Just Minutes From Casinos Is Nevada's Recreation Area With Shade, Beachfront Camping, And Cool Waters
When you think of Nevada, you might imagine its neon lights and hot desert. However, there is a recreation area within the state known for its cool and relaxing waters. It almost feels like a beach escape and helps get you through the hottest part of the day not only with cool water but plenty of shade as well. The state park is known as Big Bend of the Colorado Recreation Area. It is right on the Colorado River, which also happens to be the border between Arizona and Nevada.
It's about a 15-minute drive from the nearby town of Laughlin, which is a fairly small gambling town near the southern part of the state and is often considered the underrated cheap and relaxing alternative to Vegas' crowds and chaos. Big Bend of the Colorado offers plenty of space to sit in the shade under covered picnic areas, or large and beautiful trees. For those who want to be on the water, this dam-fed river is refreshing and a perfect destination to enjoy at any part of the year.
Being so close to the town, you can visit throughout the day anytime you need a quick cooling off, or you can spend most of the day there, and you don't have to worry about a long and tiring drive back to your hotel. Even on the hottest days, you'll find the water refreshing and cool. This is because the recreation area is less than 15 miles downstream from Davis Dam, which releases clean and enjoyable water for splashing or swimming.
What to do at Big Bend of the Colorado
To get into the park, you have to pay a few dollars. For Nevada residents, it costs $10. Out-of-state travelers will pay $15. Big Bend of the Colorado is open throughout the entire year, though the hours change by the season. It always opens at 7 a.m., but it may close at 5, 6, or 7 p.m. depending on the month, so take time to double-check before heading out.
If you want to enjoy more of Nevada's wilderness, there is a campground. It's open year-round and you just have to call ahead and make a reservation to get a site, unless you're willing to gamble that there is room at the first-come, first-served camping spots. It's perfect for tent and RV campers and includes hook-ups, dumping stations, and even showers. While swimming and cooling down are two of the primary perks of this recreation area, it's not all Big Bend of the Colorado has to offer. For example, there are an estimated 4 miles of hiking trails throughout this designated recreation area and plenty of undeveloped space to explore around the canyons in Big Bend of the Colorado. There is also the opportunity to fish, bird watch, camp, and even boat. If you didn't bring your own boat, there are a few nearby rental agencies where you can borrow one temporarily. There are options to rent boats, jet skis, kayaks, and paddleboards to rent.
It's important to fully read up on regulations if you're planning on boating or fishing. The river is regulated by Arizona, California, and Nevada, and all respective guidelines and license requirements must be followed. For example, boating is allowed but requires slow speeds in many nearby areas, usually marked by buoys or signs.
What else to know about the places near Big Bend of the Colorado
It's not hard to get to Big Bend of the Colorado Recreation Area. Laughlin has its own international airport and includes rental cars. If you're not looking to spend a lot of your vacation driving, this airport is the way to go. It's called Laughlin Bullhead International Airport (IFP) and is only a 9.5-mile drive from there to the recreation area, even though it is technically located in Arizona.
Of course, you can also go stay at one of the air-conditioned and amenity-filled hotels in Laughlin. There are several options, including Harrah's Laughlin Hotel and Casino and Edgewater Hotel and Casino. Spend some time gambling and relaxing indoors before heading over to enjoy the fresh air, beautiful sun, and cool waters.
This town is a bit of a drive from many other common attractions in Nevada, including Boulder City, Nevada's most charming desert city right outside of Las Vegas. It takes about an hour and a half to get from one destination to the other. Though it's not too far to make a day trip, it's far enough away that many of the crowds won't be heading down to Laughlin, and you get a chance to relax and gamble at your own pace, as well as enjoy the river without too many people nearby. If you're looking for a little more to do in the area, there is Lake Mohave, a breathtaking desert lake you'll want to skip the crowds of Lake Mead to see, which is just within an hour's drive. Davis Dam is also worth visiting. It's a historic structure with several trails near it so you can admire the mechanics if you want to take another short drive.