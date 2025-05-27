One Of Ohio's 'Garden Cities' Is A Suburban Escape With Lakes, Historic Charm, And Pretty Neighborhoods

Just outside Cleveland and the affordable and under-the-radar retreat of Akron, Shaker Heights sits as one of Ohio's "garden cities." The moniker, part of the garden city movement that rose to popularity in urban planning in the 19th century, is given to cities set near major metropolises while still boasting plenty of green space for a balance of city and country.

With nine distinct neighborhoods, Shaker Heights is a mere 10-minute drive (or 25-minute ride on the RTA lines) from downtown Cleveland. A green city in several senses of the word, Shaker Heights is a LEED Gold certified city, and also one of just eight Ohio cities honored as a "Clean Energy Communities" by Power a Clean Future Ohio. There are also several lakes to enjoy, such as Horseshoe Lake Park and Lower Shaker Lake, as well as a popular 5-mile Lake-to-Lakes paved trail.

Known for vibrant communities and beautiful parks, Shaker Heights is a more than desirable place to live and visit. While there are plenty of charming towns in Ohio to explore, like the underrated walkable city with Victorian-era charm on Lake Erie or the "Little Switzerland of Ohio," Shaker Heights is a must. Luckily, it's convenient and easy to get to, being a quick drive from Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport. You'll also be able to stay nearby, with hotels of all types scattered around the immediate area.