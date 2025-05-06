This Ideal PNW Mountain City Hides In Washington Between Cliffs And Lakes With Endless Outdoor Beauty
Washington is legendary for its nature destinations. After all, the state is home to Mount Rainier, the "Crown of the Pacific Northwest" which resembles the Swiss Alps. But Mount Rainier isn't the only natural attraction. Only 30 minutes away from Seattle is an unsung PNW mountain city: North Bend. For explorers, this place is a dreamland. Officially established in 1889, this Snoqualmie Valley treasure is hidden between the cliffs of Mount Si, a part of the Cascade Range.
One of the most incredible experiences you can have in North Bend is hiking Mount Si. Be warned, this is not an easy trail. The eight-mile journey through the verdant forest is steep and rugged. You'll have to take on the haystack, a climbable rock formation along the way. Once you reach the top, you'll be rewarded with expansive views of North Bend and the Snoqualmie Valley. Alternatively, you could hike Little Si, a shorter, less strenuous trail. About 10 minutes outside of town is Rattlesnake Lake Recreation Area which is surrounded by evergreen trees and the famous Rattlesnake Ledge. This is a gorgeous place for fishing and kayaking.
Swimming is permitted as well. If you're up for a challenge, you can hike up Rattlesnake Ledge. It's cliff-like formation provides out-of-this-world vistas of the surrounding mountains. There's far more sites to discover. For instance, North Bend is home to Olallie State Park. Its lush acreage hosts a relatively short hike leading to Twin Falls, an incredible waterfall that will take your breath away. Although North Bend's natural wonders are divine, its downtown is just as noteworthy.
North Bend, Washington's picture-perfect downtown
Visitors can revel in the many outdoor activities offered in North Bend. Nevertheless, a visit downtown features plenty of eateries and cafes. Downtown has its own mountain views lined with historic buildings, including one that houses Twede's Cafe. This eatery might look familiar to many since it starred as the Double R Diner in the late David Lynch's masterpiece "Twin Peaks." In fact, much of the series was filmed in the Snoqualmie Valley. Twede's Cafe's retro interior and classic menu offers pancakes, sandwiches, burgers, and pie.
If you're in desperate need for a cup of joe to revive you after a day of outdoor fun, Trail Youth Coffee Home has you covered. Closed Sundays and Mondays, this non-profit roasts their beans in-house and is dedicated to aiding Snoqualmie Valley's teens through volunteer opportunities. Of course, there are other local businesses to check out, including Birches Habitat, adored for its gifts and décor.
But mother nature is never far in North Bend. Its downtown is within walking distance to an array of parks. At Si View Park, you can kick back and admire the scenery of the eponymous mountain. Nearby, Torguson Park is a North Bend gem with a climbing wall and skate park among other impressive recreational features. William Henry Taylor Park, located downtown, is home to the North Bend Depot. You can take a two hour train ride from here to the iconic Snoqualmie Falls in Snoqualmie, the real "Twin Peaks" city. This roundtrip journey will further immerse visitors in the area's outdoor beauty. Offered year-round, tickets can be purchased on the Northwest Railway Museum's website.
What to know before planning your visit to North Bend
To best enjoy North Bend's outdoor offerings, consider visiting in the summer when it's warmest (temperatures range from 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Regardless of which season you decide on, make sure to check the weather. North Bend is notoriously rainy and snow isn't uncommon in winter. Unsurprisingly, the Snoqualmie Valley is a popular day trip among Seattle locals.
For those who don't have access to a vehicle or simply prefer not to drive, you can use Trailhead Direct to reach Mount Si and Little Si from the city and back. This bus service from King County Metro departs from Capitol Hill (Seattle's most charming neighborhood) and downtown Seattle. Keep in mind that Trailhead Direct is typically offered on the weekends from late May to September. This is a cost-effective opportunity for those who are interested in tackling these North Bend hikes in the summer months. Trailhead Direct only charges a small fare and is free to anyone 18 and younger. The journey from Seattle should only take an hour.
If you want to stick around for a few days, the Roaring River Bed & Breakfast has great online reviews. Located on the Middle Fork Snoqualmie River, it offers a peaceful nature retreat and a fresh meal to get your day started. "Breakfast was warm and comforting and the cabin we stayed in was wonderfully fish-themed. Plus, sitting by the river in the morning and looking out over the mountains is unbeatable," said one Google reviewer.