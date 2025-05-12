Nestled Between Florence And Rome Is Italy's Overlooked Town Full Of Medieval Charm And Mountain Views

Dozens of tiny, medieval towns are dotted throughout Tuscany. If you've ever traveled from Rome — one of the best places to start an Italian vacation — to Florence, you've likely stopped in Orvieto or Montepulciano (notable primarily for the red wine it produces). A hidden gem among them, this charming little town in between is often overlooked, sharing the same medieval architecture and mountain views the region is famous for: Città della Pieve.

Città della Pieve is located in the Province of Perugia, and is roughly two hours or less by car from both Florence and Rome, where you would be most likely to fly into if traveling from outside of Italy. Trains can be fewer and farther between in the countryside, which is why Rick Steves recommends renting a car if you plan on driving around Tuscany. However, you can arrive in Città della Pieve by train from major Italian cities.

A hotel in Città della Pieve will typically set you back anywhere from $84 to $183 per night on average, depending on the time of year you plan to visit. The busiest time to visit the area is in the summer, with peak crowds between June and September. If you're looking to beat the crowds and the heat, fall is a great time to visit Italy.