A Small, Quiet Town On Florida's Nature Coast Features Vintage Diners And Scenic River Trails

Planning a Florida getaway but want to avoid the typical tourist traps of Miami, Orlando, and the like? If you're a fan of the great outdoors, the Nature Coast is definitely a great place to start. This part of the Sunshine State stretches for more than 200 miles along the Gulf of Mexico, now known as the Gulf of America. Encompassing all of eight counties and nearly a million acres, this rural section snakes up the western side of the state from Pasco County, just north of Tampa, all the way up to Wakulla County in the Panhandle. Lying somewhere in the middle is Dixie County, a remote region known for its wild spaces and down-home communities, such as the quiet town of Cross City.

Straddling U.S. Route 19/98 about an hour west of Gainesville, Cross City may be considered Dixie County's largest community, but it's still your quintessential small town, with vintage diners and miles upon miles of scenic river trails to boot. The area takes up only about 2 square miles of North Central Florida real estate, serving as home to a little over 1,600 people.

Dating back to the late 1890s, Cross City has deep roots as a logging hub, thanks to its surrounding forest lands. The Putnam Lumber Company was among the early logger giants, helping to play a role in Cross City's development. The lumber distributor set up shop in the area in the 1920s, founding a company town called Shamrock on the outskirts of Cross City, which was then called Crossroads — a nod to its founding near the junction of two major trade routes, the Old Spanish Trail and the Old Salt Road.