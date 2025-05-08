This Vibrant Lake In Montana's Glacier National Park Offers Three Campgrounds With Unmatched Beauty

Plan a trip to Cracker Lake during the heart of summer (though roads can be blocked due to snow even in July). Take a flight to Glacier Park International Airport, which is about three hours away by car. Entry to Glacier National Park costs up to $35 for a standard pass, but if you plan on visiting other national parks throughout the year, buy an annual America the Beautiful pass for $80.

Only backpacking permit holders can camp, so be sure to make a reservation ahead of your visit. If you cannot book a site ahead of time, one of the three campsites is reserved for those who have walk-up permit, which you can secure at the backcountry station the day of your trip. The campsites at Cracker Lake lack tree cover, so be ready to fully experience the weather conditions. If you can't book a campsite, see if you can find accommodations at Columbia Falls, an underrated riverside city that's a gateway to Glacier National Park. The area offers everything from ranches costing about $100 a night to deluxe digs that can cost six times as much.

The wildlife in Glacier National Park can live up to its name and get a bit...wild. Moose and bear encounters are part of the experience, but shouldn't be taken for granted; bring along some bear and bug spray. Also, review the most common safety tips you need to know for a solo hike so you're fully prepared. Bring your top-notch camping gear as well, with all the tools you'll need to get through a wild sojourn in nature.