This Chic Los Angeles Neighborhood Brims With Indie Shops, Sushi Bars, And A Scenic Canyon Trail
The San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California, is deeply ingrained in pop culture. From music to films, you might better recognize this region for its nickname, "the Valley." Although this area is largely suburban and nostalgic (mini golf at Sherman Oaks Castle Park, anyone?), it features some of the city's trendiest neighborhoods, including Sherman Oaks. This chic destination is a place to visit if you want to see stars in Los Angeles. Everyone from Joe Jonas to Halsey and a slew of other celebrities have all, at one time or another, lived in Sherman Oaks. Above all, the neighborhood is a retail and dining hub. Sherman Oaks features indie shops, great eateries (especially sushi bars), and even a scenic canyon trail.
For a quintessential Valley experience, head to the mall. Sherman Oaks is home to Westfield Fashion Square, a massive site packed with familiar shops and retail chains. However, if you want to uncover local gems, your first stop should be none other than Ventura Boulevard. This palm-tree filled street, traversing many miles from Studio City to Woodland Hills, is a San Fernando Valley icon. Plus, this stretch is walkable, making it even easier to explore. Are you ready for a fun-filled excursion of shopping, dining, and outdoor exploration? Sherman Oaks awaits.
Retail therapy and delicious eats in Sherman Oaks
As you now know, Ventura Boulevard is the place to go to for unique finds in Sherman Oaks. Everything from thrift to metaphysical stores line the street. For pre-loved clothing, check out American Vintage. "There's plenty of room to maneuver about the store and deals that will make you want to endlessly explore," wrote a reviewer on Yelp. Nowadays, record stores are hard to find, but Freakbeat Records is alive and well, selling old-school CDs, posters, and more.
If you enjoy collecting vintage items, you'll adore the Sherman Oaks Antique Mall. This long-standing establishment is filled with jewelry, knickknacks, costumes and, books. For those who have an interest in spirituality, Psychic Eye Book Shops is a wonderland of candles, herbs, and crystals. It's well worth a visit; this is the store's only location in California and has something for everybody.
When hunger strikes, feast on fish. Ventura Boulevard is teeming with sushi bars. In fact, it has even earned the nickname "Sushi Row." For lunch or dinner, stop by Dojo Sushi, a laidback spot that is considered one of the best restaurants in Sherman Oaks. Yelp users gush about the Hubba Hubba Roll filled with spicy tuna and covered with albacore. Taisho is another highly-rated restaurant in the area. Open only for dinner, diners can indulge in a selection of sushi dishes like sea urchin, yellowtail, and a salmon truffle roll. For omakase, there's Sushi Note, a beloved eatery that Time Out says offers some of the best sushi in Los Angeles. "This isn't just another sushi spot—it's a life-changing experience," reads one Google review. It has even received a nod in the MICHELIN Guide — needless to say, reservations are a must.
Appreciate the urban beauty of Sherman Oaks with a hike
Why not add a nature outing into the mix? Sherman Oaks' Deervale-Stone Canyon Park is nestled within a residential community and offers a hike with memorable views of the San Fernando Valley. Along the way, you'll be met with lush greenery and an intriguing man made rock formation. "A magical, hidden place. Beautiful, great energy. Parking was easy on the street," wrote a user on AllTrails. You don't need a lot of time to complete this urban hike; it should only take you about an hour.
Sherman Oaks undeniably has its charms. Additionally, its location is convenient for Los Angeles locals and visitors. The neighborhood enjoys easy access to Interstate 405. You can take this highway to reach the Getty Center — one of the prettiest destinations in Los Angeles for a scenic picnic — in under 20 minutes. This is far from the only attraction nearby. It takes roughly the same amount of time to drive to Universal Studios Hollywood.
If you're looking for a place to stay, consider the pet-friendly Best Western Plus Carriage Inn. It has a four-star rating on Google and a shuttle that takes guests to Universal Studios Hollywood, along with discounted admission tickets. On average, suites at the Best Western Plus Carriage Inn cost under $200 per night. There's also The Sojourn, a vintage-inspired hotel with accommodations at similar price points.
Flying to Los Angeles? The Hollywood Burbank Airport is minutes away from Sherman Oaks and is one of the least crowded airports in America. Depending on where you're traveling from, this could be a better option than flying into Los Angeles International Airport.