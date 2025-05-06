This Swedish Island Is A Stunning Nature Escape Just Outside Of Stockholm With Serene Swims And Hikes
Surprisingly, Sweden has more islands than any other country in the world, with approximately 267,500. The sunniest island in the country, Holmön, is located in the Gulf of Bothnia near Umeå, while the Stockholm Archipelago, close to the capital city, has about 30,000 islands. Many of these are perfect for a getaway — like Vaxholm with its impressive fortress and the green island of Svartsö that is one of Rick Steves' favorites. There are hidden gems to explore all over this archipelago, but there's one that's perfect for nature lovers: Grinda.
The island of Grinda is a nature reserve owned by the Archipelago Foundation, with lots to do for outdoor lovers wanting to swim and hike or anyone looking for peace and quiet in nature. It's easy to get to from Stockholm, as well. There are two companies, Strömma and Waxholmsbolaget, that run regularly scheduled ferry services to Grinda. The journey time from Stockholm to the island ranges from 1.5 to two hours. There are two jetties on the Grinda: the larger and busier Södra Grinda on the south of the island and Norra Grinda in the north.
Escape into nature on this scenic Swedish island
Grinda is a top choice for nature lovers wanting to explore the Stockholm Archipelago. The island's shoreline is excellent for swimming, with rocky coastal areas and sandy beaches that provide a great place for a refreshing dip or sunbathing. Saunas are ever-popular in Nordic countries, and you can take part in this custom on Grinda by renting a sauna. If you're into more active watersports, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available to rent, as well.
One thing you can't miss is hiking around the island. Grinda is part of the Swedish Archipelago Trail, which crosses 20 different islands on a 168-mile route. Grinda's section is about 6 miles, and there's an observation deck at the top of a hill on the eastern end of the island with phenomenal views. It's recommended to hike this trail in a clockwise direction.
Where to eat and stay on Grinda
In addition to Grinda's natural splendors, the island offers a variety of artificial attractions, as well. Grinda Wärdshuset is a gorgeous Art Nouveau villa and the most notable landmark on the island, dating back to 1906. The restaurant here has seasonal menus that focus on typical Swedish dishes, including fish, meatballs, and potatoes. Framfickan is a casual bistro on the waterfront that serves tasty pizzas. Grinda Lanthandel and Café is a relaxed spot perfect for taking part in the Swedish custom of fika: a coffee (often accompanied by a pastry) and a catch-up with friends. They also have a country shop if you want to buy supplies for a picnic. Grinda Bakery sells fresh bread and buns in the harbor during the peak summer period.
While Grinda is a fantastic day trip from Stockholm, it also makes a peaceful destination for an overnight stay. There's a variety of accommodations on the island to suit every budget. Wärdshuset has comfortable hotel rooms, as well as cozy two-, four-, and six-bed cottages to rent. The island also offers basic campsites for tents and a hostel for those traveling on a budget.