One Of Samantha Brown's Favorite US Summer Getaways Is A Storybook Mix Of Rivers, Trails, And Magic
If you're planning a trip to see the quieter side of New York, far from the busy streets of New York City, consider a trip to the Genesee River Valley. It's one of TV host, avid traveler, and resident of New York State Samantha Brown's favorite sports to spend a weekend hiking the trails, taking in the landscape, and learning about the history of the region. This area is home to one of America's most spectacular state parks, often dubbed the "Grand Canyon of the East." What's more, if you feel like emerging from nature at any point, you'll find some great places to shop and eat along the way.
You may know the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport as a good spot to fly in to see Niagara Falls, but it's even closer to the waterfalls of Genesee River Valley — less than an hour drive. If you would rather roadtrip, it's not too far from New York City, either. If you're leaving Times Square — which Samantha Brown considers one of the most overrated destinations in the world — expect to be driving along I-86 for over five hours. Fortunately, after your long car ride, you'll have plenty of opportunities to stretch your legs on the hiking trails.
Explore the waterfalls and gorge views at Letchworth State Park
There's plenty of beautiful natural sights to see and interesting activities to participate in at Letchworth State Park, from hopping in a hot air balloon to taking a kayak out on the Genesee River. Samantha Brown often suggests finding the cheap off-season when traveling to US cities, but you might want to compromise to see fantastic nature views in the Genesee River Valley. As she said on an episode of her show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," "This is what brings people here. In the fall everyone comes for the leaves...in the spring it's the waterfalls."
To see the river rushing through the gorge and cascading down in tremendous waterfalls, you're going to want to get out on the state park trails. Your best bet may be the Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail, a route which takes you along the river to see two of the park's most stunning waterfalls, known as Middle and Lower Falls, and provides unbelievable views of the layered gorge walls along the way. For a more extensive tour, consider the two-and-a-half hour trek called Lower Falls via Portage Bridge, which shows you all three of the park's most popular falls and takes you straight to some of the best overlooks in the park, including the breathtaking Inspiration Point.
While it may not have the same staggering views or the sound of thundering water, in Samatha Brown's Places to Love Brown suggested strolling down the unique Autism Nature Trail while you're in the park. This easy, predictable walk through nature includes multiple sections designed to be appealing to those with sensory issues, like an area of the trail full of tree stumps designed to be hopped along.
Making the most of a trip to the Genesee River Valley
In addition to waterfalls and pretty autumn leaves, there are plenty of towns to visit in the Genesee River Valley area. You can visit the rural community of Avon, New York to walk along the Five Arch Bridge [pictured], visit the microbrewery Rising Storm Brewing Company to try a delicious hard cider, or check out the Livingston County Pizza co. and Gluten Free Bakery to enjoy a classic slice even if you can't eat wheat. If you head to LeRoy, New York, you can walk through the town and see mansions that date back to the late 1800s and grab some authentic tacos from Mama Chavez's Taqueria.
There are a lot of cute bed and breakfasts and historic inns to stay at in Genesee River Valley, but on her website, Samatha Brown's Places to Love, Brown shouted out the American Hotel in Lima, New York. This place has home cooking, including delicious soups that Brown specifically recommended. At time of writing, you can still get a room here for less than $100 per night if you don't mind sharing a bathroom.