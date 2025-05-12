A Charming Waterfront Michigan City With Sugar-Sand Beaches And Vintage Trolleys Is An Underrated Getaway
There are plenty of lovely towns in Michigan, but few are as charming as Muskegon. With a thriving downtown, direct access to the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, and the adrenaline-pumping rides of Michigan's Adventure amusement park, it's a multi-faceted city that travelers of all types can enjoy. Coupled with reasonable lodging rates and a location just 40 minutes from Grand Rapids, it's easy to see why Muskegon is such a wonderful destination. You're also close to another lakeside resort city with serene beaches and a bustling boardwalk — giving you a chance to explore two beautiful Michigan cities in a single vacation.
Muskegon is a great place to visit year-round, though summer is its most popular season. Warm weather and hours of sunshine make it easy to enjoy a lazy day by the lake and the majority of its amenities and tourist activities are built around the summer travel season. Winter visitors will experience fewer crowds and a chance to partake in luge, ice skating, and cross-country skiing; so if you're a fan of snow and solitude, a winter getaway could be a fantastic alternative. But for everyone else, summer is when Muskegon truly comes alive.
Beaches and recreation in Muskegon, Michigan
The biggest problem of visiting Muskegon in the summer? Figuring out how to squeeze all its activities into a single trip. The small city is home to just 37,000, yet it somehow packs in more amenities than cities two or three times its size. Most visitors will find Pere Marquette Park to be a good place to start. Tucked along the soft, sandy Lake Michigan shoreline, the 27-acre park makes a great first impression. Along with a peaceful stretch of beach that's raked and cleaned daily, you'll get to enjoy dramatic views of the vibrant red Muskegon South Breakwater Light Beacon Station.
For additional beach access, head north across the Muskegon Channel to Muskegon State Park. Sprawling across 1,000 acres filled with forested dunes, coastal plain marshes, and multiple trails, it offers shoreline access along both Lake Michigan and Muskegon Lake. The park has been undergoing renovations lately, so check for closures before heading out. Other great places to stretch your legs include Kruse Park and the scenic Muskegon Lakeshore Trail.
There's more to Muskegon than relaxing in the sand or hiking through the forest. Folks seeking a bit of excitement can enjoy Michigan's Adventure — the largest amusement park in the state. For a more low-key experience, dive into the Muskegon Museum of Art to view over 5,000 pieces that have been collected and curated over the last 100 years. Want a fun way to get around town? Book a ride with the Muskegon Trolley Company. It'll take you anywhere in Muskegon County, making it an excellent choice for large groups.
Planning your trip to Muskegon, Michigan
Preparing for a trip to Muskegon is quite simple thanks to its proximity to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport. At just 50 minutes away, it's a quick drive to Muskegon's charming streets. If you fly here during the winter, be sure to swing by the Midwest's largest winter festival as it turns downtown Grand Rapids into a magical winter wonderland.
Along with its many attractions and state parks, Muskegon is home to several cozy lodging options. Shoreline Inn is one of the most popular. Perched along the banks of Muskegon Lake, it blends expansive views with modern luxuries. The brilliantly named Pidge Inn is located close to Pere Marquette Park — book here if you want to be within a mile of its sandy shores. Both put you a short drive from all of Muskegon's biggest attractions.
Foodies will have a field day in Muskegon. Like another Michigan city nestled along the shores of Lake Superior, there are plenty of innovative restaurants in town. Hobo's Tavern is a must-visit. The eclectic pub is a mixture of wonderful stonework and wooden beams. Its menu is filled with hearty burgers, pasta, and steak. For a more refined evening, The Lake House Waterfront Grille can be found next to Shoreline Inn. The upscale establishment provides a wonderful setting for dinner, thanks to water views and a breezy outdoor lounge.