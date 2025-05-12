The 'Iris Capital Of The World' Is A Springtime Oregon Gem Amid Wineries And Majestic Mountain Views

Although Oregon isn't the most widely-known state in the Pacific Northwest, it's a charming locale full of hidden treasures and quaint small towns. Practically everywhere you look in the Beaver State, you'll run into a charming burg that welcomes you with open arms and scenic vistas. If you find yourself in the center of the state, near the capital, you'll be able to explore Keizer. Although Keizer is a relatively new city (incorporated in 1982), it's become something of a tourist attraction in its own right.

One of Keizer's claims to fame is that it's officially recognized as the "Iris Capital of the World." The city established this moniker in 1987, and the annual Keizer Festival showcases the flower (and the town) in all its glory.

But flowers are not the only reason to put Keizer on your travel list. The city is also close to Oregon's premier wine region, which is just as scenic as Napa Valley. So, while you're admiring the irises, you can also stroll through wineries and sip on your favorite red, white, or rosé. Overall, Keizer is a fantastic place to experience Oregon, so let's break down what you should expect when visiting.