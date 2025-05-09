The California City Called 'Nashville West' Offers A Renowned Music Scene, Outdoor Fun, And Antiques
Nashville, Tennessee, is America's "musical capital," featuring over 250 performance venues. Over in California, a town known as "Nashville West" offers up a renowned music scene all its own. But Bakersfield also provides other forms of entertainment — there's a little something for everyone, including great outdoor activities and plenty of shopping opportunities.
Country Music Hall of Famer Buck Owens walked the streets of Bakersfield. Along with other country giants such as Merle Haggard, Owens got his start playing for rowdy bar patrons and honky-tonk angels back in the '50s and '60s. While paying their dues, these artists were helping establish the Bakersfield sound. In 1973, the single "Streets of Bakersfield" was released by Owens, then re-released in 1988 as a hit duet with Dwight Yoakam, introducing the honky-tonk sounds to a new generation. Nashville and Bakersfield have been tied together for years. "The Bakersfield Sound: Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and California Country" was an exhibit for nearly three years in Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, one of the iconic sites on America's ultimate historic road trip.
In 1996, Buck Owens opened the Crystal Palace in Bakersfield. A multi-year nominee for Nightclub of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, the still-popular venue features various new musicians weekly, and on some weekends, Buck Owens' son and his band, Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound, entertain the crowd. Today, all across venues including the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, Nile Theater, and the Dignity Health Arena, live bands are expanding on the Bakersfield Sound brought to life decades ago.
Bakersfield's Music Hall of Fame is a balance of old and new
The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame features some of the same artists as the Country Music Hall of Fame, which is located in the artsy, Instagram-worthy city of Nashville. Of course, the two artists responsible for the Bakersfield Sound can be found in both museums, but alongside Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, the Bakersfield venue honors some local inductees. Take a stroll through the hall of fame to learn all about Bakersfield-born musicians — such as the creator of the heavy metal band KORN, Jonathan Davis — and those who later relocated to Bakersfield, including the legendary "Queen of the Jazz Guitar," Mary Osborne.
Just as big in present day as yesteryear, the music hall of fame doubles as a live music hall. Visitors have a full lineup of tribute shows to choose from, ranging from covers of artists including Bob Seger and Phil Collins to bands such as Creedence Clearwater Revival, Boston, and the Eagles. Concerts are scheduled throughout the year, and ticket prices start at $60, depending on the chosen show. Browse the list of upcoming shows on the venue's website and get your tickets online.
The museum is open to the public, but tour reservations must be made by calling (661)864-1701 or via email at info@bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Bakersfield offers plenty to do, including nature activities and antiques shopping
For nature lovers, Wind Wolves Preserve provides beautiful and easy-to-moderate hiking expeditions that are leashed-dog friendly. Wildlife viewing is plentiful, but be aware of potentially dangerous black bear, mountain cat, and rattlesnake encounters. Nightly campground rentals are available, and picnics, biking, and birdwatching are other activities that can be enjoyed throughout the preserve.
Although it might look peaceful from the road, Bakersfield's Kern River is considered to be one of the most dangerous rivers in the world due to its powerful currents and strong, quick-moving rapids. Even with several signs stating "Stay Out, Stay Alive" in both English and Spanish, there are still experienced kayakers who love the thrill of this river.
For those who prefer to stay out of the sun, Bakersfield's antique malls make old things new again. The three-story Merry Go Round Antiques Mall, along with the 19th Street Antique Mall and the Mill Creek Antique Mall, provide a haven of treasures waiting to be found. Themed rooms and spaces for different vendors house vintage clothing, retro kids' toys, dinnerware, and glassware, along with various collectible items, providing plenty of gift possibilities for yourself or family and friends.