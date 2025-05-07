Situated Between Nevada's Highest Peak And Death Valley National Park Is An Amenity-Rich Vineyard Glampground
There's something uniquely magical about Southwestern deserts. Perhaps it's the surreal Mars-like landscapes at California's Death Valley National Park or the region's cotton candy-colored sunsets, but even just taking a drive through these stunning stretches of land feels like an otherworldly experience. Death Valley is one of the hottest, driest places on Earth, but it's also one of the most breathtaking. According to California locals, it's probably one of the most incredible spots you'll likely visit in your lifetime.
Just a few miles away, in the quiet stretch between the scorching Death Valley heat and the soaring heights of Nevada's tallest peaks, lies an incredible family-owned gem called Tarantula Ranch Vineyard. Tucked in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and surrounded by the stunning terrain of the Mojave Desert, it's the perfect basecamp for adventurers and wine lovers alike. Here, the vibe is low-key luxury. Sure, you might be in the middle of remote dark-sky country, but you won't be giving up everyday comforts like hot showers or Wi-Fi. From tent sites to fully decked out glamping trailers to a bottling-room-turned-luxury-studio, there are options and amenities for every preference. Tarantula Ranch somehow manages to effortlessly meld rustic adventure with wine-country vibes, making it the perfect launch pad (or landing pad) for your next desert escape.
What makes Tarantula Ranch special?
Tarantula Ranch is so much more than your average glampground. Fleeing the dreary Oregon winters, the Schmidt family discovered the magic of Death Valley, which sparked the creation of this incredible passion project. Here, guests can stay in vintage trailers that start at $80 and include amenities like queen beds, electricity, air conditioning, and a dining area. Or you can go even more luxe and try the Bottling Room, which is pretty much a tiny house that includes its own bathroom, kitchen, and outdoor shower (starting at $175). There are also tent sites and RV hookups that start around $30 for those wanting something a little more rustic. Shared amenities include things like outdoor kitchens and grills, firepits, and a community Wine Hall where you can learn about the grapes they're growing or catch a game of ping pong.
Founded by desert lovers and wine aficionados, the ranch has cultivated a following of travelers looking for something soulful and non-stuffy, yet still thoughtfully designed. Reviews rave about the attention to detail and added conveniences. Visitors come here from around the world, not just to explore the nearby national parks but to reconnect with nature in a space that truly honors the land it sits on. Whether you're hiking nearby trails (including one where you can see the highest and lowest points in the continental U.S.) or sipping wine under the stars after a long day of exploring, Tarantula Ranch Vineyard is the type of place that will turn your trip into an experience you won't soon forget.