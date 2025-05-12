Kentucky's Abandoned Limestone Mine Hidden In Red River Gorge Is A Surreal Paddler's Paradise
Besides the picturesque bourbon capital of the world and small towns home to iconic distilleries, the Bluegrass State has endless outdoor options. Red River Gorge, a National Geological Area listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is part of Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest. Enter the gorge via Nada Tunnel, the historical and eerie gateway to experience 30,000 acres of epic waterfalls, boulder arches, rugged cliffs, and other natural beauty. It's the perfect destination for hiking, rock climbing, and other outdoor activities. Another reason to visit the Red River Gorge is to paddle in the mysterious underground limestone mine.
SUP Kentucky and Gorge Underground are the operators offering tours of the abandoned limestone mine. SUP Kentucky is in Rogers, 65.6 miles southeast of Lexington or about an hour's drive via Bert T Combs Mountain Parkway W and I-64 W. Alternatively, Gorge Underground is in Slade, the under-the-radar Kentucky lake town, 6.8 miles north of Rogers. Both operators offer kayaking and stand up paddle (SUP) expeditions. For the extra wow factor, choose the deluxe glass-bottom kayak tour with multi-colored LED lights that light up the water below — offered by both operators at $75 per person ($85 on weekends).
The Red River Gorge is the most pleasant and beautiful in spring or fall. However, you can do the underground mine tour all year round. The temperature inside the cave is consistently about 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with the water temperature sustaining around 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Regardless of what season you go, make a booking before showing up to ensure you get a spot.
History of the abandoned limestone mine
The area's limestone deposits attracted miners to develop a surface mine in the 1800s. In the 20th century, it became an underground mine when dynamite was used to create a tunnel. Then, the miners punctured a natural aquifer, which slowly flooded the mine. Eventually, the water forced the closure of the mine in 1985. The underground tunnel sat vacant for decades until companies rediscovered the hidden gem and started taking visitors on kayak tours.
The kayak and SUP tours usually last about two hours. It starts with a 30-minute briefing and a skill review, followed by a guided cave tour lasting about 90 minutes. Then there will be a 15-minute wrap-up and photo delivery. The tour operator will provide you with a hard hat, a life jacket, and a headlamp, but wear water-resistant or quick-dry clothing as the mine ceiling often drips. It can be chilly inside the cave, so wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, and socks, and bring a waterproof jacket. Also, pack your belongings and a small towel in a dry bag. Both activities are suitable for all skill levels ages 5 and up. The kayaks are stable, and the SUPs are wide, making them safe. People rarely fall into the water, but all the guides are equipped with rescue training in case of accidents.
Experience the mysterious limestone mine
Your guide and the glow of your LED light from your headlamp will steer you through the 60-foot-wide and 30-foot-high underground tunnel. The former mine has 5 miles of tunnels and 300 hallways to explore. Since there are no winds or tides inside the cave, the water is calm and transparent like glass. Limestone is nature's best filtration system, removing all the impurities.
It's a soothing and serene experience to glide through the water while observing the astounding underground world. You can see rainbow trout gliding through the water with their silvery bodies streaked with pink and blue. Around the limestone dwellings, you might be able to spot napping brown bats hanging upside down. Along the way, you may also see abandoned mining equipment that became the sea monster "Jessie." When the guide instructs everyone to turn off their headlamps, you are instantaneously submerged in complete darkness in the mine corridors, which can be a cool (or slightly terrifying) experience.
You can find lodging near Slade or Roger, like the Black Bear Lodge Motel, a simple but cozy place easily accessible to the Red River Gorge. If you're looking for a pampering stay, though, we recommend The Hive in the nearby Stanton, KY, about 21 miles from Rogers. Its biggest draw is The Temple, an immersive thermal spa experience. Enjoy cold and hot treatments by alternating between an infrared sauna and a cool plunge. You can also soak in a gorgeous claw-foot tub with a beautifying clay face mask. Then rub yourself with decadent bath oils and enjoy a light snack — the ultimate way to cap off your action-packed day.