Near The Oregon-California Border Is A Picturesque Mountain Town Famous For Mouthwatering Hamburgers
Many people are under the impression that Northern California ends with the majestic Lake Tahoe, but the state extends about 250 more miles until reaching the Oregon border. You won't find crowded beaches or busy streets like the burgeoning L.A. Arts District in this region. Instead, the bustling cityscape and coastal landscapes are replaced with lush forests, tumbling waterfalls, and Mount Shasta guarding over the towns.
One of these picturesque places, Dunsmuir, is a good, old-fashioned mountain town that usually goes under the radar. Located in Siskiyou County within the Shasta Cascade region, this unassuming destination has become a gateway to Mount Shasta skiing. But when springtime comes, the melted snow feeds Dunsmuir's waterfalls and forests, transforming the town into a verdant gem that the legendary "King of Hollywood" Clark Gable, blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe, and many other famous faces visited during their prime.
To follow in the footsteps of these Golden Age of Hollywood icons, fly into Redding Regional Airport, which is only an hour away. Otherwise, the second-best option is Sacramento International Airport, a three-hour drive. From California's latest national monument, Sáttítla Highlands, you'll be on the road for an hour and 40 minutes before getting to Dunsmuir. When you arrive, you can enjoy one of the best parts about it: Feasting on mouthwatering, all-American hamburgers.
The best hamburgers in Dunsmuir
Choosing where to eat just might be the best activity on a weekend getaway, and nothing is as satisfying as a traditional hamburger. The best burgers in Dunsmuir are at Yaks on the 5, with toppings that go beyond lettuce and onions. The Bacon Overload is a classic order, but if you want to take it up a notch, get the Melt Your Tongue Lava; it comes with pickled and beer-battered jalapeños, Yaks' sriracha seasoning, lime aioli, and more. Other burgers, such as the Morning After Burger and Gorgeous Gorgonzola, may be more controversial choices, but Yaks on the 5 has established there should be nothing simple about a burger.
For delicious smashburgers, make your way to Sten's Burger Strand. This joint not only serves residents and visitors, but it also has a few dishes for your fur babies. While your four-legged friend munches on the puppy patty, you can indulge in a double-patty smashburger followed by a chocolate sundae. It's basic and modest, but that's how you judge a burger; it should be mouthwatering without any of the extra ingredients. The family-owned Burger Barn is also worth checking out.
Take a plunge into Dunsmuir's natural wonders
After your burgers, start your outdoor adventures in the mountains of Dunsmuir with Hedge Creek Falls, a 35-foot stunner that's easy to reach. A short, out-and-back trail just off Interstate 5 leads you there in 20 minutes. One of the things that makes Hedge Creek Falls a spectacular hike is the cave behind the rushing water that allows you to see the waterfall from a different angle. Make sure to admire the views from the observation deck, too, which comprises Mount Shasta and the Sacramento River.
There's another waterfall in Dunsmuir that's just as incredible, Mossbrae Falls. But tread carefully; the only way to this natural wonder is via a gravel path that's right next to train tracks. Unfortunately, this has become a concern for the community, which prompted the proposal of the Mossbrae Falls Trail to be connected to Hedge Creek Falls. Some people ignore the warnings and hike the tracks to witness the beauty pouring out of the mossy vegetation and into the Sacramento River.
The Dunsmuir Botanical Garden is a lovely place to spend the morning. Spanning 10 acres of meadows and woodlands, the garden features leisurely trails for peaceful strolls, picnic tables for a break by the river, and playgrounds for the little ones to get active. Some of the native plants you might encounter include bigleaf maples, lady ferns, Douglas firs, California fuchsias, and vivid purple Violetta irises. Lastly, since you're already close to the Oregon border, you may as well extend your NorCal trip and drive along the Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway, which traverses breathtaking wilderness, mountains, and wetlands.