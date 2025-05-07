These Captivating European Capital Cities Receive The Most Sunshine Year-Round

Hot (literally) on the heels of Nicosia is Valletta, Malta, another island capital that tempts us to its shores with its average of 3,030 hours of sunlight per annum. During its summer peak, July, the city gets around 372 hours of sunshine, giving visitors almost 13 hours to enjoy its offerings under blue skies and natural light. And you can definitely take advantage of all this sun, because Valletta's compact footprint — a mere 0.61 square kilometers, or 55 hectares — is packed to the brim with 320 architectural, cultural, and historical monuments, rightfully earning the city its UNESCO World Heritage site designation.

Suffice it to say that the year-round sunny weather caters to wonderful walks along the winding, hilly streets of the European Union's smallest capital city. It takes a mere quarter of an hour to go from the City Gates to the opposite end of Fort St. Elmo, though the walk could take longer if you duck into the outdoor cafés, boutiques, restaurants, and wine bars along the way. There's no shortage of culture and architecture here either. Soak in the Baroque beauty of St. John's Co-Cathedral, which hosts several works by Caravaggio, notably his John the Baptist tableau. Or you can stroll through the corridors of the recently restored Grand Master's Palace, whose biggest draw is its Armoury's extensive 16th-century collection.

The sweet spot for visiting Valletta is the months bookending the peak of summer: May, June, and September are the calm months before (and after) the influx of tourists. Cultural events and festivals take place during the spring and autumn, though Valletta's balmy winter temperatures, which average about 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius) are more than enough motivation to book a flight to Malta Airport, a quick 20 minutes away from Valletta.