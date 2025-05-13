This Chic Los Angeles Neighborhood Brims With Indie Shops, Sushi Bars, And A Scenic Canyon Trail

As you now know, Ventura Boulevard is the place to go to for unique finds in Sherman Oaks. Everything from thrift to metaphysical stores line the street. For pre-loved clothing, check out American Vintage. "There's plenty of room to maneuver about the store and deals that will make you want to endlessly explore," wrote a reviewer on Yelp. Nowadays, record stores are hard to find, but Freakbeat Records is alive and well, selling old-school CDs, posters, and more.

If you enjoy collecting vintage items, you'll adore the Sherman Oaks Antique Mall. This long-standing establishment is filled with jewelry, knickknacks, costumes and, books. For those who have an interest in spirituality, Psychic Eye Book Shops is a wonderland of candles, herbs, and crystals. It's well worth a visit; this is the store's only location in California and has something for everybody.

When hunger strikes, feast on fish. Ventura Boulevard is teeming with sushi bars. In fact, it has even earned the nickname "Sushi Row." For lunch or dinner, stop by Dojo Sushi, a laidback spot that is considered one of the best restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Yelp users gush about the Hubba Hubba Roll filled with spicy tuna and covered with albacore. Taisho is another highly-rated restaurant in the area. Open only for dinner, diners can indulge in a selection of sushi dishes like sea urchin, yellowtail, and a salmon truffle roll. For omakase, there's Sushi Note, a beloved eatery that Time Out says offers some of the best sushi in Los Angeles. "This isn't just another sushi spot—it's a life-changing experience," reads one Google review. It has even received a nod in the MICHELIN Guide — needless to say, reservations are a must.