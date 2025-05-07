Situated Between Nevada's Highest Peak And Death Valley National Park Is An Amenity-Rich Vineyard Glampground

There's something uniquely magical about Southwestern deserts. Perhaps it's the surreal Mars-like landscapes at California's Death Valley National Park or the region's cotton candy-colored sunsets, but even just taking a drive through these stunning stretches of land feels like an otherworldly experience. Death Valley is one of the hottest, driest places on Earth, but it's also one of the most breathtaking. According to California locals, it's probably one of the most incredible spots you'll likely visit in your lifetime.

Just a few miles away, in the quiet stretch between the scorching Death Valley heat and the soaring heights of Nevada's tallest peaks, lies an incredible family-owned gem called Tarantula Ranch Vineyard. Tucked in Amargosa Valley, Nevada, and surrounded by the stunning terrain of the Mojave Desert, it's the perfect basecamp for adventurers and wine lovers alike. Here, the vibe is low-key luxury. Sure, you might be in the middle of remote dark-sky country, but you won't be giving up everyday comforts like hot showers or Wi-Fi. From tent sites to fully decked out glamping trailers to a bottling-room-turned-luxury-studio, there are options and amenities for every preference. Tarantula Ranch somehow manages to effortlessly meld rustic adventure with wine-country vibes, making it the perfect launch pad (or landing pad) for your next desert escape.