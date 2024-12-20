One Of The Best Places To See The Sun Rise & Set In North Carolina Boasts Panoramic Views
North Carolina is one of the nation's most impressive states, spanning 560 miles from the sand dunes of the Outer Banks to the towering peaks of Appalachia. With so many different and beautiful environments, the state has no shortage of places to watch sunrise and sunset, but where is the perfect place to see both? The answer invariably points to the mountains, where the state boasts some of the highest peaks in the Eastern U.S.
For those looking for mountain views, it's hard to beat the world-famous Blue Ridge Parkway, one of America's favorite drives. This 469-mile-long mountain road, full of winding switchbacks and scenic overlooks, is the perfect place to head for a Sunday drive or a week of mountain exploring. The National Park Service manages the Parkway, which runs from southern Virginia to near Tennessee, where it drives through the heart of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Toward the southern end of the Parkway, you'll find an area of some of the tallest mountains in the region. The highest elevation on the road is where it passes Richland Balsam at 6,047 feet above sea level. But about 20 miles south of that, there is a hiking trail to the summit of an even higher peak: Waterrock Knob. The mountain gets its name from the freshwater spring here that drew area farmers and hunters, and it is undoubtedly the best place to see the sun rise and set in the state.
Panoramic views from Waterrock Knob, North Carolina
The visitor center at Waterrock Knob is the highest on the Parkway. Immediately off the road, the parking area has a few picnic tables, a trailhead, toilets, and stunning views. A short, paved path leads to a pedestrian overlook. If you continue up the trail, the strenuous hike leads to the summit of Waterrock Knob at 6,273 feet above sea level — the highest spot along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It's about half a mile to the top, but it is a steep scramble in some spots since the summit is over 400 feet above the parking lot.
The mountain's orientation means you have unobstructed views to both the east and west, making it the perfect spot to watch both sunset and sunrise. But there are views in nearly every direction; from this elevation, you can see over 50 miles on a clear day. You can easily spot parts of several mountain ranges that comprise this portion of Appalachia, including the Great Smokies, Great Balsams, Cowees, Nantahalas, and others.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is also one of the best national places in America for stargazing, and Waterrock Knob is a popular spot to stay after dark to enjoy views of the night sky. Unobscured by the light pollution of cities, the Milky Way is easy to spot from up here. If you decide to stay late, remember that it can get chilly quickly on the mountain, even during the summer. Come prepared with sweaters, blankets, and lots of hot chocolate.
Getting to Waterrock Knob and staying there
Waterrock Knob has a visitors center, making it relatively easy to find compared to other destinations on the Parkway. It's located at Milepost 451.2, about halfway between the interchanges with Highways 19 and 74. The spot is about an hour west of Asheville via I-40 and U.S. 19. The nearest town of note is Maggie Valley, a collection of businesses and homes scattered along Highway 19 near the Parkway.
The visitor center at Waterrock Knob is open seasonally from mid-April through mid-November. This corresponds to the most popular times to visit. During the summer, the weather is nearly perfect, and in autumn, North Carolina's beautiful fall colors draw in many visitors. The mountains are also popular for snowy vistas, but the weather here is more severe than in the nearby valleys. It's always a good idea to check the park service website for travel advisories since the Parkway is often closed during and after winter storms.
Camping is a popular activity in the Blue Ridge, whether you come with a luxurious RV or a simple tent. At Milepost 408.6, you'll find the NPS's Mt. Pisgah Campground. There are also numerous lodging offerings in nearby towns, from small mom-and-pop hotels to luxury resorts. The Jonathan Creek Inn and Best Western Mountainbrook are top picks in nearby Maggie Valley.