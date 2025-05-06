This Northern California Lumberjack Town Reinvented Itself As An Outdoorsy Paradise With A Cute Waterfall

"California, here we come!" a popular song proclaims, and it's an appropriate rallying cry for those drawn to the state's varied landscape and appealing extremes: deserts, mountains, coastal plains, redwood forests, and lakes. California is a destination for both dreamers and doers.Writers, adventurers, and storytellers have long been drawn to California's awe-inspiring, natural landscapes. In Northern California, the McCloud River winds spectacularly around and through volcanic Mount Shasta in the breath-taking Cascade region known as a waterfall mecca, and in the shadow of this legendary peak rests a little forest town built and settled by lumberjacks in the 19th century. Although the lumberjacks have left, tiny McCloud (population approximately 923) remains a hub for travelers in search of incredible waterfalls, skiing, snow sports, hiking, and world-renowned trout fishing. It's truly a must-visit.

For almost 110 years, McCloud served as the nucleus of a lucrative California lumber industry. The lumber company built a sawmill, started a railroad, and created the town of McCloud to house its workers. In 2003, McCloud's sawmill closed for good. Yet the small settlement left behind didn't become a ghost town. Instead, McCloud's quaint charm and the area's pristine resources started drawing in travelers.

Today, the entire downtown of McCloud is nationally registered as a U.S. Historic District and features 17 original buildings from the early sawmill days. From snowmobile trails to spiritual retreats, there are so many reasons to visit McCloud as a jumping-off point to explore the Mount Shasta Cascades region, and the historic town features must-stay historic hotels, cafes, and bed & breakfasts.