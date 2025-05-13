This Unsung Costa Rican Town Is A Gateway To Rare Wildlife And Remote Beaches Tucked Along A Jungle River

If you're looking for a vacation experience that will turn you into a modern-day explorer, Costa Rica is full of wonder and natural beauty. Because the country is covered in jungles, rainforests, and nature preserves, you can see all kinds of animals as you venture across rivers, hike along volcanoes, or go deep into the brush. Although there are many places to do these things, one of the most hidden and unsung options is Palmar Sur.

Looking at the map, Palmar Sur doesn't seem like much. It has relatively little infrastructure, even compared to its neighboring city, Palmar Norte, and is surrounded by lush greenery. But that's kind of the point of visiting this little-known slice of paradise. It's not a bustling metropolis, nor does it get thousands of eco-tourists annually. It's also within close proximity to some of the most beautiful sites in the country, such as the Osa Peninsula, a hidden Costa Rican coast that's also one of the world's most biologically diverse destinations.

So, if you want all the thrills of a jungle expedition or a relaxing beachside getaway without crowds and expensive prices, Palmar Sur may be just the ticket. Let's put on our day packs and see what there is to explore.