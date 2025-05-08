Texas' Lagoon On The Gulf Coast Is A Serene Snorkeling Paradise With Tropical Fish And Clear Waters

South Texas is home to many year-round outdoor activities, thanks to mild temperatures throughout the year. Because of the long summer period, it's no wonder kayakers, snorkelers, and anglers make their way to this area month after month. One specific area of Padre Island is a snorkeler's paradise: Laguna Madre Estuary.

The estuary covers over 600 square miles and is the fourth-largest hypersaline coastal lagoon in the world. A coastal hypersaline lagoon is a section of water, boasting higher than average saline levels, that flows behind a reef or sandbar, keeping it apart from the ocean water. Worldwide, there are only six hypersaline lagoons, and Laguna Madre Marine Estuary is the only one in the United States.

The glass-like, crystal-clear waters of Laguna Madre Estuary easily rival the spring-fed clear waters in the hidden coastal haven of Ozello, Florida. Serving as a popular place for snowbirds, birdwatchers, and anyone searching for other outdoor activities under the sun, the lagoon's see-through water is the star for snorkeling, kayaking, and various other water activities.