One Of New Jersey's Most Scenic Boroughs Offers Artsy Strolls With Award-Winning Shops And Bistros

Considering that New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies, it should come as no surprise that the "Garden State" is home to a wide variety of historic small towns that give travelers a taste of the past while also offering them some modern activities. One of those towns is Collingswood, situated in southern New Jersey. Here, you'll find no shortage of art galleries, charming shops, and amazing bistros, many of which are found on Haddon Avenue, a street that was highlighted by the American Planning Association for its preservation efforts, transit accessibility, and community events.

For visitors from outside the tri-state area, Collingswood is located only about 20 minutes away from Philadelphia International Airport. There aren't a whole lot of places to stay in town, so your best bet is to find some lodging in nearby Philly, which has no shortage of hotels, motels, and hostels. It can get pretty hot and humid in New Jersey during the summer months, so it's recommended that you visit during spring or autumn for milder weather.

The Haddon Avenue area is an art-lover's dream. Located off the main street on Irvin Avenue is the Perkins Center for the Arts, an institution that hosts numerous events, community programs, workshops, and exhibitions throughout the year. The Arts Plus Gallery is a custom framing, gift store, and art gallery that is the perfect place to bulk up on art supplies and support talented artists. If you want to cultivate your creativity, reserve a class at All Fired Up, where you can pick a piece of pottery to paint and have professionally glazed. And then there's Powell Lane Arts, a gallery that supports emerging talent while demystifying the art-collecting process for prospective buyers.