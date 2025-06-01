Indiana's Cute Lodge Hidden In Hilly Brown County State Park Offers An Indoor Waterpark And Rustic Charm

The original cabins at Abe Martin Lodge were built in 1932 from oak and stone sourced from the park itself, adding to their rustic charm. There are 90 rooms in the Main Lodge, including 54 newer suites that were built later on as part of an addition to the property. In the Main Lodge, you'll also find a restaurant with a scenic patio and two lobbies with fireplaces to keep you warm and cozy year-round. Other perks include an on-site snack bar, arcade, and outdoor fire pit.

Depending on when you visit, a deluxe suite with one king bed or two queen beds runs anywhere from $99 to upwards of $300 per night. The property also offers full cabins, as well as rooms with private patios if you're looking for more space. The grandest option is the Family Cabin Deluxe, which sleeps eight people. Private cabins are perfect for a secluded, nature-filled escape. There's no complimentary Wi-Fi in the cabins, which is great for an off-grid vacation, but if you do want to connect to the web, you can do so in the lodge's public areas.

Once you check in and drop off your luggage in your room, you won't be able to stop yourself from quickly changing into a swimsuit and running over to the indoor waterpark. The facility includes a waterslide, lazy river, swimming pool, fountains, and water sports such as basketball and volleyball. With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can also enjoy the natural scenery as you take a soak in the waterpark's hot tub or whirlpool, which comes with a waterfall to top it all off.