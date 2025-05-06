Hidden In The Heart Of Oregon Wine Country Is A Warm, Welcoming Little Town Whose Name Means 'Friendship'
What can be more charming than a town that was named in a spirit of friendship? Amity, Oregon, is exactly that. This is a place whose history is rooted in getting along, initially as the site of a school built in the mid-1800s to connect two rivaling communities. Now, that spirit of friendship underscores Amity's everyday life, evident in its casual hospitality and laid-back charm, like something pulled directly out of a Leslie Knope daydream, Amity boasts a communal-seating waffle bar called The Common Cup, and what could be friendlier than that? How about an annual daffodil festival? Amity has that, too.
Located in Southern Oregon, Amity has plenty to offer travelers. Nearby Portland gets plenty of attention as a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America (sorry, Seattle) and explore some of Oregon's most iconic wineries, while recreational travelers also flock to the area for enchanting hikes with impressive waterfalls and other outdoor activities such as kayaking and mountain biking. However, for those seeking access to those same experiences in a more laid-back and off-the-beaten-path atmosphere, Amity is an ideal roost. Just an hour southwest of Portland, the town named after friendship provides fun and affordable amenities and ample opportunities for adventure.
Wine tasting and wandering in the city of friendship
Amity Vineyards was one of the first pioneer wineries in the Willamette Valley and helped establish the region as one of Oregon's abundant world-class vineyards, capable of producing wines with elegance and finesse. Now, visitors to Amity have a multitude of options for wine tastings and vineyard visits within striking distance. Coelho Winery is located right in downtown Amity, and its rustic and cozy tasting room doesn't require reservations. Top-rated and not-to-be-missed Brooks Wine — located only 10 minutes drive from the center of town — features a new artisan-in-residence each month, highlighting other local purveyors of products such as coffee, cheese, and kombucha. You can plan your visit to coincide with events such as tastings and DIY workshops during their residencies.
Of course, A visit to Amity can be much more than just about the wine, and travelers with a keen sense of exploration can also easily spend their time wandering among Amity's various laid-back (but intriguing) local attractions. Smaller green spaces such as Amity City Park are delightful for taking a picnic and spreading out under the towering evergreen trees. You can go for a friendly, not-too-challenging hike in the nearby Erratic Rock State Natural Site or a contemplative visit to the Brigittine Monastery, whose provisions include truffles and homemade fudge. Bike enthusiasts can use Amity as a jumping-off point for the Willamette Valley Scenic Bikeway or a place to stay along the route.
Getting to Amity and unique places to stay once you're there
There is no shortage of reasons to embrace a low-key vacation in vibrant and friendly Amity, so it's time to plan your visit. Amity is just over 50 miles southwest of Portland, and Portland International (PDX) is the closest airport. In keeping with its friendly nature, getting from Portland to Amity is super easy. If you have a car or are renting one, the drive is only an hour. Public transportation will take a little longer, but you can travel to Amity from Portland in less than three hours by train and/or bus via nearby Salem. If you're driving, nearby towns such as quirky, historic McMinnville, and comfy, family-friendly Wilsonville are also perfect additions to a low-key itinerary.
Part of the appeal of Amity is in its diverse and affordable accommodations, with options ranging from about $90 to $135 per night. The Vintages offers glamping in retro Airstream trailers, where you can grill during your stay or go for a spin through the nearby vineyards on complimentary cruiser bikes. Amity Flats is a property for those looking to stay in a more live-in atmosphere, with impeccably restored rooms in a historical building outfitted with kitchenettes. Each of its five accommodations is named for a kind of soil found in the Willamette Valley. For a luxurious and romantic inn, Bella Collina Bed and Breakfast offers panoramic farmland and vineyard views.