Free Bike Rides Are One More Reason This Colorado Mountain Region Remains A Summer Eco-Tourism Must

Colorado is a popular state to visit, especially during the winter when ski slopes are up and running. However, it is also amazing in the middle of the summer, and there are so many places to visit, such as the sun-drenched Colorado mountain town of Golden in the Rockies' foothills, made for river floats and cold brews. The Roaring Fork Valley is another amazing destination for outdoor lovers. It's the perfect place if you enjoy spending time outdoors, and it is a popular tourist destination in Colorado. It includes towns like Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Snowmass Village, and Basalt, as well as plenty of beautiful lakes, hikes, and adventures. Wildlife is also abundant in the area. For example, Aspen is the pretty Colorado city bird lovers will want to flock to this summer.

When you're visiting these towns, you'll need to get around. While you could drive, there is also plenty of public transportation. One of the most fun options that gets you to your destination quickly while still allowing you to stop and see whatever sites you want is the Roaring Fork Valley's bicycle program.

Rentable bikes are nothing new, as almost every popular tourist destination has some version of it, with brands like Bird, Lime, and Bolt being the most notable. However, the options in Roaring Fork Valley are a little different. There is a short-term rental option named WE-cycle. What makes WE-cycle stand out from other rentable scooters and bikes is that you get unlimited free rides for 30 minutes. It's meant to help people enjoy the Roaring Fork Valley without relying on cars. It's a great way to visit and quickly jump around town, and you can just return the bike between trips.