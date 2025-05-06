There's plenty of beautiful natural sights to see and interesting activities to participate in at Letchworth State Park, from hopping in a hot air balloon to taking a kayak out on the Genesee River. Samantha Brown often suggests finding the cheap off-season when traveling to US cities, but you might want to compromise to see fantastic nature views in the Genesee River Valley. As she said on an episode of her show "Samantha Brown's Places to Love," "This is what brings people here. In the fall everyone comes for the leaves...in the spring it's the waterfalls."

To see the river rushing through the gorge and cascading down in tremendous waterfalls, you're going to want to get out on the state park trails. Your best bet may be the Letchworth State Park Gorge Trail, a route which takes you along the river to see two of the park's most stunning waterfalls, known as Middle and Lower Falls, and provides unbelievable views of the layered gorge walls along the way. For a more extensive tour, consider the two-and-a-half hour trek called Lower Falls via Portage Bridge, which shows you all three of the park's most popular falls and takes you straight to some of the best overlooks in the park, including the breathtaking Inspiration Point.

While it may not have the same staggering views or the sound of thundering water, in Samatha Brown's Places to Love Brown suggested strolling down the unique Autism Nature Trail while you're in the park. This easy, predictable walk through nature includes multiple sections designed to be appealing to those with sensory issues, like an area of the trail full of tree stumps designed to be hopped along.