Near The Oregon-California Border Is A Picturesque Mountain Town Famous For Mouthwatering Hamburgers

Many people are under the impression that Northern California ends with the majestic Lake Tahoe, but the state extends about 250 more miles until reaching the Oregon border. You won't find crowded beaches or busy streets like the burgeoning L.A. Arts District in this region. Instead, the bustling cityscape and coastal landscapes are replaced with lush forests, tumbling waterfalls, and Mount Shasta guarding over the towns.

One of these picturesque places, Dunsmuir, is a good, old-fashioned mountain town that usually goes under the radar. Located in Siskiyou County within the Shasta Cascade region, this unassuming destination has become a gateway to Mount Shasta skiing. But when springtime comes, the melted snow feeds Dunsmuir's waterfalls and forests, transforming the town into a verdant gem that the legendary "King of Hollywood" Clark Gable, blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe, and many other famous faces visited during their prime.

To follow in the footsteps of these Golden Age of Hollywood icons, fly into Redding Regional Airport, which is only an hour away. Otherwise, the second-best option is Sacramento International Airport, a three-hour drive. From California's latest national monument, Sáttítla Highlands, you'll be on the road for an hour and 40 minutes before getting to Dunsmuir. When you arrive, you can enjoy one of the best parts about it: Feasting on mouthwatering, all-American hamburgers.