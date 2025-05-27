One Of Ohio's 'Garden Cities' Is A Suburban Escape With Lakes, Historic Charm, And Pretty Neighborhoods
Just outside Cleveland and the affordable and under-the-radar retreat of Akron, Shaker Heights sits as one of Ohio's "garden cities." The moniker, part of the garden city movement that rose to popularity in urban planning in the 19th century, is given to cities set near major metropolises while still boasting plenty of green space for a balance of city and country.
With nine distinct neighborhoods, Shaker Heights is a mere 10-minute drive (or 25-minute ride on the RTA lines) from downtown Cleveland. A green city in several senses of the word, Shaker Heights is a LEED Gold certified city, and also one of just eight Ohio cities honored as a "Clean Energy Communities" by Power a Clean Future Ohio. There are also several lakes to enjoy, such as Horseshoe Lake Park and Lower Shaker Lake, as well as a popular 5-mile Lake-to-Lakes paved trail.
Known for vibrant communities and beautiful parks, Shaker Heights is a more than desirable place to live and visit. While there are plenty of charming towns in Ohio to explore, like the underrated walkable city with Victorian-era charm on Lake Erie or the "Little Switzerland of Ohio," Shaker Heights is a must. Luckily, it's convenient and easy to get to, being a quick drive from Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport. You'll also be able to stay nearby, with hotels of all types scattered around the immediate area.
Explore the hip Van Aken District
Thanks to its walkability, the Sussex neighborhood is popular among young families and creatives who also gather in the popular Van Aken District. The largest construction project in Shaker Heights, the Van Aken District features retail and office space, housing, and a massive Market Hall full of local artisans and restaurants that spill out into a garden area.
With plenty of options to eat, drink, and shop, you could easily spend the day in Van Aken. Boom's Pizza was born out of the pandemic. Named after and inspired by the owner's grandfather, a community leader who survived the Great Depression survivor and World War II, the restaurant features award-winning pizza made with slow-fermented dough, with gluten-free options also. Mitchell's Ice Cream, Started by two brothers 25 years ago, is a great choice to satisfy your sweet tooth while exploring Van Aken. With a wide range of flavors, that include vegan options, they list their farmer-friends that provide ingredients on their website, so you can enjoy each farm-to-scoop bite of local freshness. Shaker Wines, originally Shaker Square Beverages, was founded in 1937 and has been introducing unique wine to its customers ever since. Called the "Best Wine Shop in Ohio" by the Wall Street Journal, pop in for a tasting, to discover a new wine, or purchase a gift basket. The Garden City rooftop bar, whose name is a nod to the garden city reputation of Shaker Heights, is a great place to end with a nightcap.
When it comes to shopping, Van Aken is also home to several thoughtfully curated shops. Ladder features independent, sustainably minded brands. The women-owned Luster is a spot to find eclectic gifts for anyone. The Corner is a collaboration of over 100 locally-owned small businesses that sell handmade goods.
Explore the international scene in the Larchmere District
In the Boulevard neighborhood of Shaker Heights, tree-lined streets are populated by Tudor and Dutch Colonial-style houses with sprawling yards, built in the early 1900s. Within this international hub of Shaker Heights, the buzzy Larchmere District is ten blocks of shops, restaurants, antique shops, art galleries, and boutiques that are worth a visit.
On Saturdays, the local Farmer's Market takes place in Shaker Square. For shopping any other day of the week, there are several unique shops in Larchmere. Book nerds can go nuts at Loganberry Books, where you can peruse over 100,000 new and used books. Vintage clothing aficionados have their pick from Oma Vintage, Monarch Boutique, and Ageles Vintage Studio. Eclectic Eccentric is an interesting spot for resale items, local artwork, and vintage pieces.
In Larchmere, the dining scene is diverse and international, akin to dining in a major city, minus the crowds. Named after the owner's grandmother, the cozy Poppy restaurant is located in a converted home with a sprawling garden, featuring seasonal dishes. Batuqui is owned by a Brazilian couple who hailed from Bahia and Minas Gerais, so it doesn't get more authentic than that. The local favorite features legit Caipirinhas (a Brazilian cocktail made from Cachaça rum), moqueca (a traditional stew usually made of seafood), feijoada (a traditional dish featuring black beans), and brigadeiros, traditional chocolate bonbons that melt in your mouth. The award-winning Barroco is the place to go for Latin Food of all kinds. Tostones, arepas, ceviche, fajitas, and margaritas are just a few of the many options served. For authentic Italian flavors with a menu where everything is made from scratch, try Scorpacciata Pasta Co.