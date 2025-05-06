Hidden In The Heart Of Oregon Wine Country Is A Warm, Welcoming Little Town Whose Name Means 'Friendship'

What can be more charming than a town that was named in a spirit of friendship? Amity, Oregon, is exactly that. This is a place whose history is rooted in getting along, initially as the site of a school built in the mid-1800s to connect two rivaling communities. Now, that spirit of friendship underscores Amity's everyday life, evident in its casual hospitality and laid-back charm, like something pulled directly out of a Leslie Knope daydream, Amity boasts a communal-seating waffle bar called The Common Cup, and what could be friendlier than that? How about an annual daffodil festival? Amity has that, too.

Located in Southern Oregon, Amity has plenty to offer travelers. Nearby Portland gets plenty of attention as a trendy city where you can order the best coffee in America (sorry, Seattle) and explore some of Oregon's most iconic wineries, while recreational travelers also flock to the area for enchanting hikes with impressive waterfalls and other outdoor activities such as kayaking and mountain biking. However, for those seeking access to those same experiences in a more laid-back and off-the-beaten-path atmosphere, Amity is an ideal roost. Just an hour southwest of Portland, the town named after friendship provides fun and affordable amenities and ample opportunities for adventure.