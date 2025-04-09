The Prettiest Destinations Across Los Angeles For A Scenic Picnic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The hustle and bustle in Los Angeles seemingly never ends. As a native Angeleno who has lived here my entire life, I know this all too well. The sprawling metropolis can be overwhelming. Traffic is present at any given moment, and unfortunately, a night out on the town can be costly. When it all becomes too much, there is only one thing left to do: retreat to nature. One way you can allow your worries to temporarily melt away is by having a scenic picnic at one of the prettiest destinations across Los Angeles. Whether you love the ocean or are seeking spectacular hillside views, there are picnic spots that cater to all.

The city is synonymous with sunshine. Why not take advantage of the beautiful, balmy weather (especially during spring and early fall)? Bring friends or go solo; after all, there's no wrong way to have a picnic. Either way, you'll reap the benefits of spending time outdoors, including a boost in serotonin and a decrease in stress and anxiety, all while appreciating the flora and fauna found in this concrete jungle. All you need to do is bring something to sit on, like a towel or this ZAZE Extra Large Picnic Outdoor Blanket, some snacks, drinks, and sunscreen. And of course, you can't forget activities such as board games or even a good book. So, what are you waiting for? Enhance your well-being and embrace the pockets of verdant beauty found in LA by planning a picnic at the spots below.