The California City Called 'Nashville West' Offers A Renowned Music Scene, Outdoor Fun, And Antiques

Nashville, Tennessee, is America's "musical capital," featuring over 250 performance venues. Over in California, a town known as "Nashville West" offers up a renowned music scene all its own. But Bakersfield also provides other forms of entertainment — there's a little something for everyone, including great outdoor activities and plenty of shopping opportunities.

Country Music Hall of Famer Buck Owens walked the streets of Bakersfield. Along with other country giants such as Merle Haggard, Owens got his start playing for rowdy bar patrons and honky-tonk angels back in the '50s and '60s. While paying their dues, these artists were helping establish the Bakersfield sound. In 1973, the single "Streets of Bakersfield" was released by Owens, then re-released in 1988 as a hit duet with Dwight Yoakam, introducing the honky-tonk sounds to a new generation. Nashville and Bakersfield have been tied together for years. "The Bakersfield Sound: Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and California Country" was an exhibit for nearly three years in Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame Museum, one of the iconic sites on America's ultimate historic road trip.

In 1996, Buck Owens opened the Crystal Palace in Bakersfield. A multi-year nominee for Nightclub of the Year by the Academy of Country Music, the still-popular venue features various new musicians weekly, and on some weekends, Buck Owens' son and his band, Johnny Owens and the Bakersfield Sound, entertain the crowd. Today, all across venues including the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, Nile Theater, and the Dignity Health Arena, live bands are expanding on the Bakersfield Sound brought to life decades ago.