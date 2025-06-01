Indiana's Cute Lodge Hidden In Hilly Brown County State Park Offers An Indoor Waterpark And Rustic Charm
Once in a while, life and never-ending to-do lists can have you wanting to escape it all and retreat to the woods. But unless you're a wilderness expert and truly willing to forego modern pleasures, a cute lodge tucked away inside of a state park is a great way to enjoy the best of both worlds. The only thing that would make it even better is if said lodge were also home to an indoor waterpark to splash away your stress. The beloved Abe Martin Lodge is the well-equipped, hidden escape you've been seeking.
Nestled within the grounds of Indiana's Brown County State Park — one of the best state parks in America for unparalleled views of fall foliage — the lodge is open to guests all year long and features both fun and tranquility for the whole family. It's just an hour drive south from Indianapolis and the city's scenic arts district, Massachusetts Avenue. The park is easy enough to get to, whether you drive there from elsewhere in the state or fly into Indianapolis International Airport.
Accommodations and amenities at Abe Martin Lodge
The original cabins at Abe Martin Lodge were built in 1932 from oak and stone sourced from the park itself, adding to their rustic charm. There are 90 rooms in the Main Lodge, including 54 newer suites that were built later on as part of an addition to the property. In the Main Lodge, you'll also find a restaurant with a scenic patio and two lobbies with fireplaces to keep you warm and cozy year-round. Other perks include an on-site snack bar, arcade, and outdoor fire pit.
Depending on when you visit, a deluxe suite with one king bed or two queen beds runs anywhere from $99 to upwards of $300 per night. The property also offers full cabins, as well as rooms with private patios if you're looking for more space. The grandest option is the Family Cabin Deluxe, which sleeps eight people. Private cabins are perfect for a secluded, nature-filled escape. There's no complimentary Wi-Fi in the cabins, which is great for an off-grid vacation, but if you do want to connect to the web, you can do so in the lodge's public areas.
Once you check in and drop off your luggage in your room, you won't be able to stop yourself from quickly changing into a swimsuit and running over to the indoor waterpark. The facility includes a waterslide, lazy river, swimming pool, fountains, and water sports such as basketball and volleyball. With floor-to-ceiling windows, you can also enjoy the natural scenery as you take a soak in the waterpark's hot tub or whirlpool, which comes with a waterfall to top it all off.
Explore Brown County State Park and nearby Nashville, Indiana
Though Abe Martin Lodge has plenty of excitement to offer, you'll want to take full advantage of its prime location at Brown County State Park and close proximity to incredible destinations around Indiana. Brown County is Indiana's largest state park, home to 12 trails and 16,000 acres of land. There are two lakes for paddling and fishing with a valid license. The park also features tennis courts, an Olympic-sized outdoor swimming and wading pool (open Memorial Day through Labor Day), barbecue grills, picnic tables, horseback riding trails, and the Ogle Hollow Nature Preserve.
Just a 10-minute drive outside of the park is Nashville, Indiana, a walkable town filled with antiques, charm, and natural beauty. Nashville is known as an arts haven, with several studios you can visit and opportunities to spot painters at work right there on the downtown streets. If you're not a big fan of the arts, perhaps a wine tour is more your speed. There are a few tasting rooms to choose from in the downtown area, all within walking distance from each other off of Van Buren Street. These tasting rooms are associated with various local wineries and feature a collection of unique wines in inviting atmospheres. Choose one to visit or spend an afternoon enjoying a tasting at each spot — a winery crawl, if you will. Start at Salt Creek Winery before following the road south to Brown County Winery, followed by Cedar Creek Winery, and, lastly, the highly-rated Country Heritage Winery.