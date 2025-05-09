Oklahoma's Underrated Mountain City Of Towering Waterfalls And Zipline Adventure Is A Thrill Seeker's Dream
It's common knowledge that Oklahoma is home to the Sooners, hard-working cowboys, and oil fields. Less commonly known is that the Sooner State is also home to some pretty impressive waterfalls. Throughout the state, there are 35 locations with cascades and waterfalls. One resort town, Medicine Park, provides a serene scene with its own waterfall but is somewhat overshadowed by the mountainous (yet underrated) city of Davis with its claim to fame: the tallest waterfall within the state.
Just 77 miles away from the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City and a jaunt down I-35, Davis balances breathtaking nature and thrilling adventures (including hikes and zipline courses) with style and nightlife options. Try your hand at one of the card tables dealing up Texas Hold 'Em, blackjack, and other card games, or tempt Lady Luck on some of the 400 electronic games available at Treasure Valley Casino. After leaving the casino, taking your loot with you, stop in for a new pair of cowboy boots from Stillwater Milling Company. Since 1891, the store has carried the latest men's and women's fashion in western wear.
Take a stroll through the Main Street shopping district, which houses a variety of interesting storefronts, before journeying less than 10 miles to the vast wilderness area of the Arbuckle Mountains. Camp in designated mountain campgrounds, or choose a family-size cabin within the heart of the mountains at Turner Falls Park, home of the 77-foot waterfall.
Arbuckle Mountains and Turner Falls Park provide mild adventures
Throughout the area, there are plenty of adventures for nature lovers looking to keep their feet on land. Unlike Hochatown, the outdoor paradise town that offers lots of water activities, plenty of opportunities are available here for those seeking to explore the dry ground.
Turner Falls Park has a variety of hiking trails for hikers of all skill levels. Beginner or expert, birdwatcher or architectural appreciator, there is a trail for you. The moderately difficult, 3-mile Collings Castle Trail will lead you past the Collings Castle ruins and is advised as a night hike for the stunning scenic overlooks. Take a self-guided tour of the 1930s-built Collings Castle and meander through the castle's many levels and maze passages, taking in the beautiful English architecture displayed in the natural stone walls A quick, 1.5-mile jaunt, the Lost Lake Trail is a birdwatcher's dream, as it veers throughout the forest and opens to the lake before looping back. Finally, the Turner Falls Trail offers amazing scenic views throughout its 2 miles.
Find a secluded spot along the water's border and enjoy a peaceful picnic, or cast a line at one of the trout-stocked streams in the park between November and mid-March. Alternatively, go underground and explore the caves throughout the Arbuckle Mountains, and consider hiring a park tour guide for safety.
Adventurous lodging and exploration options throughout Davis
Unique outdoor lodging choices at Turner Falls Park range from covered wagons, tipis, and bunkhouses to cozy cabins. Pitch a tent at the campground or park the rig at an uncovered RV site. Outside of Turner Falls Park, but still in the Arbuckle Mountains, guests can book a stay at the 100-acre Horseshoe Spring Cabins or utilize the property's covered RV site, complete with a concrete patio.
When you're ready to explore, buckle in for a zipline ride at nearby 777 Zip and glide off the 130-foot tower, gaining bird's-eye views of the castle and the state's largest waterfall. Additional places to journey through include the park's three natural caves, which can require some moderate hiking to reach.
The thrills and adventure continue outside of the park, with horseback rides through mountainous trails, off-roading at the Cross Bar Ranch Off-Road Park, and the Arbuckle Wilderness, home of exotic animals spread over more than 200 acres. Once you've visited Turner Falls Park, the oldest park in the state, consider adding to your trip by visiting the oldest national park area in Oklahoma in Sulphur.