An Underrated Riverside City Full Of Outdoor Fun Is Montana's Gateway To Glacier National Park
Want to explore a gorgeous national park in the United States known as the Crown of the Continent? Then consider using the underrated Columbia Falls as your base of operations. The city is relatively small and quite remote — but since it's just 20 minutes from the entrance of Glacier National Park, it's one of the best places in the region to find lodging, restaurants, and grocery stores. You'll miss out on some of the amenities of Kalispell (a larger city farther away from the park), but if you want quick access to the hiking and sightseeing of Glacier, Columbia Falls needs to be at the top of your list.
Glacier National Park has multiple entrances. Staying at Columbia Falls puts you a short drive to the West Glacier Entrance, the most popular of the bunch. The city of 6,000 is immensely charming, thanks to walkable streets and the picturesque Flathead River that rolls through the eastern edge of town. You're also centrally located for adventures at Whitefish Lake State Park or Flathead Lake, giving you plenty of options beyond Glacier National Park. So while it may lack the amenities of other gateway towns, it's overflowing with outdoor recreation opportunities. Give it a look if you'd prefer a small-town vibe and want to be about as close to the national park as you can get.
Lodging, dining, and amenities in Columbia Falls
While Montana boasts some high-caliber lodges like Triple Creek Ranch, one of America's best resorts for a rustic getaway, Columbia Falls isn't home to anything with that sort of acclaim. However, you will find several hidden gems perfect for a memorable escape. Meadow Lake Resort and Cedar Creek Lodge are both popular options, offering comfortable accommodations at a reasonable price. The former is a waterfront property boasting an on-site golf course, while the latter is within walking distance of a variety of restaurants in the heart of Columbia Falls.
Speaking of food, make sure to find time to indulge in the excellent dishes of Nite Owl & Back Room. This unassuming joint offers slow-smoked barbecue and home-cooked meals, which are a perfect way to recharge after a day spent hiking. Just down the road is Backslope Brewing, where you'll find an excellent assortment of locally brewed craft beer and a surprisingly upscale food menu.
While your time in Columbia Falls will mostly be spent sightseeing in Glacier National Park, don't miss out on some of the cool amenities right in town. The Montana Vortex and House of Mystery is filled with bizarre optical illusions, Big Sky Waterpark is an adrenaline-pumping place to beat the summer heat, and Depot Park shows off a historic steam locomotive. Note that many of these attractions are closed seasonally. However, visiting in the shoulder seasons and cooler months will mean fewer crowds both in town and in the park.
Glacier National Park from Columbia Falls
Let's face it — you're probably in Columbia Falls because you want to spend as much time in Glacier National Park as humanly possible. The city is about 20 minutes away from the West Glacier Entrance, putting you close to some of the area's most iconic landscapes. There's no wrong way to enjoy its lovely landscapes, but make sure you're always following park rules and Leave No Trace policies. In other words, you'll want to leave the park just as pristine as you found it.
Going-to-the-Sun Road is accessible via West Glacier, though the high-altitude road is closed seasonally due to extreme weather — be sure to plan ahead, as the exact timing can vary each year based on snowfall. Visiting when it's open is highly recommended, as it guides you toward a variety of overlooks, including wonderful vistas at Jackson Glacier Overlook and wildlife viewing opportunities near Two Dog Flats. A bunch of campgrounds and food vendors can also be found at multiple spots along the road.
The largest lake in Glacier National Park, Lake McDonald, is also nearby, with a variety of trails originating along its banks. You'll have a chance to duck into the Apgar Visitor Center too, where rangers are available to answer any questions you may have. As a bonus, there are a bunch of exhibits that teach you more about the local plants and animals. Want something that'll put your hiking skills (and nerves) to the test? Gear up and hike the adrenaline-inducing Highline Trail in Glacier National Park, which winds 12 miles up into the wilderness for epic views of the Rockies.