Texas' Lagoon On The Gulf Coast Is A Serene Snorkeling Paradise With Tropical Fish And Clear Waters
South Texas is home to many year-round outdoor activities, thanks to mild temperatures throughout the year. Because of the long summer period, it's no wonder kayakers, snorkelers, and anglers make their way to this area month after month. One specific area of Padre Island is a snorkeler's paradise: Laguna Madre Estuary.
The estuary covers over 600 square miles and is the fourth-largest hypersaline coastal lagoon in the world. A coastal hypersaline lagoon is a section of water, boasting higher than average saline levels, that flows behind a reef or sandbar, keeping it apart from the ocean water. Worldwide, there are only six hypersaline lagoons, and Laguna Madre Marine Estuary is the only one in the United States.
The glass-like, crystal-clear waters of Laguna Madre Estuary easily rival the spring-fed clear waters in the hidden coastal haven of Ozello, Florida. Serving as a popular place for snowbirds, birdwatchers, and anyone searching for other outdoor activities under the sun, the lagoon's see-through water is the star for snorkeling, kayaking, and various other water activities.
Beautiful snorkeling opportunities and wildlife viewings at Laguna Madre Estuary
Laguna Madre Marine Estuary is considered to be one of the best snorkeling destinations in the United States, especially for beginners or families with young children. Snorkelers are attracted to this area for the ability to see the plethora of fish and other marine wildlife without hindrance from cloudy, murky water. These shallow, calm waters boast the greatest visibility during the summer months. On average, the waters here measure about 3 feet deep, never reaching over 5 feet.
Estuaries, "nurseries of the sea" as they are often called, serve up a protective environment for a variety of aquatic mammals and fish. Year-round, the lagoon provides exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities, by land and by sea. The lagoon houses nearly 80% of the North American population of the redhead ducks during the winter, along with cranes, pelicans, falcons, and spoonbills as frequent residents. Wildlife in the area includes more than 30 shorebirds and 20 gull and tern species. In the water, visitors can expect to see dolphins and sea turtles swimming within the bay, with possible seashore sightings of bobcats, cattle, and deer.
Aquatic activities at Laguna Madre Marine Estauay
While snorkeling is a popular activity in the lagoon's water, various other activities are on hand, such as boating and fishing. While the waters are shallow, boats with push poles or trolling motors are recommended. For kayakers and those in canoes, a helpful recommendation is to use the launch site at Bird Island Basin Day-use area, which can be found on Laguna Madre's shores. Windsurfing is another popular activity, and Worldwinds Windsurfing offers gear rental and lessons for beginners.
The transparent waters provide a perfect place for sight fishing for anglers who use the fish's visibility to their advantage. Throughout this area, the busiest is the early mornings of weekends and holidays, due to this being the main time anglers head out for a day of fishing. For more underwater fun, consider Florida's Crystal River, one of the best snorkeling destinations in the U.S. where you can swim with the manatees.