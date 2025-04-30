Colorado's 'Gateway To The Rockies' Is A Sun-Soaked City Just Outside Of Denver With Urban And Outdoor Charm
There's no shortage of amazing places to go on a trip to Colorado. And while places like Denver and Vail may get a lot of the attention, there's far more to see in the Centennial State. If you're looking for a mix of urban adventure and wide open spaces, make sure to visit Aurora, just east of Denver. Aurora is Colorado's third-largest city, and it's known as the "Gateway to the Rockies" thanks to its prime location on Colorado's Front Range, according to Visit Aurora.
Aurora is only about a 20-minute drive from the Denver International Airport, America's largest airport. And it takes just about an hour (though that can depend on traffic) to get from Aurora into the mountains; one great spot that you can day trip to from Aurora is Golden Gate Canyon State Park, which has hikes and scenery to rival Rocky Mountain National Park.
One of the best things about Aurora is its diversity, which means there's incredible restaurants featuring cuisines from around the world. And you can try much of it on Havana Street. This 4.3-mile long street has over 100 restaurants. With so many choices, it's hard to narrow down where to go, but here are some good options. Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is a local favorite as is IFKA Cafe, which serves Somali and East African dishes. Il Forno Di Tutti features Italian and Mediterranean dishes, including handmade pasta, and Pupusas La Salvadoreña makes traditional Salvadoran dishes. Along with its great restaurants, Havana Street has a night market on the last Saturday of the month from May to September.
Enjoy the outdoors in Aurora, Colorado
You don't have to head into the Rocky Mountains to enjoy the outdoors when you're in Colorado. Aurora has miles of hiking and biking trails and lots of parks to explore. One standout spot is Cherry Creek State Park. The 4,200 acre park, centered around a large lake, is open for all kinds of recreation from jet skiing to windsurfing. There are 35 miles of trails at the park, with something for everyone, no matter their ability – whether you're looking for a short, family-friendly nature hike or a long-distance excursion through the park.
At 50 acres and with just a mile of trail in and around it, Jewell Wetlands Park may be far smaller than Cherry Creek State Park, but it's perfect for birdwatching. The marshes here are accessible via boardwalk, and depending on the season, you can see birds like sandhill cranes, sparrows, and woodpeckers.
Another great recreation spot is Aurora Reservoir. It's fantastic for fishing; it's stocked with a range of species, like trout, bass, catfish, and yellow perch. There's an 8-mile trail around the lake, and you can get out onto the water with a kayak or paddleboard. You can even go scuba diving here from the dedicated scuba beach.
Cultural opportunities and where to stay in Aurora, Colorado
The Aurora Highlands east of downtown Aurora is a community development that is still growing and under construction, but it already has a number of impressive art installations in Hogan Park that you can check out. There's "Umi," a 21-foot-tall sculpture of a woman and a tree; "Broken but Together," a 25-foot-tall mirrored steel piece of two people embracing; and a series of colorful murals on the underpasses along the park's walkways.
For more public art, The Aurora Cultural Arts District (ACAD) has over two dozen art pieces on display. The neighborhood is also home to live performing arts venues, and at Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA), kids and families can take classes or explore the galleries. From May to December, Aurora hosts free monthly concerts by musicians of all kinds at sites throughout the city.
For those wanting to stay in Aurora, if you have the gear for a quick and easy camping retreat, Cherry Creek State Park has 135 sites with options for both tent and RV camping. For more creature comforts, there's not much better than The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, a five-star getaway that transforms into a winter wonderland each year. And while it's a cool place to go in winter, it's also great for a summer getaway with a massive waterpark, including a lazy river and water slides.