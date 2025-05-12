Kentucky's Abandoned Limestone Mine Hidden In Red River Gorge Is A Surreal Paddler's Paradise

Besides the picturesque bourbon capital of the world and small towns home to iconic distilleries, the Bluegrass State has endless outdoor options. Red River Gorge, a National Geological Area listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is part of Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest. Enter the gorge via Nada Tunnel, the historical and eerie gateway to experience 30,000 acres of epic waterfalls, boulder arches, rugged cliffs, and other natural beauty. It's the perfect destination for hiking, rock climbing, and other outdoor activities. Another reason to visit the Red River Gorge is to paddle in the mysterious underground limestone mine.

SUP Kentucky and Gorge Underground are the operators offering tours of the abandoned limestone mine. SUP Kentucky is in Rogers, 65.6 miles southeast of Lexington or about an hour's drive via Bert T Combs Mountain Parkway W and I-64 W. Alternatively, Gorge Underground is in Slade, the under-the-radar Kentucky lake town, 6.8 miles north of Rogers. Both operators offer kayaking and stand up paddle (SUP) expeditions. For the extra wow factor, choose the deluxe glass-bottom kayak tour with multi-colored LED lights that light up the water below — offered by both operators at $75 per person ($85 on weekends).

The Red River Gorge is the most pleasant and beautiful in spring or fall. However, you can do the underground mine tour all year round. The temperature inside the cave is consistently about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with the water temperature sustaining around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Regardless of what season you go, make a booking before showing up to ensure you get a spot.