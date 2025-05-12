Just Minutes From Casinos Is Nevada's Recreation Area With Shade, Beachfront Camping, And Cool Waters

When you think of Nevada, you might imagine its neon lights and hot desert. However, there is a recreation area within the state known for its cool and relaxing waters. It almost feels like a beach escape and helps get you through the hottest part of the day not only with cool water but plenty of shade as well. The state park is known as Big Bend of the Colorado Recreation Area. It is right on the Colorado River, which also happens to be the border between Arizona and Nevada.

It's about a 15-minute drive from the nearby town of Laughlin, which is a fairly small gambling town near the southern part of the state and is often considered the underrated cheap and relaxing alternative to Vegas' crowds and chaos. Big Bend of the Colorado offers plenty of space to sit in the shade under covered picnic areas, or large and beautiful trees. For those who want to be on the water, this dam-fed river is refreshing and a perfect destination to enjoy at any part of the year.

Being so close to the town, you can visit throughout the day anytime you need a quick cooling off, or you can spend most of the day there, and you don't have to worry about a long and tiring drive back to your hotel. Even on the hottest days, you'll find the water refreshing and cool. This is because the recreation area is less than 15 miles downstream from Davis Dam, which releases clean and enjoyable water for splashing or swimming.