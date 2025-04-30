Colorado's 'Gateway To The Rockies' Is A Sun-Soaked City Just Outside Of Denver With Urban And Outdoor Charm

There's no shortage of amazing places to go on a trip to Colorado. And while places like Denver and Vail may get a lot of the attention, there's far more to see in the Centennial State. If you're looking for a mix of urban adventure and wide open spaces, make sure to visit Aurora, just east of Denver. Aurora is Colorado's third-largest city, and it's known as the "Gateway to the Rockies" thanks to its prime location on Colorado's Front Range, according to Visit Aurora.

Aurora is only about a 20-minute drive from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport. And it takes just about an hour (though that can depend on traffic) to get from Aurora into the mountains; one great spot that you can day trip to from Aurora is Golden Gate Canyon State Park, which has hikes and scenery to rival Rocky Mountain National Park.

One of the best things about Aurora is its diversity, which means there's incredible restaurants featuring cuisines from around the world. And you can try much of it on Havana Street. This 4.3-mile long street has over 100 restaurants. With so many choices, it's hard to narrow down where to go, but here are some good options. Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is a local favorite as is IFKA Cafe, which serves Somali and East African dishes. Il Forno Di Tutti features Italian and Mediterranean dishes, including handmade pasta, and Pupusas La Salvadoreña makes traditional Salvadoran dishes. Along with its great restaurants, Havana Street has a night market on the last Saturday of the month from May to September.