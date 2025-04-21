North America's Second-Largest Shopping Mall Has Hair-Raising Roller Coasters And An Indoor Waterpark

Sometimes there just aren't enough hours in the day, and for busy people who prefer to have everything in one place, shopping malls are just the thing. There's nothing better than spending the day shopping, eating, and having fun, and what better way to do it than under one roof? Though they might not be as popular now as they once were, large malls have this model down pat — and West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, Canada, takes the big mall concept to the next level. While not the largest mall in the entire world or even the largest in North America (that would be the Mall of America), this 5.3 million-square-foot center is Canada's biggest mall. It boasts a mix of trendy stores, delicious food, and exciting attractions, including rollercoasters, a waterpark, and even an underground aquarium.

West Edmonton Mall is home to around 800 stores, including themed sections with names like Chinatown and Europa Boulevard. And while you can browse everything from Anthropologie to The LEGO Store and from L.L. Bean to Zara, popping in and out of restaurants the whole day, the mall's real thrills are its entertainment hubs, the most exciting of which is Galaxyland. The mall has something for everyone, regardless of whether or not you like to shop, and it's worth a visit if you're visiting western Canada.