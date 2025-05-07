One Of New Jersey's Most Scenic Boroughs Offers Artsy Strolls With Award-Winning Shops And Bistros
Considering that New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies, it should come as no surprise that the "Garden State" is home to a wide variety of historic small towns that give travelers a taste of the past while also offering them some modern activities. One of those towns is Collingswood, situated in southern New Jersey. Here, you'll find no shortage of art galleries, charming shops, and amazing bistros, many of which are found on Haddon Avenue, a street that was highlighted by the American Planning Association for its preservation efforts, transit accessibility, and community events.
For visitors from outside the tri-state area, Collingswood is located only about 20 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport. There aren't a whole lot of places to stay in town, so your best bet is to find some lodging in nearby Philly, which has no shortage of hotels, motels, and hostels. It can get pretty hot and humid in New Jersey during the summer months, so it's recommended that you visit during spring or autumn for milder weather.
The Haddon Avenue area is an art-lover's dream. Located off the main street on Irvin Avenue is the Perkins Center for the Arts, an institution that hosts numerous events, community programs, workshops, and exhibitions throughout the year. The Arts Plus Gallery is a custom framing, gift store, and art gallery that is the perfect place to bulk up on art supplies and support talented artists. If you want to cultivate your creativity, reserve a class at All Fired Up, where you can pick a piece of pottery to paint and have professionally glazed. And then there's Powell Lane Arts, a gallery that supports emerging talent while demystifying the art-collecting process for prospective buyers.
Prime shopping destinations in Collingswood
There's something for everyone on and around Collingswood's famed Haddon Avenue. For the fashionistas out there, you can't go wrong with Wander Boutique, which carries a large assortment of boho-inspired clothing, including sweaters, jeans, dresses, jackets, and rompers, as well as accessories like scarves, hats, sunglasses, and belts. But if you're in the market for something to wear to a special occasion, then Marlene's Dress Shop is for you. This family-owned store has been selling high-quality women's apparel since 1983, specializing in dresses and gowns for weddings, proms, cocktail parties, and more.
Haddon Avenue is also a vintage lover's paradise. Dig This is where you'll find hip yet affordable furniture and home decor from the 1950s to the 1970s. Stop by Clutter to peruse an impressive array of rarities, collectibles, furnishings, and handmade goods from yesteryear. And Time Lapse is ground zero for a killer selection of pop culture memorabilia, vinyl records, and oddities from the 1980s and 1990s. But even if you're in the market for something more contemporary, you can always visit Odd Folk, where you'll find stylish clothing, furniture, books, and magazines from both the U.S. and Europe.
There are plenty of places to shop for the modern home and lifestyle. BESPOKE home + life carries all kinds of indoor plants, planters, and decor. At Occasionette, you'll be dazzled by the store's array of unique gifts from independent suppliers, including cards, tea towels, toys, notebooks, novelties, and sweets. And treat your hair and skin to something nice, like artisan soap from Cynplicity. If you love shopping in Collingswood and want more, be sure to check out the "antiques capital of New Jersey" in Lambertville, less than an hour's drive north
Bountiful bistros in Collingswood
Despite being such a small town, Collingswood is home to a global lineup of cuisine that's sure to appeal to every taste. June BYOB isn't just a restaurant — it's an immersive culinary experience that offers multi-course meals consisting of traditional French cuisine mixed with modern flourishes, with menus that change every season. Il Fiore is the place for fine Italian dining, serving up stellar appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, salads, veal, and chicken. OBA Mediterranean Grill offers the best Turkish food in town, featuring such scrumptious dishes as falafel, babaghanoush, sucuklu pide, and chicken adana.
Not in the mood for European food? Then maybe Thai Basil will satisfy your taste buds. The restaurant's most popular dishes include pad thai, red curry, tom kha soup, and spring rolls. Paloma is where you'll find the best in contemporary Mexican fare, such as tostadas, ceviche, and fajitas, along with plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. Sagami, a Japanese restaurant, has been nominated for multiple James Beard Foundation Awards, as have the staff at the classic Italian restaurant Zeppoli. New Jersey foodies should put Collingswood alongside picturesque restaurant hotspots like Clinton.
And if you have a sweet tooth, Collingswood has you covered there as well. Stop at the Pop Shop Cafe and Creamery for some ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, and gelato, all in a nostalgic mid-century environment. The Candy Jar has even more sweets on tap, including chocolate-covered pretzels, peanut butter cups, cotton candy, and all kinds of old-timey confections. For even more small-town artsy ambience, check out this scenic New Jersey neighborhood famous for creative energy.