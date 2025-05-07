Free Bike Rides Are One More Reason This Colorado Mountain Region Remains A Summer Eco-Tourism Must
Colorado is a popular state to visit, especially during the winter when ski slopes are up and running. However, it is also amazing in the middle of the summer, and there are so many places to visit, such as the sun-drenched Colorado mountain town of Golden in the Rockies' foothills, made for river floats and cold brews. The Roaring Fork Valley is another amazing destination for outdoor lovers. It's the perfect place if you enjoy spending time outdoors, and it is a popular tourist destination in Colorado. It includes towns like Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Snowmass Village, and Basalt, as well as plenty of beautiful lakes, hikes, and adventures. Wildlife is also abundant in the area. For example, Aspen is the pretty Colorado city bird lovers will want to flock to this summer.
When you're visiting these towns, you'll need to get around. While you could drive, there is also plenty of public transportation. One of the most fun options that gets you to your destination quickly while still allowing you to stop and see whatever sites you want is the Roaring Fork Valley's bicycle program.
Rentable bikes are nothing new, as almost every popular tourist destination has some version of it, with brands like Bird, Lime, and Bolt being the most notable. However, the options in Roaring Fork Valley are a little different. There is a short-term rental option named WE-cycle. What makes WE-cycle stand out from other rentable scooters and bikes is that you get unlimited free rides for 30 minutes. It's meant to help people enjoy the Roaring Fork Valley without relying on cars. It's a great way to visit and quickly jump around town, and you can just return the bike between trips.
How to properly use WE-cycle bikes
Although WE-cycle is only free for 30 minutes, you can borrow a bike as many times as you need without a charge (so long as you return it to another station within the time limit). After this limit, you're looking at somewhere between 50 cents and $5 per minute, depending on the type of bike you rent. This is to entice people to stick to short trips, such as getting to a bus station or going to an event without having to fight for a parking spot. By placing these bikes around major parts of the towns, it helps to make it easier for tourists and residents to utilize public transportation and get to their destination more easily.
If you want to take a longer ride, there are also bike rental options. These are cheaper in the long run than WE-cycle and are made more for enjoying nearby biking paths. While the Roaring Fork Valley routes aren't some of the breathtaking trails that bikers should visit at least once, there are still plenty of beautiful views you won't want to miss.
In the middle of summer, when the cities are extremely busy and the roads are packed with cars, having some people opt out of driving is critical. There are a few other options to get from place to place, including shuttles and rideshare programs, but riding a bike has the benefit of not taking up much space on the road, clearing traffic for those who are in a car. Sometimes, it can also be a faster option, as you can take paths that cars can't and deal with less traffic. It's also just fun.