Oklahoma's Underrated Mountain City Of Towering Waterfalls And Zipline Adventure Is A Thrill Seeker's Dream

It's common knowledge that Oklahoma is home to the Sooners, hard-working cowboys, and oil fields. Less commonly known is that the Sooner State is also home to some pretty impressive waterfalls. Throughout the state, there are 35 locations with cascades and waterfalls. One resort town, Medicine Park, provides a serene scene with its own waterfall but is somewhat overshadowed by the mountainous (yet underrated) city of Davis with its claim to fame: the tallest waterfall within the state.

Just 77 miles away from the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and a jaunt down I-35, Davis balances breathtaking nature and thrilling adventures (including hikes and zipline courses) with style and nightlife options. Try your hand at one of the card tables dealing up Texas Hold 'Em, blackjack, and other card games, or tempt Lady Luck on some of the 400 electronic games available at Treasure Valley Casino. After leaving the casino, taking your loot with you, stop in for a new pair of cowboy boots from Stillwater Milling Company. Since 1891, the store has carried the latest men's and women's fashion in western wear.

Take a stroll through the Main Street shopping district, which houses a variety of interesting storefronts, before journeying less than 10 miles to the vast wilderness area of the Arbuckle Mountains. Camp in designated mountain campgrounds, or choose a family-size cabin within the heart of the mountains at Turner Falls Park, home of the 77-foot waterfall.