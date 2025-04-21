North America's Second-Largest Shopping Mall Has Hair-Raising Roller Coasters And An Indoor Waterpark
Sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day, and for busy people who prefer to have everything in one place, shopping malls are just the thing. There's nothing better than spending the day shopping, eating, and having fun, and what better way to do it than under one roof? Though they might not be as popular now as they once were, large malls have this model down pat — and West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, Canada, takes the big mall concept to the next level. While not the largest mall in the entire world or even the largest in North America (that would be the Mall of America), this 5.3 million-square-foot center is Canada's biggest mall. It boasts a mix of trendy stores, delicious food, and exciting attractions, including rollercoasters, a waterpark, and even an underground aquarium.
West Edmonton Mall is home to around 800 stores, including themed sections with names like Chinatown and Europa Boulevard. And while you can browse everything from Anthropologie to The LEGO Store and from L.L. Bean to Zara, popping in and out of restaurants the whole day, the mall's real thrills are its entertainment hubs, the most exciting of which is Galaxyland. The mall has something for everyone, regardless of whether or not you like to shop, and it's worth a visit if you're visiting western Canada.
Enjoy the theme park and waterpark at West Edminton Mall
Overwhelmingly rated positively (4.2 stars) by nearly 6,000 contributors on Google, the indoor theme park Galaxyland features 27 rides and play areas. The Cootie Coaster is a twisty rollercoaster that zooms to heights of up to 34 feet, while the Galaxy Orbiter is a must-try exciting coaster that ramps things up with 1,500 feet of track and 3.3gs of force. From the spinning teacup ride Dizzy Doh-Ohs to Space Shot — the world's tallest indoor tower ride, shooting to 120 feet in the air at 34 miles per hour — Galaxyland has something to keep the adrenaline pumping for everyone. While Autosled and Cootie Coaster are gentler coasters more suitable for younger riders, the Galaxy Orbiter surprises riders by propelling them sideways and backward on the track and is sure to elicit a shriek or two, even from adult thrill-seekers.
Thrill-seekers will also enjoy World Waterpark, an unbelievably splashy adventure that boasts the largest indoor wave pool in the world. The park's palm tree-lined interior makes you feel like you are at a tropical Florida water park and features 19 splashy attractions including a kiddie pool, playground, splash pad, and hot tub. Names like Blue Bullet, Cyclone, and Sky Screamer give you a clue as to how exciting the waterslides are, and the park even has a zipline. As the park is kept around a comfortable 88 degrees Fahrenheit, you can go any time of year and still have a blast.
General admission to World Waterpark and Galaxyland starts at $45. Toddler Time tickets are also available for $35, and that includes one adult chaperone plus a tiny tot under 43 inches tall. The ticket grants access to slides Howler, Twister, Sun Runner, and any other toddler-friendly attraction at the waterpark and Galaxyland.
Try out the more leisurely attractions at West Edmonton Mall
As if mini golf, bowling, and a mirror maze weren't enough to keep the family-friendly thrills going at Edmonton Mall, the mall also has an ice-skating rink and an aquarium. Unforgettable marine life encounters await at the aquarium, where African penguins, California sea lions, and a variety of turtles, snakes, and tortoises reside. You can see special animal shows, like an interactive sea lion demonstration on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, along with various educational talks and feedings throughout the day.
If you can't decide what to do among all of the exciting options the mall has to offer, consider purchasing a Multi-Play Pass, which grants you unlimited access to all of the attractions there. Although you can only enter each attraction once a day (with the exception of Galaxyland), you can buy a seven-day pass for a family of four for $900 at the time of writing. Canadian residents in the area might want to consider a three-month pass, significantly discounted at $1,200 for a family of four, or a one-year pass for nearly $2,000. Individual weekly passes are $300 at the time of writing.
Edmonton Mall is located in Alberta in Western Canada but is fairly far from a transportation hub, being about a three-hour drive from Calgary International Airport. It's worth driving to if you're visiting Calgary, but you'll need to make a day trip out of it. You can also explore Jasper National Park if you're spending some time in Edmonton. Luckily, Fantasyland Hotel is located in the west wing of the mall, right next to World Waterpark. You can choose from fun design concepts like Camping, Space, and Hollywood-themed rooms at this kid-friendly hotel. You can also stay at the nearby West Edmonton Mall Inn. With direct access to the mall's attractions, these accommodations are a great way to get warmed up for a day of exciting extravaganzas around Canada's largest and most impressive mall.