This Trendy Riverside New Hampshire Town Offers Boutique Shops And A Thriving Craft Beer Culture
New England states are known for their charming towns and gorgeous natural scenery, and that's especially true for New Hampshire, which offers a wide range of jaw-droppingly beautiful towns to suit whatever kind of escape you're seeking. If you're after a destination with a small-town feel, a stunning waterfront location, and a thriving craft beer scene, then Exeter, New Hampshire — the original capital of the state before Concord — is the town you're looking for. Located about 33 miles from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) and almost 55 miles from Boston Logan International Airport, Exeter has plenty to see and do year-round, though it's especially beautiful in the fall, when colorful foliage lines both sides of the town's rivers.
The Squamscott River and Exeter River run through the heart of town, offering stunning views, riverfront parks, and a scenic downtown area. Exeter was founded at the waterfall dividing the freshwater Exeter River from the saltwater Squamscott, and both rivers remain central to its charm. Staying in the downtown area puts you in a prime location for exploring everything Exeter has to offer. The picturesque natural setting forms the backdrop for boutique shopping on the aptly named Water Street, as well as for enjoying craft beers and delicious local eats. History buffs can also explore museums, libraries, and historical buildings throughout town — and much more.
Exeter offers craft beer, tasty food, and live music
Tasty craft brews, delicious food, and live music go hand-in-hand. The vibrant city of Portsmouth, recommended by travel host Samantha Brown, is known for this winning trifecta — but luckily, Exeter delivers it too, with the added bonus of a smaller-town atmosphere. Kick things off with a visit to one or all of the local breweries, including Fat Hen Brewing Company, which sells a selection of handmade meat pies to go with its beers; Sea Dog Brewing Company, which is known for its fruit beers; and The Czar's Brewery, which is committed to using local ingredients in its brews. Many of these spots also serve food and host live music.
Speaking of music, the Word Barn & Meadow is a renovated barn venue that hosts artists across all genres, along with comedy shows, workshops, and fiction events. In the summer, free live music is also available at local parks — Tune & Fork Tuesdays take place at Town House Common Park, while the Summer Concert Series happens riverside at Swasey Parkway.
When you're ready to complete the trifecta with a standout meal, there are a couple of special dining options to consider. Set along the river, Vino e Vivo is an intimate wine bar offering creative dishes and expertly curated wines. Chef Paul Callahan, a James Beard semi-finalist, leads a seasonally rotating menu. Guests can choose between indoor seating and a patio with peaceful water views. For another unique culinary experience, reserve a table at the 28-seat Otis Restaurant, where chef Lee Frank — also a James Beard semi-finalist — presents a rotating five-course tasting menu.
Stay downtown and explore the best of Exeter
If you're already imagining how stuffed you'll be after all the delicious food and drink, consider booking a room at the Inn by the Bandstand, which houses the Otis Restaurant, making the transition from dinner to bedtime a quick one. Choose from one of the historic mansion's eight antique-filled rooms and enjoy all the luxuries of this Four Diamond AAA-rated property.
Just outside the inn on Front St, a sign marks Exeter's founding in 1638 as one of New Hampshire's original colony towns. Across the street stands Exeter Town Hall, along with another sign noting that Abraham Lincoln delivered a speech there in 1860. Farther down Front St is the Exeter Historical Society, which houses artifacts from the region.
On the other side of the inn lies Water St, home to the American Independence Museum. There, you'll find the Ladd-Gilman House, which displays Revolutionary-era artifacts, and the Folsom Tavern, where visitors can experience what it was like to visit a tavern in the 1700s. After touring the museum, take a walk along Water St — New Hampshire is considered one of the safest states in the country, so you can enjoy the stroll stress-free. Stop for a treat at Stillwells Riverwalk Ice Cream, and browse the unique items in the various boutiques. Afterward, be sure to stop by both Water Street Bookstore and The Colophon Book Shop before making your way to String Bridge. Walk or drive across the bridge while taking in the river views, and you'll find the town's public library waiting on the other side.