This Swedish Island Is A Stunning Nature Escape Just Outside Of Stockholm With Serene Swims And Hikes

Surprisingly, Sweden has more islands than any other country in the world, with approximately 267,500. The sunniest island in the country, Holmön, is located in the Gulf of Bothnia near Umeå, while the Stockholm Archipelago, close to the capital city, has about 30,000 islands. Many of these are perfect for a getaway — like Vaxholm with its impressive fortress and the green island of Svartsö that is one of Rick Steves' favorites. There are hidden gems to explore all over this archipelago, but there's one that's perfect for nature lovers: Grinda.

The island of Grinda is a nature reserve owned by the Archipelago Foundation, with lots to do for outdoor lovers wanting to swim and hike or anyone looking for peace and quiet in nature. It's easy to get to from Stockholm, as well. There are two companies, Strömma and Waxholmsbolaget, that run regularly scheduled ferry services to Grinda. The journey time from Stockholm to the island ranges from 1.5 to two hours. There are two jetties on the Grinda: the larger and busier Södra Grinda on the south of the island and Norra Grinda in the north.