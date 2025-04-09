The Prettiest Destinations Across Los Angeles For A Scenic Picnic
The hustle and bustle in Los Angeles seemingly never ends. As a native Angeleno who has lived here my entire life, I know this all too well. The sprawling metropolis can be overwhelming. Traffic is present at any given moment, and unfortunately, a night out on the town can be costly. When it all becomes too much, there is only one thing left to do: retreat to nature. One way you can allow your worries to temporarily melt away is by having a scenic picnic at one of the prettiest destinations across Los Angeles. Whether you love the ocean or are seeking spectacular hillside views, there are picnic spots that cater to all.
The city is synonymous with sunshine. Why not take advantage of the beautiful, balmy weather (especially during spring and early fall)? Bring friends or go solo; after all, there's no wrong way to have a picnic. Either way, you'll reap the benefits of spending time outdoors, including a boost in serotonin and a decrease in stress and anxiety, all while appreciating the flora and fauna found in this concrete jungle. All you need to do is bring something to sit on, like a towel or this ZAZE Extra Large Picnic Outdoor Blanket, some snacks, drinks, and sunscreen. And of course, you can't forget activities such as board games or even a good book. So, what are you waiting for? Enhance your well-being and embrace the pockets of verdant beauty found in LA by planning a picnic at the spots below.
Take in the cityscape at the Getty Center
Located in Brentwood, minutes away from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), is the Getty Center. Not only is this landmark one of the top things to do in all of Southern California, but it's also considered one of the best free museums in America. You can spend hours here viewing countless works of European art and the ever-changing exhibits on display. Another incentive to visit? The Getty Center is a dreamy destination for a picnic. Its Central Garden features a grassy area with panoramic vistas of Los Angeles in the distance. Put your blanket down, take in the view, and enjoy the Getty Center's marvelous architecture.
Picnicking is encouraged, and outside food and beverages are allowed, as are coolers and backpacks. If you prefer, come empty-handed; there are two coffee carts onsite where sandwiches, chips, snacks, and other refreshments are sold. Planning to check out the museum's exhibits before or after your picnic? Depending on the size of your cooler and bags, there is a possibility you will have to store them at coat check in the meantime.
While you're at it, make sure to also explore the rest of the Central Garden, which notably includes a striking azalea maze. As one reviewer on Google put it, "Feel the fresh air and enjoy the sounds, sights and beauty of nature." The Getty Center is open Tuesday to Sunday. Reservations are required and can be made online. Although there is no admission fee, visitors do have to pay for parking.
Barnsdall Art Park is an underrated destination with much to offer
East Hollywood is home to Barnsdall Art Park, a notable and underrated spot for a picnic. What makes this destination stand out? A Yelp reviewer described it well: "A most beautiful space, an oasis among the craziness that is Hollywood." Barnsdall Art Park is teeming with olive trees and features a pine grove. Located on a hill, it's a great place to beat the sweltering city heat during the summer. But that's not all! Impressively, picnickers will be lavished with incredible views of the iconic Hollywood Sign and the rest of Los Angeles. Guaranteed, the sweeping scenery will take your breath away. It's worth noting that reviewers on Yelp say that the sunsets here are legendary.
Furthermore, there are other onsite activities that will elevate your picnic. Barnsdall Art Park is where you'll find Hollyhock House, a masterpiece by Frank Lloyd Wright. Completed in 1921 for Aline Barnsdall, this architectural marvel is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and can be toured by guests for a small fee. At the time of this writing, tours are only available from Thursday to Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on the Hollyhock House's website. In the summer, Barnsdall Art Park hosts a wine-tasting event on Friday evenings outside the Hollyhock House. Complete with food trucks, this makes for an unforgettable picnic experience.
Additionally, Barnsdall Art Park features the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, where you can immerse yourself in works by local artists. This free attraction is open Thursday to Sunday. Barnsdall Art Park itself is open daily. Parking is available but limited.
Enjoy the cool ocean breeze at Point Fermin Park
For a seaside picnic, head to Point Fermin Park in San Pedro, located in Los Angeles' South Bay. Perched above the ocean and brimming with robust trees, a reviewer on Google described it as "one of the most beautiful places I have ever been." That said, there is ample room on the lush grass to spread out your blanket and goodies. Or, you can always opt for a picnic table. Whatever you decide on, you'll be sure to get a waft of the salty ocean breeze. Bring your fur baby along; dogs are permitted at Point Fermin Park.
Take the opportunity of being in San Pedro to purchase local eats for your picnic. The neighborhood has an assortment of eateries offering delectable sandwiches, arguably the ultimate meal for a picnic. Take, for instance, The Corner Store, selling club sandwiches, BLT, and other classic sammies. There's also Busy Bee Market. Closed on Sundays, this viral sensation serves everything from a meatball sandwich to a salami sandwich. The best part? Both The Corner Store and Busy Bee Market are less than a 10-minute drive away from Point Fermin Park.
Along with picnicking at Point Fermin Park, make time to check out the Point Fermin Lighthouse. Welcoming visitors Tuesday to Sunday, this historic structure dates back to 1874 and has not been in use since 1941. Featuring period furniture and other relics, there is no admission fee to tour the Point Fermin Lighthouse. If you're looking for more to do during your picnic, make the brief walk from Point Fermin Park to the Korean Bell of Friendship. Located at Angels Gate Park, this iconic landmark offers astounding coastal views that are a sight to behold. Note that parking and restrooms are available at Point Fermin Park.
Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is a hidden oasis in the city
For a picnic destination that will make you feel as if you're miles away from Los Angeles, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Baldwin Hills is the place to go. Located on La Cienega Boulevard, minutes away from Culver City, this destination is lush with vegetation and wildlife, with one reviewer on Google writing, "I've been impressed with the awesome nature of this place, as it is a respite from the crowded urban world below, all without having to leave the city!" With 338 acres, there's no shortage of spots within Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area where you can have a picnic.
There are grassy areas and numerous picnic tables, including near Gwen Moore Lake, perfect for al fresco dining with a view. If this wasn't enough, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area features a Japanese garden, recommended by reviewers on Google as a picturesque spot for a picnic. Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is also ideal for those who want to partake in some outdoor activities. Brimming with common carp and largemouth bass, fishing is permitted at Gwen Moore Lake. In addition, there are various hiking trails to traverse, as well as basketball courts, volleyball courts, and more to enjoy. Visiting with the little ones? The on-site kids' playgrounds will keep them busy.
Simply put, if you want to immerse yourself in nature during your picnic, Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area is for you. Some final things to keep in mind: Dogs are welcome, and there are restrooms on-site. Parking is available and although it's free during the weekdays, you will have to pay a small fee on the weekends.
Effortlessly plan a picnic with yummy eats at Pan Pacific Park
Popular among Angelenos is Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax District. Featuring plenty of open space in the midst of this urban neighborhood, it's common to see throngs of individuals picnicking at this lush 28-acre site. Another advantage? Pan Pacific Park is within walking distance of several superb restaurants. Consider keeping packing to a minimum and, instead, stop at these establishments for your picnic provisions. A stone's throw away from Pan Pacific Park is Canter's Deli, an iconic Los Angeles eatery with an endless menu and midnight celebrity sightings. Here, you can order a hot corned beef sandwich, bagels, and other traditional delights.
Across the street from Pan Pacific Park is The Grove and the Original Farmer's Market, one of Los Angeles' oldest tourist attractions that offers a variety of dining options. You can pick up a pie at Friends & Family Pizza Co, a sweet or savory treat at The French Crepes, and even a fried chicken sandwich from Fritzi Coop, among many other things. Next to the Grove, you'll come across what is arguably LA's most infamous grocery chain, Erewhon, where you can purchase pressed juices, salads, gourmet snacks, wraps, and more. All this is to say that a picnic at Pan Pacific Park is an excellent option for foodies.
Aside from its proximity to great eats, Pan Pacific Park counts picnic tables, a paved walking path, and parking among its many amenities. Likewise, reviewers on Yelp say that it's dog-friendly. Are you planning your picnic on a Sunday? Open daily, the Holocaust Museum LA, situated within the Pan Pacific Park, offers free admission on Sundays and is worth checking out.
Methodology
The selections for the prettiest destinations across Los Angeles for a scenic picnic were chosen based on a variety of factors. I have either had a picnic or frequented these green spaces throughout my 28 years living in the City of Angels. Certainly, stunning scenery was a key influence. However, I also considered the availability of parking, which is notoriously difficult to find in Los Angeles, as well as the range of experiences and amenities offered at each place and in the surrounding area. This will allow visitors to take their picnic to another level and, if they choose to, plan a day centered on this activity with minimal effort.