The 'Iris Capital Of The World' Is A Springtime Oregon Gem Amid Wineries And Majestic Mountain Views
Although Oregon isn't the most widely-known state in the Pacific Northwest, it's a charming locale full of hidden treasures and quaint small towns. Practically everywhere you look in the Beaver State, you'll run into a charming burg that welcomes you with open arms and scenic vistas. If you find yourself in the center of the state, near the capital, you'll be able to explore Keizer. Although Keizer is a relatively new city (incorporated in 1982), it's become something of a tourist attraction in its own right.
One of Keizer's claims to fame is that it's officially recognized as the "Iris Capital of the World." The city established this moniker in 1987, and the annual Keizer Festival showcases the flower (and the town) in all its glory.
But flowers are not the only reason to put Keizer on your travel list. The city is also close to Oregon's premier wine region, which is just as scenic as Napa Valley. So, while you're admiring the irises, you can also stroll through wineries and sip on your favorite red, white, or rosé. Overall, Keizer is a fantastic place to experience Oregon, so let's break down what you should expect when visiting.
Getting to know Keizer, Oregon, the Iris Capital of the World
When the city council officially declared Keizer as the Iris Capital of the World in 1987, there were two major iris nurseries in the area. The first was Cooley's Gardens, which started as a backyard hobby in 1928 and grew to become a major iris producer. However, Cooley's closed in 2011, leaving the other grower, Schreiner's Gardens, as the sole iris farm in the region. Schreiner's also got its start in the 1920s and is now the largest iris producer in the United States.
If you want to experience Keizer when the irises are in full bloom, May is the best time to come. During bloom season, Shreiner's opens its 10-acre farm to the public, where you can immerse yourself in the dazzling colors of these incredible flowers. May is also when KeizerFest occurs, the annual celebration of local businesses, traditions, and, of course, irises.
But what if you want to come to Keizer outside of bloom season? Well, since the city is so close to the Willamette Valley Wine Region, you can visit as many wineries as you see fit. Some of the closest options include Evesham Wood, Red Hawk, and Cubanisimo Vineyards. Keizer is also only 30 minutes south of the warm, welcoming little town hidden in the heart of Oregon wine country, Amity.
Planning a visit to Keizer, Oregon
The easiest way to get to Keizer is to fly into Portland International Airport and drive about an hour south via I-5. Along the way, you'll pass through Woodburn, the scenic Oregon city perfect for shopping and outdoor activities. If you're looking for good deals on your favorite products, it may be worth stopping and exploring before continuing on to Keizer. Since the city is so close to the state capital, it's easy to find chain hotels nearby. That said, if you're coming for KeizerFest, you may want to book well in advance to ensure you can find a room.
Another benefit of being in Oregon's wine valley is that Keizer is surrounded by mountains. These majestic peaks offer some incredible views to accompany your wine tasting, even though they're not next to the city. There's the Cascade Range to the east, and the Oregon Coast Range to the west. However, if you're looking for walkable green spaces, you can check out Spongs Landing County Park and Keizer Rapids Park, both of which are situated next to the Willamette River.
Dining options in Keizer are not as extensive as those in Portland, but there are some fantastic restaurants within the city. If you're looking for Thai food, there's Sweet Home Thai and Sandee Thai. If you want Hispanic cuisine, check out El Sazòn de Mi Casa or Los Dos Hermanos. Finally, if you're hankering for barbecue, Miller's BBQ is the best pick.