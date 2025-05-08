Sandwiched Between Tampa And Sarasota Is Florida's Underrated Funky City With Waterfront Shops And Food

In the modern world where chain stores and restaurants are prevalent and corporate entities abound, it's refreshing to see a small town that has eschewed big businesses in favor of small, locally-owned enterprises. One Florida town's commitment to retain its eclectic, inclusive flair has drawn visitors, creatives, and retirees alike and built an artsy community that stands out in the state. Gulfport, Florida, is a small waterfront community with a brick main street just 5 miles from the better-known St. Petersburg, a destination with a vibrant downtown and award-winning beaches, but tiny Gulfport holds its own and is worth a visit.

Once inhabited by several Indigenous tribes before it was settled by the Spanish to become a port town-turned-fishing village, then evolved into an attempted retirement community for Civil War veterans, Gulfport finally settled into its modern identity as the "Creative Coast of St. Pete." Downtown is paved with brick streets laid by hand in the 1920s, and it features a historic casino and ballroom acting as a cultural and community center for generations. Gulfport prides itself on its inclusivity, pet-friendly and queer-friendly spaces, thriving art scene, and laid-back vibe, hosting a number of community events including an annual Gecko Fest to celebrate its unofficial mascot, and twice-monthly art walks which encourage vendors, artists, and visitors to come out and immerse themselves in a night market-type experience.

You can fly into the tiny St. Pete-Clearwater airport, about a 20-minute drive from Gulfport (depending on where you're flying from, Allegiant Air has excellent, affordable options through PIE), or Tampa International Airport, a much bigger hub across the causeway on the mainland yet still only about a 30-minute drive from Gulfport. It's also about an hour's drive from Sarasota, another favorite Florida Gulf Coast destination with white sand beaches.