Northern Michigan's Iconic Golf Getaway Boasts A Pool And Sauna, Restaurants, And Forest-Lined Fairways

The original property was a hamburger stand, but McGuire's became a resort in 1949. It offered golf in the warmer months and snowmobiling in the off-season. Since its establishment, the resort has added amenities like sports courts, an indoor pool, dedicated hiking and biking trails, and two restaurants. In 2012, the resort's name changed to the Evergreen Resort, and a simultaneous revitalization helped create a modernized property. With reasonable rates and plenty to do, Evergreen is a popular retreat for not just golf addicts, but for anyone looking for a high-quality escape in Northern Michigan.

The test of golf is twofold, with the 18-hole Spruce Course as the star and the nine-hole Norway Course as the friendly sidekick. The Spruce course is a modest 6,438-yard design that fits the vibe of Northern Michigan. It's great for players of any skill level, with its vantage points off the tee boxes, beautiful water features, and gentle hills, though the surrounding forest can be menacing for inaccurate shots. Past visitors like Two Guys Who Golf have raved about the course conditions, complimenting the consistency of the putting surfaces across all 18 holes. The front nine, especially the par-3 holes 3 and 5, show off the course's tree-lined beauty and the gorgeous hillside setting. The back nine features some risky but rewarding par-4 holes with water in play, and once again they are flanked by oak and pine trees on both sides.

If you want to play a shorter but no less rewarding game, the complementary nine-hole Norway Course is a great stomping ground for beginners and anyone who's learning how to score on a golf course. The more benign layout features wider fairways and is a great venue for a round with casual golfers.