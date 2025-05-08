An Underrated Artsy Vermont Town Is Full Of Eccentric Attractions And Some Of The State's Prettiest Ponds

Glover, Vermont is a mostly forested town, so it's easy to overlook when passing through. However, those who decide to make a pit stop there will be treated to a delightfully quirky municipality engulfed in an artsy spirit that's home to attractions you won't find anywhere else and some of the most picturesque ponds you'll ever see. With a population of just over 1,100, Glover really is the sort of idyllic place where just about everyone knows each other. In fact, they all come together to celebrate the uniqueness of their town every year for Glover Day, which consists of a road race that participants of all ages can join, live entertainment, delicious food, and other festivities.

Due to the remoteness of Glover, there aren't a whole lot of places to stay in town. However, there are plenty of lodging options in surrounding areas, such as the Rodgers Country Inn & Cabins in West Glover, the Pine Crest Motel & Cabins in Barton, and Lakeview Cabins, which is also in Barton. The closest airport to Glover is Burlington International Airport, which is about 90-120 minutes by car. Sure, it's out of the way, but part of the drive from the airport to town overlaps with a route known as "Vermont's Main Street," which shows off the state's charming towns, resorts, and natural beauty, and makes for a great trip on its own. Summers are fairly mild in and around Glover, though it can get a bit humid during that time of the year. But then again, why would you want to go anywhere in New England when it's not fall and miss out on all of that stunning autumnal foliage?