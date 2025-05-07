Northern Michigan's Iconic Golf Getaway Boasts A Pool And Sauna, Restaurants, And Forest-Lined Fairways
The state of Michigan doesn't offer the most ideal year-round conditions for golf, so when the golf season arrives in the Great Lakes State it's all the more special. Michigan is home to championship tracks like Oakland Hills and shoreline beauties like Arcadia Bluffs where world-class golf and beaches collide. Another resort in Michigan that is making a name for itself after recent renovations is the Evergreen Resort, which was formerly known as McGuire's Resort for over 60 years. Now, the revitalized Evergreen Resort is combining championship golf with Michigan's beauty in a woodsy setting.
Evergreen Resort is tucked away in the town of Cadillac, Michigan, and lies next to the shores of Lake Cadillac. Cadillac is in the heart of Northern Michigan, about 50 miles south of the scenic lake vibes of Traverse City. With the property nestled amongst over 6,000 acres of nearby forest, it's a secluded setting for a getaway or golf trip that accentuates relaxation. Boasting two unique golf courses that present different challenges and a compliment of indoor and outdoor amenities based on the season, Evergreen Resort has a little something for everyone.
Evergreen Resort's two courses are great for any skill level
The original property was a hamburger stand, but McGuire's became a resort in 1949. It offered golf in the warmer months and snowmobiling in the off-season. Since its establishment, the resort has added amenities like sports courts, an indoor pool, dedicated hiking and biking trails, and two restaurants. In 2012, the resort's name changed to the Evergreen Resort, and a simultaneous revitalization helped create a modernized property. With reasonable rates and plenty to do, Evergreen is a popular retreat for not just golf addicts, but for anyone looking for a high-quality escape in Northern Michigan.
The test of golf is twofold, with the 18-hole Spruce Course as the star and the nine-hole Norway Course as the friendly sidekick. The Spruce course is a modest 6,438-yard design that fits the vibe of Northern Michigan. It's great for players of any skill level, with its vantage points off the tee boxes, beautiful water features, and gentle hills, though the surrounding forest can be menacing for inaccurate shots. Past visitors like Two Guys Who Golf have raved about the course conditions, complimenting the consistency of the putting surfaces across all 18 holes. The front nine, especially the par-3 holes 3 and 5, show off the course's tree-lined beauty and the gorgeous hillside setting. The back nine features some risky but rewarding par-4 holes with water in play, and once again they are flanked by oak and pine trees on both sides.
If you want to play a shorter but no less rewarding game, the complementary nine-hole Norway Course is a great stomping ground for beginners and anyone who's learning how to score on a golf course. The more benign layout features wider fairways and is a great venue for a round with casual golfers.
In winter, this Michigan golf resort welcomes skiers and snowmobilers
Beyond the experience on the links, Evergreen Resort's Michigan locale allows it to be a year-round resort experience for guests. In warmer weather months, besides golfing, guests can use the hiking trails, venture out to Lake Cadillac, or play sports like basketball or tennis. The resort pool is indoors and available year-round for swimming, no matter what the weather is outside. Make the most of Michigan's cold winters at Evergreen, where visitors can purchase ski lift passes, ski cross-country on nearby trails, or rent snowmobiles to explore the surrounding woods.
According to On the Snow, Michigan boasts the second-most resorts in the U.S., second only to New York, with 43 resorts in total. Evergreen Resort is conveniently around an hour's drive away from both Crystal Mountain Resort and Shanty Creek Resort. The resort itself features groomed snowmobile trails, too. If you're not in the mood for motoring or skiing around the snow, the resort also offers snowshoeing and ice fishing.
Back at the resort, you can relax at the sauna and jacuzzi. The fireplace lounge is a popular winter spot for Evergreen guests looking to stay warm and cozy year-round. Wrap up a day on the course or the mountains at Curly's, named after the original owner Curly McGuire. Here you'll find a seasonally diverse menu of pub fare and locally crafted beers.