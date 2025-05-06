Mississippi's Cult-Famous Barbecue Restaurant Is A Sprawling, 'Splendidly Funky' Outdoor Joint In A Bayou
There's no doubt that the Southern United States and barbecuing go hand in hand. From Texas to Memphis to the Carolinas and everywhere in between, the passion for barbecue is heightened, and the art of smoking meat borders on religion. In the state of Mississippi, along the southern "Secret Coast" filled with luxury resorts, there's an unlikely barbecue joint that often laughs at the idea of being called a restaurant. The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint has been named the best Mississippi barbecue spot in Southern Living, and the way this meat lover's mecca came about was mostly accidental.
Set on the southern shores of Mississippi that border the Gulf in the town of Ocean Springs, The Shed is the brainchild of a man who was seeking direction in life, had an idea, and just started building. What started as Brad Orrison's handyman yard project quickly got the help of his family and evolved into a full-fledged barbecue joint and hangout that brings visitors from all over. This sprawling compound of over 9,000 square feet is now a destination hangout with heapings of barbie, live music, and good times.
The Shed was born out of the garage in a nearby college town
The story of The Shed begins with Brad's hobby of dumpster diving at Ole Miss in Oxford, where he first began collecting wood, tin roofing, and windows that ended up being the first pieces of the restaurant. Brad took that original framing back and hauled it back to Ocean Springs, where he had the epiphany to turn all of these finds into a barbecue joint. Quickly, the project evolved from one diminutive shed into much more, as Brad's siblings chipped in to help build the structure and create the business that tops barbecue rankings in 2025. All that was left was to learn the art and timing of barbecue, which the Orrisons have clearly gotten good at if the reviews from guests are any indication.
As you arrive at The Shed, it's clear to see that the facility is a patchwork operation that has a delightful funkiness to it. The tattered composition of wooden sheds speaks to the simplicity of the vibe, where most guests sit at picnic tables and barstools scattered throughout the property. The walls and ceilings are filled with memorabilia and paraphernalia from the staff and frequent visitors from all over, who call themselves "ShedHeds." What started as a cult following in Mississippi has become a following of fans that convene at this "Family Foodrinkery" and continue to rave about what is arguably the best barbecue in the state.
How to experience The Shed Barbecue and Blues Joint
The Shed's menu is centered around their pecan wood-smoked barbecue, which helps elicit a smoky smell and taste that guests compliment. The greatest hits include their 16-hour slow-smoked brisket, baby back ribs that fall off the bone, and Mississippi-made sausage. They also feature smoked pulled pork, turkey, and chicken to fill your plate with meaty goodness. Visitors suggest ordering a combo plate or an assortment of meats by the pound for the best sampling, which is rubbed in their shed rub and slapped with their sauce. The sides that accompany the meat are homemade by the Orrison family, like Daddy-O's cole slaw and potato salad with bacon mixed in. To top it all off, The Shed offers homemade desserts made fresh daily from local vendors, and they do their own spin on barbecue classics like banana pudding and cobblers.
With The Shed being just steps away from Fort Bayou, it's a scenic locale to picnic and enjoy barbecue and live music, which is a staple on weekends. Pro tip: If you're visiting on a warmer day, be sure to grab an outdoor table in the shade, as there is no air conditioning inside. Getting there promptly for their daily 10 a.m. opening guarantees the freshest choices of every meat on the menu, and there's enough parking for RV's to stop by if a visit to the Shed is a part of a road trip taking you to the "Riviera of the South" in nearby Gulfport. Visitors also recommend nearby tours of the Bayou, where there are crocodiles to see, and Ocean Springs is just 5 miles east of Downtown Biloxi, a destination city that's often called the "Vegas of the South". While the appearance of The Shed may be head-scratching, it's the experience and the atmosphere that make this one of the funkier venues for smoked meats.