Samantha Brown's Game-Changing Tip For Finding The Cheap 'Off-Season' In Any US City

Many so-called "genius" travel tips or hacks simply don't cut the mustard. For instance, while it's true that there are a lot of effective ways to save money while booking flights, it's also true that the common internet tip of searching for flights in incognito mode to get better deals doesn't actually work. On top of this, no hack can gift you first-class tickets for the price of economy. However, this mind-bogglingly simple and effective tip from Samantha Brown, host of the travel show "Places to Love" on PBS, invites you to taste Michelin-star foods at a fraction of the price. This tip is game-changing because it is super easy and only involves tacking two words onto your normal online travel research. According to Brown in a post on her Instagram, "If you are looking for a more affordable time to travel, do a search of a destination and add restaurant week to that."

This trick works because, as Brown explains, "If you don't mind cold cold or hot hot weather, you can save a lot and eat well by traveling during these weeks." Most major cities host a restaurant week event with that exact title or something similar, and these events are basically a time period when local establishments offer diners a special menu or interesting entrée at a reduced price. Heading to a participating city during its restaurant week will allow you to eat like a local while skipping the large crowds, prices, and wait times that plague popular places during the high season.