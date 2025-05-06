Mississippi's Cult-Famous Barbecue Restaurant Is A Sprawling, 'Splendidly Funky' Outdoor Joint In A Bayou

The Shed's menu is centered around their pecan wood-smoked barbecue, which helps elicit a smoky smell and taste that guests compliment. The greatest hits include their 16-hour slow-smoked brisket, baby back ribs that fall off the bone, and Mississippi-made sausage. They also feature smoked pulled pork, turkey, and chicken to fill your plate with meaty goodness. Visitors suggest ordering a combo plate or an assortment of meats by the pound for the best sampling, which is rubbed in their shed rub and slapped with their sauce. The sides that accompany the meat are homemade by the Orrison family, like Daddy-O's cole slaw and potato salad with bacon mixed in. To top it all off, The Shed offers homemade desserts made fresh daily from local vendors, and they do their own spin on barbecue classics like banana pudding and cobblers.

With The Shed being just steps away from Fort Bayou, it's a scenic locale to picnic and enjoy barbecue and live music, which is a staple on weekends. Pro tip: If you're visiting on a warmer day, be sure to grab an outdoor table in the shade, as there is no air conditioning inside. Getting there promptly for their daily 10 a.m. opening guarantees the freshest choices of every meat on the menu, and there's enough parking for RV's to stop by if a visit to the Shed is a part of a road trip taking you to the "Riviera of the South" in nearby Gulfport. Visitors also recommend nearby tours of the Bayou, where there are crocodiles to see, and Ocean Springs is just 5 miles east of Downtown Biloxi, a destination city that's often called the "Vegas of the South". While the appearance of The Shed may be head-scratching, it's the experience and the atmosphere that make this one of the funkier venues for smoked meats.