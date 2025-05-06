This Northern California Lumberjack Town Reinvented Itself As An Outdoorsy Paradise With A Cute Waterfall
"California, here we come!" a popular song proclaims, and it's an appropriate rallying cry for those drawn to the state's varied landscape and appealing extremes: deserts, mountains, coastal plains, redwood forests, and lakes. California is a destination for both dreamers and doers.Writers, adventurers, and storytellers have long been drawn to California's awe-inspiring, natural landscapes. In Northern California, the McCloud River winds spectacularly around and through volcanic Mount Shasta in the breath-taking Cascade region known as a waterfall mecca, and in the shadow of this legendary peak rests a little forest town built and settled by lumberjacks in the 19th century. Although the lumberjacks have left, tiny McCloud (population approximately 923) remains a hub for travelers in search of incredible waterfalls, skiing, snow sports, hiking, and world-renowned trout fishing. It's truly a must-visit.
For almost 110 years, McCloud served as the nucleus of a lucrative California lumber industry. The lumber company built a sawmill, started a railroad, and created the town of McCloud to house its workers. In 2003, McCloud's sawmill closed for good. Yet the small settlement left behind didn't become a ghost town. Instead, McCloud's quaint charm and the area's pristine resources started drawing in travelers.
Today, the entire downtown of McCloud is nationally registered as a U.S. Historic District and features 17 original buildings from the early sawmill days. From snowmobile trails to spiritual retreats, there are so many reasons to visit McCloud as a jumping-off point to explore the Mount Shasta Cascades region, and the historic town features must-stay historic hotels, cafes, and bed & breakfasts.
McCloud is a quaint town making the most of its historic buildings
The McCloud Railway Company built the town of McCloud to support its sawmill in the 1890s, hiring primarily Italian immigrants, and used its own railroads to transport lumber. Today, McCloud honors its history with an annual lumberjack festival.
Seventeen of the company town's original buildings are nationally designated landmarks and some are still operational, like the post office. Others have been renovated into hotels and restaurants, giving visitors a glimpse of McCloud's history. The McCloud Mercantile Hotel, originally built in 1897, is a painstakingly restored building with modern amenities and an epic view of Mount Shasta. One Trip Advisor review described it perfectly: "Old West ambiance and modern hospitality." Other historic lodging includes the historic McCloud Hotel, a former bunkhouse for lumberjacks, and the McCloud River Bed & Breakfast. Built in 1903 as the administration building for the McCloud Lumber Company, its now a six-room B&B serving breakfast with local baked goods.
Sage is a California-inspired restaurant in the McCloud Hotel. Go for seasonal dishes and local rainbow trout. Siskiyou Brew Works is a great spot to get beer and pizza — and it's technically part of the Siskiyou Beer Trail, a trek built for those who enjoy hops as much as they enjoy hikes. A 20-minute drive through the mountains is Dunsmuir, another picturesque mountain town near the California-Oregon border, where you can eat fantastic burgers in the shadow of Mount Shasta.
McCloud has become a hub for outdoor enthusiasts
Nestled in a valley along the scenic volcanic byway, McCloud is the perfect spot to stay when seeking outdoor adventures in Northern California. The area offers so much hiking, waterfall-chasing, skiing, snowboarding, tubing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, rock climbing, boating, waterfall chasing, kayaking, fly-fishing, whitewater rafting, and more.
Mt. Shasta Ski Park is only a 15 minute drive away. Ski season is open from about December until mid-April. Waterfalls are a major draw, and the 3.5-mile McCloud River Falls Trail is a must-hike around volcanic basalt and three tiered waterfalls. Ten miles downriver, the McCloud Reservoir welcomes swimmers and kayakers. The reservoir has a distinct turquoise color because it contains volcanic materials.McCloud is world-renowned for its trout fishing — redband rainbow trout are native here — and a true McCloud experience includes an attempt at fly-fishing.
Because train tracks that once moved timber have been converted to mountain trails, the best way to get to McCloud is by car. If you're coming from the south, drive north up the 5 Freeway and exit at 736 — SR 89, aka the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway. McCloud is about 10 miles east. From Oregon/upstate, take I-5 South, and exit at 736 to SR — 89. Redding Regional Airport is about 75 miles south of McCloud, the closest airport by car. McCloud is also about a 3.5-hour drive north from Reno-Tahoe International Airport.