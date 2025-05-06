This Ideal PNW Mountain City Hides In Washington Between Cliffs And Lakes With Endless Outdoor Beauty

Washington is legendary for its nature destinations. After all, the state is home to Mount Rainier, the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" which resembles the Swiss Alps. But Mount Rainier isn't the only natural attraction. Only 30 minutes away from Seattle is an unsung PNW mountain city: North Bend. For explorers, this place is a dreamland. Officially established in 1889, this Snoqualmie Valley treasure is hidden between the cliffs of Mount Si, a part of the Cascade Range.

One of the most incredible experiences you can have in North Bend is hiking Mount Si. Be warned, this is not an easy trail. The eight-mile journey through the verdant forest is steep and rugged. You'll have to take on the haystack, a climbable rock formation along the way. Once you reach the top, you'll be rewarded with expansive views of North Bend and the Snoqualmie Valley. Alternatively, you could hike Little Si, a shorter, less strenuous trail. About 10 minutes outside of town is Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area which is surrounded by evergreen trees and the famous Rattlesnake Ledge. This is a gorgeous place for fishing and kayaking.

Swimming is permitted as well. If you're up for a challenge, you can hike up Rattlesnake Ledge. It's cliff-like formation provides out-of-this-world vistas of the surrounding mountains. There's far more sites to discover. For instance, North Bend is home to Olallie State Park. Its lush acreage hosts a relatively short hike leading to Twin Falls, an incredible waterfall that will take your breath away. Although North Bend's natural wonders are divine, its downtown is just as noteworthy.