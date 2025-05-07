Caribbean-Like Waters And White Sand Thrive At This Coveted Beach On Martha's Vineyard
Martha's Vineyard is hardly one of America's little-known islands — it's one of the East Coast's most iconic beach island destinations. With sandy stretches like Menemsha and Katama Beach, the island has plenty of shoreline. Thanks to the island's prestige, many of its beaches are private and reserved for residents, which helps keep them so pristine and uncrowded. One such beach is Lambert's Cove on the island's calm north shore near West Tisbury, an area notorious for its limited public beaches. With soft sand, barely any rocks, and water as clear as the Caribbean, Lambert's Cove Beach is among the island's most spectacular beaches. It's kid-friendly and allows dogs outside of peak hours year-round.
Lambert's Cove, one of only two beaches in West Tisbury (the other being Long Point Beach), is exclusively accessible to homeowners or houseguests of the town. With its north shore setting and west-facing orientation, it's a prime spot for uninterrupted sunset views. According to posted signs, Lambert's Cove is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with lifeguards on duty from the last week of June to Labor Day, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Stephen P. shared on Tripadvisor that "We have been coming to Martha's Vineyard for years and have been to our share of beaches. This was our first time visiting West Tisbury and staying on Lambert's Cove Road. This beach, only for residents and renters, was a pleasant escape from the ordinary, overcrowded, noisy beaches we had been to in the past." With its Caribbean-like waters, powdery sand, and peaceful atmosphere, it's no wonder this is considered one of Martha's Vineyard's most coveted beaches.
Everything you need to know about visiting Lambert's Cove Beach
The very thing that makes Lambert's Cove so appealing — its exclusivity — is also its biggest drawback. From June 21, whether you park in the lot or walk to the beach, access requires a permit, also known as a Beach Sticker. Stickers are sold by West Tisbury Parks and Recreation at the West Tisbury School starting June 14, 2025, daily between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To get one, you'll need a lease proving you're a West Tisbury resident or renter. Passes cost $75 for cars and $15 for walk-ons. Permits aren't sold online or to anyone with outstanding local taxes.
There are some loopholes in the permit system. Anyone can access the beach in the off-season, as well as during peak season before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. without a pass, provided you can find parking. And that's the real challenge. With just 25 spaces in the lot and about 10 more along the street, yet over 1,000 parking permits sold each season, finding a spot can be tricky. If you do manage to park, a short five-minute walk leads you to a soft sand beach with views across the Vineyard Sound to the under-the-radar (and uncrowded) Elizabeth Islands.
During peak season, the best way to access the beach is to stay at a local inn like the Lambert's Cove Inn. Tucked away on an 8-acre farm dating back to 1790, this boutique accommodation doubles as a wedding venue with an English garden and fine dining. Best of all, guests get access to the coveted Caribbean-like beach. The staff can even drop you off in a golf cart, or you can cycle there yourself on one of the inn's bicycles.