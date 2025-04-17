An Underrated Riverside City Full Of Outdoor Fun Is Montana's Gateway To Glacier National Park

Want to explore a gorgeous national park in the United States known as the Crown of the Continent? Then consider using the underrated Columbia Falls as your base of operations. The city is relatively small and quite remote — but since it's just 20 minutes from the entrance of Glacier National Park, it's one of the best places in the region to find lodging, restaurants, and grocery stores. You'll miss out on some of the amenities of Kalispell (a larger city farther away from the park), but if you want quick access to the hiking and sightseeing of Glacier, Columbia Falls needs to be at the top of your list.

Glacier National Park has multiple entrances. Staying at Columbia Falls puts you a short drive to the West Glacier Entrance, the most popular of the bunch. The city of 6,000 is immensely charming, thanks to walkable streets and the picturesque Flathead River that rolls through the eastern edge of town. You're also centrally located for adventures at Whitefish Lake State Park or Flathead Lake, giving you plenty of options beyond Glacier National Park. So while it may lack the amenities of other gateway towns, it's overflowing with outdoor recreation opportunities. Give it a look if you'd prefer a small-town vibe and want to be about as close to the national park as you can get.