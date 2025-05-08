California's Secret Hidden Valley Has Yosemite Vibes, But Few Adventure-Seekers Have Ever Been

California's national parks and designated wilderness areas draw outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers year after year. With one of the world's most iconic wonders and a satisfying hike, Yosemite National Park is one of the most popular national parks to visit in the state — it received over 4 million visitors in 2024 (per National Geographic). But there are other lesser-known spots that see far fewer tourists in the Golden State, like the underrated Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Here, you'll find a spectacular hidden valley with absolutely no crowds: Tehipite Valley.

Tehipite Valley is in the northwest of Kings Canyon National Park, on the Middle Fork of the Kings River. It's one of the deepest, longest, and most remote valleys in the Sierra Nevada. It is 4,100 feet above sea level, with the peaks of the Monarch Divide topping 11,000 feet in elevation around it. Tehipite Valley is 1.5 miles long and 0.75 miles wide. The valley's crowning jewel is Tehipite Dome, which is the biggest granite dome in the Sierra Nevada. This marvel has 3,500 feet of granite walls and towers over the valley below. It's an awe-inspiring feature to witness, whether you climb to the top or gaze up from the valley floor.