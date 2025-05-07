Italy's Lavish Tuscan Escape Is A Dreamy Hotel With Cypress-Lined Paths, Farmhouses, And Lavender Fields

When searching for accommodations in Florence, the idyllic Italian city known as Europe's "cultural capital," you'll find that most are in or around the Centro Storico, the medieval wall-bound historic center and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This makes sense, as many travelers want to be close to the best must-see attractions on a trip to Florence. But being centrally located comes with downsides, as it can be crowded, noisy, and hectic. Imagine if you could enjoy a lavish escape in a place that feels like a Tuscan country home, while still being close to the heart of Florence. You can, with a stay at the dreamy Collegio alla Querce.

This elegant spot, sporting an entranceway lined by a serene, cypress-laden path, is located in a quiet residential area about a 45-minute walk north of Centro Storico. The luxury Renaissance-era hotel is currently part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, and it's the company's first property in Italy. Its name translates to "college at the oaks," and as such, it is surrounded by towering, centuries-old oak trees. It was, at various points, an old farmhouse, a palace, a well-known cultural institution, and a boarding school for the sons of Florence's wealthy elite.

But the classrooms and offices have now been transformed into spacious, airy suites filled with modern furnishings, and the desks and student portraits have been replaced with tasteful antiques and Renaissance artwork. The entire property is spread across three 16th-century buildings and offers spectacular views. On the south side, you'll see Florence's iconic skyline, with the famed Duomo di Firenze (Florence Cathedral) clearly visible; and on the north side, you'll see the villas and farmhouses that dot the Tuscan hills, as well as Chianti vineyards and, if you're lucky, fields of lavender in full bloom.