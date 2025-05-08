This Hidden Colorado Mountain Town Is A Gateway To Nature And Steam Train Adventures

Much like the best train rides in Colorado, the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad winds you through some of the most dramatic landscapes in the state. Its big claim to fame is being the "longest and highest narrow-gauge train" still in operation. Along with cruising over a 10,000-foot pass, the train takes you for a lunch break in Osier before ending in Chama. Most visitors enjoy the ride in the summer months, though riding in fall could result in excellent leaf-peeping. Depending on the weather, a Christmas train ride may also be offered.

An hour north of Antonito is the remarkable Great Sand Dunes National Park. It's one of the most unique national parks in the country, as you're free to explore a large portion of it as you see fit. There are no designated trails across 30 square miles, so lace up your boots and prepare for a leg-burning journey up North America's tallest dunes. You can also rent sleds and sandboards if you want to get your adrenaline flowing. While here, venture over to a hidden waterfall tucked into a narrow gorge.

Want to check out New Mexico? Drive down about 6 miles to Rio Grande del Norte National Monument. Located in the Rio Grande Valley, this area is comprised of volcanic cones, rivers, and expansive plains. Consider trekking the 3.8 miles of the Rio Grande Gorge West Rim Trail, as it treats you to awe-inspiring mountain views as you hike along the cliffs surrounding the Rio Grande.