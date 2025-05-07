Caribbean-Like Waters And White Sand Thrive At This Coveted Beach On Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard is hardly one of America's little-known islands — it's one of the East Coast's most iconic beach island destinations. With sandy stretches like Menemsha and Katama Beach, the island has plenty of shoreline. Thanks to the island's prestige, many of its beaches are private and reserved for residents, which helps keep them so pristine and uncrowded. One such beach is Lambert's Cove on the island's calm north shore near West Tisbury, an area notorious for its limited public beaches. With soft sand, barely any rocks, and water as clear as the Caribbean, Lambert's Cove Beach is among the island's most spectacular beaches. It's kid-friendly and allows dogs outside of peak hours year-round.

Lambert's Cove, one of only two beaches in West Tisbury (the other being Long Point Beach), is exclusively accessible to homeowners or houseguests of the town. With its north shore setting and west-facing orientation, it's a prime spot for uninterrupted sunset views. According to posted signs, Lambert's Cove is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with lifeguards on duty from the last week of June to Labor Day, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Stephen P. shared on Tripadvisor that "We have been coming to Martha's Vineyard for years and have been to our share of beaches. This was our first time visiting West Tisbury and staying on Lambert's Cove Road. This beach, only for residents and renters, was a pleasant escape from the ordinary, overcrowded, noisy beaches we had been to in the past." With its Caribbean-like waters, powdery sand, and peaceful atmosphere, it's no wonder this is considered one of Martha's Vineyard's most coveted beaches.