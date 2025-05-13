Portugal's Best-Kept Secret Beach Is A Hidden Paradise Of Cliffs, Golden Sands, And Calm Water
Beaches in Portugal are some of the best in Europe and also rival those around the world. It's hard to choose between famed sunbathing havens like Albufeira and unique shorelines like Armação de Pêra, a family-friendly beach dotted with hidden coves. The Algarve region along Portugal's southern coast is particularly divine and was named The World's Leading beach destination three times by the World Travel Awards. Considering the region's miles of cobalt blue water and majestic backdrops, who could argue?
However, beaches in the southern part of the Algarve can get crowded. For those seeking a more tranquil and secluded experience, you'll want to head to the Alentejo region further up the coast, where you'll find Praia do Cavaleiro, one of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal. Towering black cliffs overlook golden, velvet-soft sand and turquoise waters at Praia do Cavaleiro, and gentle waves break softly on the shore, their white foam glistening in the sun like so many pearls. The contrasting kaleidoscope of colors at the beach is a one-of-a-kind feast for the eyes, and the atmosphere is so peaceful you may think you have died and awoken in paradise.
Getting to Cavaleiro beach and enjoying its beauty
Praia do Cavaleiro is on the southwest shore of Portugal, over a two-hour drive from Lisbon, and is part of Costa Vicentina Natural Park, a 62-mile stretch of pristine, nature-filled coastline. Pine woodlands, colorful wildflowers, and windswept cliffs span the area, the edges of which were known as the end of the world in precolonial times. Indeed, it does feel as if you've reached the edge of the planet as you approach Praia do Cavaleiro, not least because the nearest town of Cavaleiro is nearly a mile away.
Adding to the secluded feel, a long, curving staircase descends the entirety of the cliff that surrounds the beach. The stone steps seem to go on forever, each taking you closer to the secluded paradise where so few venture. The staircase is accompanied by a handrail, but the lengthy descent is probably the main reason why so few people choose to go there.
The clear, tranquil waters that welcome you at the bottom make the journey well worth it, though. The ethereal beachscape also includes rock formations that split the beach down the middle and reach out to sea, creating tidepools to relax in while taking in the scene. Brightly colored beach towels and umbrellas may be sprinkled here and there, and you may even spot lone fishermen perched on the rocks, waiting to reel in a fresh haul. The timeless scene is a photographer's dream, especially from above.
Hike the area and visit a nearby lighthouse
Portugal is one of Europe's safest and most welcoming countries, so you should feel free to explore more than 200 miles of hiking trails that traverse the coast where Praia do Cavaleiro sits. Besides its picturesque landscape, rare and colorful birds also live there, including fishing eagles, Thekla larks, and white storks that come to nest in the spring. You can spend the day walking around the enchanting area, which is a perfect romantic excursion for couples or even a relaxing sojourn for solo travelers.
Alternatively, a six-minute drive takes you to Farol do Cabo Sardão, a more than 100-year-old lighthouse that is topped with an eye-catching red dome. Windy bluffs surround the well-maintained, historic structure, and views of the Atlantic Ocean reach as far as the eye can see.
The nearest major international airport to Praia do Cavaleiro is Faro Airport, about 80 miles away to the south. Although there are no direct flights there from overseas, the airport welcomes flights from major cities throughout Europe.