beaches, Farmland, And Historic Villages
The island province of Nova Scotia in Canada's eastern maritimes is perhaps best known for the Cabot Trail, a unique artisan trail that winds its way through Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia's northernmost destination, and is home to one of the dreamiest national parks in all of Canada. Nova Scotia has so much more to offer than just these features, however. There is another timeless trail that hugs the province's northwestern coast that leads travelers to broad sandy beaches, beautiful farmland, and historic villages: the Sunrise Trail.
Since Canada has more shoreline than any other country, you can hardly be surprised that this trail boasts some of the finest ocean views anywhere. Winding along the shores of the Northumberland Strait, which divides Nova Scotia from Prince Edward Island, the Sunrise Trail is over 200 miles of gentle road that leads from the border with New Brunswick to St. George's Bay. Featuring some of the warmest swimming water in all of Canada and some truly charming and historic towns, the Sunrise Trail is the perfect way to take in a highly condensed Nova Scotia experience.
Accessing the Sunrise Trail is not without its challenges, however; getting to either its eastern or western terminus is a journey in and of itself. Once you arrive, however, you're in for a real treat. Here are the best ways to get the most out of your visit to the Sunrise Trail and what you can expect to find as you drive along this special coast.
Preparing for your trip
Remember, even though you'll be starting and stopping, you're still going to be doing a lot of driving, so it's best to bring things that are going to entertain you, keep you comfortable, and keep all your devices charged. And while the Sunrise Trail might not be the longest road trip in the world, you'll certainly want to have all that you need in order to enjoy it.
How you get to the Sunrise Trail depends on whether you want to travel it west to east or east to west. If you're looking to start in the east, you'll want to fly into Halifax, Nova Scotia's capital. From there, you can rent a car and drive a little over two hours north to Antigonish, the town at the mouth of St. George's Bay.
If you're approaching from the west, you will want to fly into St. John, the capital of the neighboring province of New Brunswick. From there, it takes a little over two hours to drive to the Nova Scotia border on the Trans-Canada Highway 2. Just over the border, you'll find the town of Amherst, the western terminus of the Sunrise Trail, which is where many believe it officially begins.
Exploring the Northumberland Shore
The primary scenery you'll see on the Sunrise Trail is at the Northumberland Shore, called "The North Shore" by locals. As you drive the trail, you'll stick to NS Route 6, which occasionally detours onto Route 366 out of Amherst and Routes 245 and 377 around Cape George. One of the first great beaches you'll come to is the Northport Provincial Beach on Route 366 outside the town of Northport. It's a wide, sandy beach with gentle tides, warm water, and plenty of sandbars for easy wading.
Another excellent beach prized for its warm shallows is Rushton's Beach Provincial Park. This is kind of the midway point on the trail, just outside of the tiny community of Brule. Apart from Rushton's warm waters, the saltwater marshes that skirt the beach are an excellent habitat for a variety of birds, so be sure to bring those binoculars.
One of the highlights of the Cape George section of the Sunrise Trail is Livingstone's Cove Wharf Park. While somewhat rockier and smaller than the previously mentioned beaches, Livingstone's is nevertheless an excellent beach to relax on. Interpretive panels provide a history of the place, picnic tables are easily accessible, and the nearby wharf is an excellent spot to put down a kayak or sailboat. And, in a little twist of irony, Livingstone's is one of the best places on the Sunrise Trail to catch the sunset.
Historic towns and farm stays
There are many historic and charming towns on the Sunrise Trail that are well worth exploring. The village of Pugwash, home to the Northumberland Links, for example, is a golfer's dream. New Glasgow has a bustling downtown filled with shops and restaurants, and you can visit Antigonish for traditional Highland Games in July, plenty of locally brewed beer, and Keppoch mountain biking park, which is open year-round.
However, if there's one town on the Sunrise Trail that gives you the most history bang for your buck, it would have to be Pictou. Home to the first wave of Scottish immigrants to settle in this area of Canada, it's said to be the unofficial birthplace of Nova Scotia, which means "New Scotland" in Latin. Visit the Hector Heritage Quay to step aboard the Hector, a replica of the ship the settlers used to cross the Atlantic, or simply explore its dynamic waterfront, which is filled with makers markets, sandy beaches, and plenty of fishing boats. If you love lobster, be sure to visit in July to experience the Pictou Lobster Carnival.
After all that traveling, you'll certainly want to put your feet up for a rest. Well, there is no place more rustically charming than the Green Dragon Organic Farm and B&B, a beautiful farm getaway experience that will have you leaving your cares far behind you. Embrace the scenery and senses of this 100% organic farm, but plan ahead as they're closed in the winter.