Italy's Lavish Tuscan Escape Is A Dreamy Hotel With Cypress-Lined Paths, Farmhouses, And Lavender Fields
When searching for accommodations in Florence, the idyllic Italian city known as Europe's "cultural capital," you'll find that most are in or around the Centro Storico, the medieval wall-bound historic center and UNESCO World Heritage Site. This makes sense, as many travelers want to be close to the best must-see attractions on a trip to Florence. But being centrally located comes with downsides, as it can be crowded, noisy, and hectic. Imagine if you could enjoy a lavish escape in a place that feels like a Tuscan country home, while still being close to the heart of Florence. You can, with a stay at the dreamy Collegio alla Querce.
This elegant spot, sporting an entranceway lined by a serene, cypress-laden path, is located in a quiet residential area about a 45-minute walk north of Centro Storico. The luxury Renaissance-era hotel is currently part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, and it's the company's first property in Italy. Its name translates to "college at the oaks," and as such, it is surrounded by towering, centuries-old oak trees. It was, at various points, an old farmhouse, a palace, a well-known cultural institution, and a boarding school for the sons of Florence's wealthy elite.
But the classrooms and offices have now been transformed into spacious, airy suites filled with modern furnishings, and the desks and student portraits have been replaced with tasteful antiques and Renaissance artwork. The entire property is spread across three 16th-century buildings and offers spectacular views. On the south side, you'll see Florence's iconic skyline, with the famed Duomo di Firenze (Florence Cathedral) clearly visible; and on the north side, you'll see the villas and farmhouses that dot the Tuscan hills, as well as Chianti vineyards and, if you're lucky, fields of lavender in full bloom.
Staying and dining at Collegio alla Querce in Florence
Collegio alla Querce boasts a bar and cigar lounge, spa, fitness center, two restaurants, various meeting spaces, five levels of Baroque gardens, and an outdoor pool with its own bar and restaurant. It contains 83 rooms, each of which is unique but all designed in a contemporary Italian style with exceptional views from large windows.
The hotel has five room categories: Guest Rooms, Suites, Grand Suites, Multi-Bedroom Suites, and the Palazza Moderno residence. Guest Rooms are the smallest, with rooms ranging from 290 to 484 square feet (the Collegio Double, featuring two double beds, is much larger). These cozy oases feature a lounge area, spacious bathroom with rain shower, espresso machine, and a king-sized bed (with the exception of the Collegio Double). In contrast, the extravagant Palazzo Moderno, the belle of this Italian hotel's ball, has seven rooms, eight bathrooms, four terraces, and three powder rooms — perfect for a luxurious Tuscan group retreat. Guests will have their own driveway, elevator, concierge, and valet, and the signature 2,250-square-foot Residenza la Quercia even comes with a rooftop plunge pool.
On-site dining means you'll never have to leave this slice of la bella vita paradise. La Gamella offers seasonal Italian cuisine with flair, like the spring-evoking risotto primavera, and sources its wines and ingredients from the local Tuscan countryside. If you'd rather not leave the pool area, Café Focolare has your gastronomic needs covered, with classic plates like pizza and panini served alfresco under lush, old-growth olive trees. Enjoy afternoon tea and handmade pastries in the light-filled Conservatorio, surrounded by a magnificent garden. And in the evening, head to Bar Bertelli, in the former college headmaster's office, for tasty bar bites and inventive cocktails in a room reminiscent of a Renaissance cabinet of curiosities.
Planning your visit to Florence, Italy
You can book your room at Collegio alla Querce through the hotel's website, where you may find seasonal promotions. At the time of writing, a one-night summer stay at Collegio alla Querce starts at around $1,820 for the Guest Rooms and goes up from there for the pricier suites. If you're an American Express Platinum Card Member, and you book through Amex Travel, you can receive special offers, like a room upgrade and late check-in. Note that rates are generally less costly during the low season. And although the hotel is open year-round, the pool and Café Focolare are only open between April 15 and September 30.
To get to Florence, travelers can fly into Aeroporto di Firenze, also known as Amerigo Vespucci Airport (FLR). There are no direct flights from the U.S., but there are several one-stop options from American hubs like Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago. From the airport, it's a 30-minute drive to Collegio alla Querce. You can either pre-arrange a private car through the hotel or take a local taxi. If you're already in Europe and prefer to travel by land, you can reach the city by train, arriving in Florence's Santa Maria Novella railway station. From there, it's around 15 minutes to the hotel by taxi.
Florence is considered to be the most walkable city in the world, and although Collegio alla Querce is outside of the center, it's still within walking distance. The hotel provides a daily shuttle service to the main square (Piazza della Santissima Annunziata) every half hour between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. But you can also choose to take a scenic stroll into town to visit the city's world-renowned sites, like Palazzo Vecchio, the historic Renaissance-era palace turned museum.