One Of The Best Places To See The Sun Rise & Set In North Carolina Boasts Panoramic Views

North Carolina is one of the nation's most impressive states, spanning 560 miles from the sand dunes of the Outer Banks to the towering peaks of Appalachia. With so many different and beautiful environments, the state has no shortage of places to watch sunrise and sunset, but where is the perfect place to see both? The answer invariably points to the mountains, where the state boasts some of the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S.

For those looking for mountain views, it's hard to beat the world-famous Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's favorite drives. This 469-mile-long mountain road, full of winding switchbacks and scenic overlooks, is the perfect place to head for a Sunday drive or a week of mountain exploring. The National Park Service manages the Parkway, which runs from southern Virginia to near Tennessee, where it drives through the heart of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Toward the southern end of the Parkway, you'll find an area of some of the tallest mountains in the region. The highest elevation on the road is where it passes Richland Balsam at 6,047 feet above sea level. But about 20 miles south of that, there is a hiking trail to the summit of an even higher peak: Waterrock Knob. The mountain gets its name from the freshwater spring here that drew area farmers and hunters, and it is undoubtedly the best place to see the sun rise and set in the state.