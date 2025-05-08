This Hidden Colorado Mountain Town Is A Gateway To Nature And Steam Train Adventures
Destinations like Denver and Breckenridge often steal the spotlight, but Colorado is home to dozens of lesser-known towns that are just as spectacular. Antonito is one such location — around 200 miles south of Colorado Springs, it's a hidden gem perfect for all sorts of outdoor adventures. Not only is it within an hour of a phenomenal national park featuring the tallest dunes in North America, but Antonito is home to the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. This historic route rolls 64 miles through rocky terrain before pulling into Chama, New Mexico, making it one of the most popular attractions in southern Colorado.
A visit to Antonito won't be for everyone. The small town retains much of its historic Western charm, meaning you won't find luxurious hotels or fancy restaurants lining its streets. It's also quite remote. Instead of providing the glitz of Aspen or Boulder, Antonito is a down-to-earth destination offering a glimpse into the slower side of Colorado. Whether you're looking to take a rugged train ride through the rolling plains or get lost on one of its many nearby trails, Antonito is a hidden gem perfect for seasoned explorers. It's also much more affordable than ultra-popular destinations, making it a wonderful choice for travelers on a budget.
Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad and outdoor adventures in Antonito
Much like the best train rides in Colorado, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad winds you through some of the most dramatic landscapes in the state. Its big claim to fame is being the "longest and highest narrow-gauge train" still in operation. Along with cruising over a 10,000-foot pass, the train takes you for a lunch break in Osier before ending in Chama. Most visitors enjoy the ride in the summer months, though riding in fall could result in excellent leaf-peeping. Depending on the weather, a Christmas train ride may also be offered.
An hour north of Antonito is the remarkable Great Sand Dunes National Park. It's one of the most unique national parks in the country, as you're free to explore a large portion of it as you see fit. There are no designated trails across 30 square miles, so lace up your boots and prepare for a leg-burning journey up North America's tallest dunes. You can also rent sleds and sandboards if you want to get your adrenaline flowing. While here, venture over to a hidden waterfall tucked into a narrow gorge.
Want to check out New Mexico? Drive down about 6 miles to Rio Grande del Norte National Monument. Located in the Rio Grande Valley, this area is comprised of volcanic cones, rivers, and expansive plains. Consider trekking the 3.8 miles of the Rio Grande Gorge West Rim Trail, as it treats you to awe-inspiring mountain views as you hike along the cliffs surrounding the Rio Grande.
The best restaurants and lodging in Antonito
Though you won't find a Ritz-Carlton in Antonito, it's still home to plenty of charming, no-frills establishments. The 1911 Steam Train Hotel is one of the best options in town. Providing a charming blend of historic character and modern amenities, it's the perfect way to experience what life is like in this laid-back community. Rooms are quite affordable — expect to spend just over $100 per night.
You could also try to snag a reservation for the Indiana Jones Bed and Breakfast. The house is a movie set home crafted in 1888, and it's the same one featured in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." If you're a movie buff, it's an easy recommendation. Just like the 1911 Steam Train Hotel, it's right in the heart of Antonito. Regardless of lodging choice, be sure to walk down the street to see the eclectic Cano's Castle. Its four towers are largely constructed from beer cans and scrap metal, and it's one of the quirkiest buildings in all of Colorado.
Only a handful of restaurants can be found in Antonito, but luckily, they're all of high quality. Dutch Mill Café is a local favorite, serving hearty Mexican food, burgers, and sandwiches in a cozy, no-frills dining room. Right across the street is Caboose Burgers, Pizza, and Comfort Food. It's a relatively new establishment, though it's quickly garnering a reputation for offering savory burgers and excellent service.