This Trendy Riverside New Hampshire Town Offers Boutique Shops And A Thriving Craft Beer Culture

New England states are known for their charming towns and gorgeous natural scenery, and that's especially true for New Hampshire, which offers a wide range of jaw-droppingly beautiful towns to suit whatever kind of escape you're seeking. If you're after a destination with a small-town feel, a stunning waterfront location, and a thriving craft beer scene, then Exeter, New Hampshire — the original capital of the state before Concord — is the town you're looking for. Located about 33 miles from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and almost 55 miles from Boston Logan International Airport, Exeter has plenty to see and do year-round, though it's especially beautiful in the fall, when colorful foliage lines both sides of the town's rivers.

The Squamscott River and Exeter River run through the heart of town, offering stunning views, riverfront parks, and a scenic downtown area. Exeter was founded at the waterfall dividing the freshwater Exeter River from the saltwater Squamscott, and both rivers remain central to its charm. Staying in the downtown area puts you in a prime location for exploring everything Exeter has to offer. The picturesque natural setting forms the backdrop for boutique shopping on the aptly named Water Street, as well as for enjoying craft beers and delicious local eats. History buffs can also explore museums, libraries, and historical buildings throughout town — and much more.