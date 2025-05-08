This Vibrant Lake In Montana's Glacier National Park Offers Three Campgrounds With Unmatched Beauty
A long day of hiking through rough terrain deserves a rewarding resting spot. You'd preferably find a campground with comfy digs, safe surroundings, and a view of unmatched beauty. Such a place exists at Cracker Lake on the northeast side of Montana's Glacier National Park. Adventurous travelers looking for a worthwhile experience should flock to any of the lake's three campgrounds, each offering a stunning sample of the area's many sensory treasures.
Reaching the lake itself is part of the experience. Its eponymous trail traverses rough terrain and meadows, then passes a deep canyon. In case you can't book a campsite, you can always hike 6.3 miles to reach the lake. It's no surprise that Glacier is deemed the "Crown of the Continent," as the park includes 700 miles of trails, traversing a diverse mix of vibrant landscapes. Jagged valleys mix with sloping meadows, while melting glaciers feed into lakes interspersed throughout the national park. You'll experience one of the Treasure State's most rewarding adventures and witness the park's many natural glories while stopping by Cracker Lake.
Hike to Cracker Lake, then stay overnight — or not
Sure, there's plenty to see at Glacier National Park. But your visit must include a stop by Cracker Lake and its spectacular campgrounds. You'll greet each new morning alongside the lake's unique hue, created by "rock flour," a mix of glacial silt floating in the waters. The ethereal shade is a mix of turquoise, sky blue, and silver. The cliffs surrounding the lake jut almost 10,000 feet up toward the peak of Mount Siyeh, as the surrounding valleys add a touch of green.
Camp on the grassy slope at Cracker Lake's southeast shore to get the best view of this enthralling beauty, although there is no bad angle from which to view the lake. There's limited space at any of the three camping sites, so relish the solitary feeling you'll experience while sitting tentside, staring at the lake's beautiful waters.
If your attempts to secure a backpacking permit fall short, don't despair. The hike to Cracker Lake is a very doable day trip, taking about four hours each way, depending on your tempo. Those looking to spare their feet and use a more traditional means of travel can book a horseback excursion through the park, leading to Cracker Lake. The equestrian route mimics the park's earliest tourists, who spent weeks traversing Glacier Park on horse while overnighting in chalets and lodges that are still standing today. Horseback tours only operate from late spring through early fall, so plan accordingly.
When to visit Cracker Lake and how to get there
Plan a trip to Cracker Lake during the heart of summer (though roads can be blocked due to snow even in July). Take a flight to Glacier Park International Airport, which is about three hours away by car. Entry to Glacier National Park costs up to $35 for a standard pass, but if you plan on visiting other national parks throughout the year, buy an annual America the Beautiful pass for $80.
Only backpacking permit holders can camp, so be sure to make a reservation ahead of your visit. If you cannot book a site ahead of time, one of the three campsites is reserved for those who have walk-up permit, which you can secure at the backcountry station the day of your trip. The campsites at Cracker Lake lack tree cover, so be ready to fully experience the weather conditions. If you can't book a campsite, see if you can find accommodations at Columbia Falls, an underrated riverside city that's a gateway to Glacier National Park. The area offers everything from ranches costing about $100 a night to deluxe digs that can cost six times as much.
The wildlife in Glacier National Park can live up to its name and get a bit...wild. Moose and bear encounters are part of the experience, but shouldn't be taken for granted; bring along some bear and bug spray. Also, review the most common safety tips you need to know for a solo hike so you're fully prepared. Bring your top-notch camping gear as well, with all the tools you'll need to get through a wild sojourn in nature.