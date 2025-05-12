A Charming Waterfront Michigan City With Sugar-Sand Beaches And Vintage Trolleys Is An Underrated Getaway

The biggest problem of visiting Muskegon in the summer? Figuring out how to squeeze all its activities into a single trip. The small city is home to just 37,000, yet it somehow packs in more amenities than cities two or three times its size. Most visitors will find Pere Marquette Park to be a good place to start. Tucked along the soft, sandy Lake Michigan shoreline, the 27-acre park makes a great first impression. Along with a peaceful stretch of beach that's raked and cleaned daily, you'll get to enjoy dramatic views of the vibrant red Muskegon South Breakwater Light Beacon Station.

For additional beach access, head north across the Muskegon Channel to Muskegon State Park. Sprawling across 1,000 acres filled with forested dunes, coastal plain marshes, and multiple trails, it offers shoreline access along both Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake. The park has been undergoing renovations lately, so check for closures before heading out. Other great places to stretch your legs include Kruse Park and the scenic Muskegon Lakeshore Trail.

There's more to Muskegon than relaxing in the sand or hiking through the forest. Folks seeking a bit of excitement can enjoy Michigan's Adventure — the largest amusement park in the state. For a more low-key experience, dive into the Muskegon Museum of Art to view over 5,000 pieces that have been collected and curated over the last 100 years. Want a fun way to get around town? Book a ride with the Muskegon Trolley Company. It'll take you anywhere in Muskegon County, making it an excellent choice for large groups.