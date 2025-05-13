Portugal's Best-Kept Secret Beach Is A Hidden Paradise Of Cliffs, Golden Sands, And Calm Water

Praia do Cavaleiro is on the southwest shore of Portugal, over a two-hour drive from Lisbon, and is part of Costa Vicentina Natural Park, a 62-mile stretch of pristine, nature-filled coastline. Pine woodlands, colorful wildflowers, and windswept cliffs span the area, the edges of which were known as the end of the world in precolonial times. Indeed, it does feel as if you've reached the edge of the planet as you approach Praia do Cavaleiro, not least because the nearest town of Cavaleiro is nearly a mile away.

Adding to the secluded feel, a long, curving staircase descends the entirety of the cliff that surrounds the beach. The stone steps seem to go on forever, each taking you closer to the secluded paradise where so few venture. The staircase is accompanied by a handrail, but the lengthy descent is probably the main reason why so few people choose to go there.

The clear, tranquil waters that welcome you at the bottom make the journey well worth it, though. The ethereal beachscape also includes rock formations that split the beach down the middle and reach out to sea, creating tidepools to relax in while taking in the scene. Brightly colored beach towels and umbrellas may be sprinkled here and there, and you may even spot lone fishermen perched on the rocks, waiting to reel in a fresh haul. The timeless scene is a photographer's dream, especially from above.