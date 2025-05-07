This Tropical Island Nation In Southeast Asia Is Making A Major Move For Remote Workers

To obtain a Digital Nomad Visa, there are a couple of requirements to follow for the application and rules to abide by when you arrive. You must be 18 and show proof of remote work with a working digital device. You must have a clean record, have sufficient funds to move to the country, and obtain health insurance within the Philippines valid for the length of your stay. A maximum visa stay for the Filipino DNV is one year. Your native country must offer DNVs to Filipinos, and the Philippines must have a Foreign Service Post there. Lastly, you can't pose as a threat to the Southeast Asian country or be employed there while on a visa. If you are found working with a Filipino employer, the government has grounds to revoke your visa.

The visa will be available for applicants by late June to early July 2025, which is within 60 days of when the order went into effect (via Philippine News Agency). If you are on this visa, you can renew it by the end of the year. President Marcos hopes this mitigates the fluctuation between tourist season in the Philippines as people can now stay longer term.

