A Small, Quiet Town On Florida's Nature Coast Features Vintage Diners And Scenic River Trails
Planning a Florida getaway but want to avoid the typical tourist traps of Miami, Orlando, and the like? If you're a fan of the great outdoors, the Nature Coast is definitely a great place to start. This part of the Sunshine State stretches for more than 200 miles along the Gulf of Mexico, now known as the Gulf of America. Encompassing all of eight counties and nearly a million acres, this rural section snakes up the western side of the state from Pasco County, just north of Tampa, all the way up to Wakulla County in the Panhandle. Lying somewhere in the middle is Dixie County, a remote region known for its wild spaces and down-home communities, such as the quiet town of Cross City.
Straddling U.S. Route 19/98 about an hour west of Gainesville, Cross City may be considered Dixie County's largest community, but it's still your quintessential small town, with vintage diners and miles upon miles of scenic river trails to boot. The area takes up only about 2 square miles of North Central Florida real estate, serving as home to a little over 1,600 people.
Dating back to the late 1890s, Cross City has deep roots as a logging hub, thanks to its surrounding forest lands. The Putnam Lumber Company was among the early logger giants, helping to play a role in Cross City's development. The lumber distributor set up shop in the area in the 1920s, founding a company town called Shamrock on the outskirts of Cross City, which was then called Crossroads — a nod to its founding near the junction of two major trade routes, the Old Spanish Trail and the Old Salt Road.
Best places to hike in and about Cross City, Florida
To explore the wilds of Florida and immerse yourself in Cross City's fascinating history, get out on the Florida Nature Coast State Trail. The historic route follows the old rail lines of the Atlantic Coastline Railroad. Cutting through the Suwannee River Valley for about 32 miles, the path begins at the Cross City Trailhead, located just off U.S. Route 19/98. There, you'll find a historic train depot as well as picnic tables if you want to have a snack before starting your trek.
The fully paved trail connects Cross City with several nearby towns, including Fanning Springs, Trenton, and Chiefland. The lattermost city, known as the "Gem of the Suwannee Valley," is a hidden corner of west Florida that serves as the gateway to Manatee Springs State Park. The wilderness space flanks the Suwannee River, offering about 8.5 miles of trails to roam through lush cypress forests. There's also an 800-foot boardwalk, not to mention opportunities for scuba diving, canoeing, kayaking, and camping. Fanning Springs State Park and its great views of Suwannee River's rushing waters is also in the area. Both state parks charge a $6 fee per vehicle to enter, at the time of writing.
A handful of other wildlife parks can also be found nearby, including the Steinhatchee Springs, Mallory Swamp, and Andrews Wildlife Management Areas, which are all less than a 45-minute drive away. Looking for more places to visit in the area? The laidback river town of Steinhatchee, just west of Cross City, is one of the best-kept secrets on Florida's Gulf Coast.
Planning your Cross City getaway
Whether you're just staying the night or planning an extended vacation, Cross City offers several great lodging options for every budget. The historic Putnam Lodge sits at the aforementioned crossroads of the Old Spanish Trail and the Old Salt Road, offering guests a special blend of history and contemporary amenities. As one former guest shared on Tripadvisor: "What a great old spot lovingly restored ... [Wonderful] hospitality and very nice room. If you're looking for [an] old Florida experience, we recommend this gem."
Built in 1927 by the Putnam Lumber Company, the restored hotel has spacious rooms and an on-site steakhouse. The only downside is that the chophouse is only open for supper from Thursday to Saturday. The good news is that the Cypress Inn Restaurant, which serves up savory Southern staples, is located catty-corner to the lodge if you get hungry. If you're traveling with an RV, the Putnam Lodge does offer campsites for rent, with rates ranging between $40 and $55 per night, at the time of writing.
The Carriage Inn Motel is another good choice for a stay. Standing right across from the Nature Coast State Trail, standard room rates at the two-story European-style property currently start at $69.95 per night, while larger family rooms go for $89.95. In addition to a pool, the motel also has a restaurant on hand, called the Taste of Dixie Diner. "All of the food was prepared fresh and was delicious," a prior patron wrote on Tripadvisor. "Best iced tea I've ever had. The prices were unbeatable."