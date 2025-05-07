These Captivating European Capital Cities Receive The Most Sunshine Year-Round
We're allowed to play favorites, especially when it comes to seasons. After a freezing winter and a cool spring, the instinct to vacation in a warm-weather European island starts to kick in. For sun worshippers keen to soak in some well-deserved rays, look no further than these five European capital cities that clock in the most number of sunny days per year. As travel booking portal Omio reports from Weather and Climate's collected data (via CN Traveler), Southern Europe is unsurprisingly the place to be in if it's the sun you're after.
Contrary to the temperamental weather of its northern counterparts, each of these five capital cities receives no less than 2,700 hours of sunlight on average per year. Their pleasant, reliable weather conditions give travelers access to outdoor activities most of the year, from al fresco dining to city walks and architectural attractions. Even off-season visits can be rewarding, given their mild winters that receive enough sunlight for spending time outdoors. Without the throng of summer tourists, these sunny isles and dynamic capitals become ideal European destinations that are best to visit even in December.
Soak in the sun rays and amazing sights of Nicosia
Receiving an annual average of 3,388 hours of sunlight, Nicosia tops the list as the "brightest capital in Europe." Boasting an impressive average of 320 sunny days per year, Cyprus's capital enjoys about 12 hours of sunlight in the summer and six hours in winter, providing travelers with ideal weather conditions for discovering its diverse attractions.
Take advantage of sunny days to visit the recently restored Plateia Eleftherias, a city square bearing architect Zaha Hadid's signature geometric surfaces and sweeping arcs that form staircases, water features, and sculptural shelters that protect visitors from the glare of the Mediterranean sun. Amble along Nicosia's Green Line, a UN buffer zone that delineates the division of Cyprus's capital right at the heart of the city, or visit the restored bastions, fortifications, and gates of the Old City, which are remnants of Nicosia's 16th-century Venetian era. Beautiful architectural, cultural, and religious landmarks dot the capital, from the Franco-Byzantine Church of Archangelos Michail to the 14th-century Omeriye Mosque to the Agios Ioannis Church. Spend the last sunlight hours indulging in a hearty dinner — al fresco, of course. When booking a flight to Cyprus, you should favor the Larnaca International Airport, which is 40 minutes away from Nicosia by car. The country's second airport, Paphos International Airport, is further away from the city by an extra hour.
Walk along Valletta's hilly, culturally-rich streets
Hot (literally) on the heels of Nicosia is Valletta, Malta, another island capital that tempts us to its shores with its average of 3,030 hours of sunlight per annum. During its summer peak, July, the city gets around 372 hours of sunshine, giving visitors almost 13 hours to enjoy its offerings under blue skies and natural light. And you can definitely take advantage of all this sun, because Valletta's compact footprint — a mere 0.61 square kilometers, or 55 hectares — is packed to the brim with 320 architectural, cultural, and historical monuments, rightfully earning the city its UNESCO World Heritage site designation.
Suffice it to say that the year-round sunny weather caters to wonderful walks along the winding, hilly streets of the European Union's smallest capital city. It takes a mere quarter of an hour to go from the City Gates to the opposite end of Fort St. Elmo, though the walk could take longer if you duck into the outdoor cafés, boutiques, restaurants, and wine bars along the way. There's no shortage of culture and architecture here either. Soak in the Baroque beauty of St. John's Co-Cathedral, which hosts several works by Caravaggio, notably his John the Baptist tableau. Or you can stroll through the corridors of the recently restored Grand Master's Palace, whose biggest draw is its Armoury's extensive 16th-century collection.
The sweet spot for visiting Valletta is the months bookending the peak of summer: May, June, and September are the calm months before (and after) the influx of tourists. Cultural events and festivals take place during the spring and autumn, though Valletta's balmy winter temperatures, which average about 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius) are more than enough motivation to book a flight to Malta Airport, a quick 20 minutes away from Valletta.
Exploring the winding streets of Lisbon
With the sun shining in its skies on an average of 2,828 hours annually, it's no wonder that tourists and digital nomads frequent Lisbon at any time of the year. Its enviable weather makes city exploration a pleasant experience even during its low season, when winter temperatures remain at a comfortable minimum of 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius).
Lisbon's monthly average of 238 hours of sunlight not only keeps the winter blues away but also becomes motivation for exploring the city on foot. Meander through the ramparts, turrets, fortified courtyards, and walls of the ancient fortress São Jorge Castle on a sunny day for stunning views that will highlight just how photogenic Lisbon is when viewed from above. "Castle grounds are lovely, lots of gorgeous trees giving shade but open out to beautiful views all across the city and down the coast," writes Anna S. on Tripadvisor. Capture the strikingly colorful streets of Lisbon's Alfama district, which is nestled into the steep terrain of two hills. Tackle it early in the day to beat the heat, and remember to start from its highest point downwards, unless you're planning to get some cardio.
According to seasoned traveler Rick Steves, this iconic city is one of the best foodie destinations. Tuck into a local Portuguese meal at any of the tascas (local bistros) around the city, or sample the food stalls at the bustling food market, Mercado da Ribeira. Public transportation is fairly decent, with a network of trams and metros that complement the already very walkable city. The Lisbon International Airport has direct links to downtown Lisbon by metro (20 minutes), or you can take a 17-minute taxi to the center.
Explore the historical treasures of Athens
Clocking in 2,773 sunlight hours per year is Athens, a city known for its historical sites and Mediterranean climate. Though warmth is one of the reasons why travelers flock to Athens during the colder months, the sun hits hard during the summer, with temperatures reaching highs of 97 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius) and heat waves of 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius). Setting out early in the morning or late afternoon to visit the Acropolis and the Parthenon not only avoids a painful sunburn but also allows you to marvel at the stunning architectural monument without the hordes of tourists. Sun-filled days are best spent ticking off Athens's most historical sites from your list: the remains of Hadrian's Library, the impressive Temple of Olympian Zeus, or the 16th-century Agios Dimitrios Loumbardiaris Church. All temple'd out? Hang around Syntagma Square to see the smartly-dressed guards standing over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier change shifts by the hour, or trek to the top of Filopappou Hill at the end of the day to watch the sun set over Athens and the Aegean Sea.
The best part about Athens is that it's easily accessible from the United States with direct flights serving Athens International Airport, which is a maximum of 45 minutes away from the center by car. Tourists also visit the city through cruises, with Athens being a popular Mediterranean stop for cruise ships.
Discover the joys of Madrid in any season
Though Madrid is landlocked and lacks a nearby beach, the sunny Spanish capital more than makes up for it with a wide range of cultural, artistic, and gastronomic offerings. Receiving 2,712 hours of sunlight per year, Madrid is a joy to discover on foot, whether it's being explored indoors in any of its 40 museums (the Museo Nacional del Prado or Museo Reina Sofía are cultural highlights you shouldn't miss) or outdoors in its bustling plazas and restful parks.
On sunny days, drop by Plaza Mayor to see the colors of its ochre building façades pop against the blue sky, then elbow your way among fellow shoppers at Gran Via or the bustling weekend flea market of El Rastro. Adjacent to Parque del Oeste is the Templo de Debod, a rare monument of its kind that was gifted to Spain by Egypt. And if you're hankering for a day trip outside Madrid, you can hop on a 30-minute train to Segovia to visit an ancient Roman aqueduct or travel an hour and a half to trace a path along the city walls and ramparts of nearby Ávila. The summer months in Madrid can fetch temperatures of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius) while winters can drop to lows of 43 degrees Fahrenheit (6 degrees Celsius). Though chillier compared to other cities on this list, cloudless skies generally reign over Madrid during its coldest winter, making jaunts to the city a pleasant experience in any season.